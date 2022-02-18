Learn to create a dreamscape both you and wildlife will love

Design your own sustainable dreamscape

If you’re yearning to redesign your landscape but don’t know how to start, Daily Acts has some tips to help you get unstuck. The Petaluma nonprofit is offering an introductory online class in landscape design with an emphasis on environmental sensitivity.

Late winter is a great time to plan and prepare changes in home landscapes with new plants that will take root in spring. The webinar on Thursday will cover the fundamentals of planning a new landscape, including:

How to create the right plan to work with your environment

How to replace a water-thirsty lawn with sustainable and bio-diverse plantings that support pollinators

How to conserve water and grow food

The class will be from 5:30 - 7 p.m. The webinar is free but donations to Daily Acts are welcome. To register, visit DailyActs.org. For information, email moreinfo@dailyacts.org or call 707-789-9664.

Save water and save money

Even after the heavy rains earlier this season, the North Bay remains in a drought. To help consumers save more water, Santa Rosa Water has temporarily increased the rebate amounts for several water-efficiency programs.

For homeowners, the incentives include $100 for a graywater-reuse system, $300 for a more efficient irrigation system and $250 for a recirculating hot water pump. To take advantage of these new rebate amounts, call 707-543-3985 or email watersmart@srcity.org before you start any work.

A pre-inspection is required. For more information on all Santa Rosa city efficiency rebates, visit bit.ly/3JwQDlJ.

