Learn to create a dreamscape both you and wildlife will love
Online
Design your own sustainable dreamscape
If you’re yearning to redesign your landscape but don’t know how to start, Daily Acts has some tips to help you get unstuck. The Petaluma nonprofit is offering an introductory online class in landscape design with an emphasis on environmental sensitivity.
Late winter is a great time to plan and prepare changes in home landscapes with new plants that will take root in spring. The webinar on Thursday will cover the fundamentals of planning a new landscape, including:
- How to create the right plan to work with your environment
- How to replace a water-thirsty lawn with sustainable and bio-diverse plantings that support pollinators
- How to conserve water and grow food
The class will be from 5:30 - 7 p.m. The webinar is free but donations to Daily Acts are welcome. To register, visit DailyActs.org. For information, email moreinfo@dailyacts.org or call 707-789-9664.
Santa Rosa
Save water and save money
Even after the heavy rains earlier this season, the North Bay remains in a drought. To help consumers save more water, Santa Rosa Water has temporarily increased the rebate amounts for several water-efficiency programs.
For homeowners, the incentives include $100 for a graywater-reuse system, $300 for a more efficient irrigation system and $250 for a recirculating hot water pump. To take advantage of these new rebate amounts, call 707-543-3985 or email watersmart@srcity.org before you start any work.
A pre-inspection is required. For more information on all Santa Rosa city efficiency rebates, visit bit.ly/3JwQDlJ.
Submit home and garden news at least three weeks in advance of an event to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.
Meg McConahey
Features, The Press Democrat
Like most everyone, I love a good feature story that takes me somewhere I’ve never been or tells me something I don’t know. Where can I take you? Who in Sonoma County would you like to know better? I cover the people, places and ideas that make up Sonoma County, with general features, people profiles and home and garden, interior design and architecture stories. Hit me up with your tips, ideas and burning questions.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: