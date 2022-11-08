PETALUMA

Experience olive harvest at Keller Estate

Whether you like olives on an antipasti platter, in pasta sauce, or in your martini glass (or all three), you can pick and cure your own at Keller Estate Winery on Sunday. Guests will learn how olives are harvested then what it takes to make them edible. At the end of the day, they’ll have a sample to take home with them. The olive harvest event takes place from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at 5875 Lakeville Highway.

PETALUMA

Winemaker dinner at Brewster’s

East Coast meets West Coast at this dinner Sunday at 5 p.m. Brewster’s Chef Wesley Shaw has created a menu to pair with Pied à Terre wines made by New York City sommelier Richard Luftig with grapes grown in Sonoma County vineyards. The meal, served family style, includes four courses with wines to complement the seasonal produce. The cost is $85 per person and can be purchased on eventbrite.com and search Pied à Terre.

SONOMA

High school chemistry never had a class like this

For those who geek out over the periodic chart, Ram’s Gate Winery has a wine tasting event that . Join enologist Rachel Bordes as she hosts a tasting that takes a deeper dive into the molecules and atoms that give wine its texture, mouthfeel and flavors. Taste of Chemistry is Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and costs $70 per person. Tickets can be purchased at exploretock.com/ramsgatewinery 28700 Arnold Dr.

HEALDSBURG

Spoonbar hosts Preston Farm & Winery harvest dinner

In celebration of the harvest season, h2hotel’s Spoonbar will host a five course harvest dinner on Sunday at 6 p.m. featuring produce and wine from nearby Preston Farm & Winery. Chefs Thomas Mulligan and Francisco Alveraz will present a menu featuring items like salt-roasted beets with Meyer lemon vinaigrette and lamb with polenta cake and olive tapenade, all made with food grown on the farm and paired with Preston wines. Tickets are $145 and available at spoonbar.com or Eventbrite.com.

SONOMA

Mindfulness with a side of merlot

Start Sunday off right doing sun salutations while sipping wine at Winefulness Yoga at Buena Vista Winery. This one hour yoga class will be held at 10 a.m. in the winery’s historic Wine Tool Museum led by instructor Danielly Rocha-Lanter. Traditional yoga is paired with a glass of wine to help enhance the connection between mind, body, and spirit. Class is $50 per person and includes a glass of wine. Yoga mats are provided, but attendees are welcome to bring their own. Make reservations at exploretock.com/buenavistawinery

SANTA ROSA

Miracle Plum cookbook club potluck

Make plans now to attend Miracle Plum’s December 12 cookbook club potluck dinner. Attendees will be cooking from “Six California Kitchens” by the late Sally Schmitt, the original owner of The French Laundry. Those interested in attending need to purchase a copy of the cookbook from Miracle Plum either in store at 208 Davis St. or online at miracleplum.com. The receipt from the cookbook purchase is also the ticket to dinner. Attendees are asked to bring a dish from the cookbook to share with the group, which will be limited to 30 people.

