Santa Rosa

Rare fruit scion swap

Thousands of varieties of trees, vines and shrubs bear edible fruit. Yet most people are familiar with only a small fraction of the vast array of food that can be grown.

Some of the best-tasting fruits can be too fragile for commercial shipping and distribution, yet home gardeners can grow them easily. All you need is a 36-square-foot or larger area of sunlight to grow a tree that produces tasty fruit, even if only in a trash can of soil sitting on pavement.

You can explore new foods to grow in your garden at the Scion Exchange Thursday, Feb. 23, hosted by a local club of rare-food-growing enthusiasts.

At the Veterans Memorial Building in Santa Rosa, members of the California Rare Fruit Growers Redwood Chapter will have more than 500 varieties of common, rare and experimental scions and fruiting plants from all over the world to swap and give away. Apples, pears, plums, peaches, pluots, nectarines, figs, jujubes, grapes, raspberries, cactus fruit and raisin trees are just some of the delectables available with cuttings or scions.

There will be grafting and planting demonstration classes for beginners, including instruction on how to grow a fruit jungle in your backyard and how to create your own “fruit-salad tree“ by grafting cuttings of different fruits onto the same tree trunk. Experts and hobbyists will be on hand to answer questions.

Some of the available cuttings, like grapes and figs, don’t need to be grafted and can be planted directly in the ground. For a small fee, you can get a custom tree created on the spot by experts. Bring 1-gallon plastic bags, tape and pens to mark your acquisitions, as well as a list of varieties you’d like to get.

Many of the best-tasting fruits are only available from specialty catalogs and growers or through hobbyist organizations like the California Rare Fruit Growers, who meet regularly to taste fruits, trade plants and share tips on local growing techniques. Members bring their homegrown fruits to taste and share.

Proceeds from the scion exchange fund agricultural scholarships and donations to worthy fruit-oriented nonprofits. The local chapter has donated more than $15,000 to local agricultural organizations, grants and scholarships.

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1351 Maple Ave., across from the Sonoma County Fairgrounds. Admission is $5 and includes rare fruit-tree cuttings, scions and budwood.

Online

Get more tips for saving water indoors

Despite the torrents of recent rain, water remains a precious resource in California, which experiences frequent droughts and the effects of climate change. People are increasingly being asked or required to conserve. And while many people already have cut back, there are many do-it-yourself and low-cost ways to conserve water at home.

Daily Acts will hold a free webinar Thursday, Feb. 23, led by an expert who will share information about upgrades you can make to your washing machine, toilet and sinks to reduce water use. Aaron Edelstein of Bottom Line Utility Solutions also will highlight available rebates to offset installation costs and talk about how to detect indoor water leaks.

The webinar will stream live from 6 to 7:30 p.m. and will be recorded for anyone who is unable to attend. To register for the live event or recording link, visit dailyacts.org/events. For more information, email info@dailyacts.org or call 707-789-9664.

