Not everyone is looking to land the tallest tree on the lot. Many people live in small apartments or tiny houses and don’t have room for a fat, 7-foot Douglas fir with all the trimmings.

But those who don’t have the room — or the inspiration or time to buy, set up, light and decorate a full-sized tree — may not want to completely forego the pleasure of the yuletide staple..

For those people, smaller alternatives abound, both real and artificial.

Downsizing your tree doesn’t have to mean downsizing your holiday spirit. It can still glow with lights in the winter darkness, glitter with sparkles from ornaments and represent the rebirth of life as nature’s new year starts at the winter solstice, Dec. 21.

Tabletop trees range from a few inches tall, which could sit on a desk, to up to 5 or 6 feet tall. Pottery Barn, Amazon, Wayfair and many other retailers are featuring little trees.

Santa Rosa’s Urban Garden shop this year features a forest of small artificial trees, from ceramic and macrame to lifelike trees in multiple sizes.

Co-owner Sam Stavros said he brought in more small trees this year than last because of the demand. And it’s not always a lack of space that has people looking for a little tree.

“Some people want an extra ones for a kitchen or a side room. Or they lost everything in the fires and they’ve downsized,” he said. “Or they just don’t want to do a big tree anymore, maybe their husband passed away or they’re a bit older now.”

Vintage light-up ceramic trees from the 1960s and ‘70s have surged back to popularity. Old-fashioned bottle brush trees have also made a comeback — a cool and stylish addition to a modern room. Some trees, Stavros said, are wired and light up, and they can be found for less than $10 for a tiny one.

Some of the tabletop trees come pre-strung with lights. But people can also buy delicate strings of LED lights and trim a small tree themselves. Urban Garden carried tiny ornaments perfect for today’s smaller trees, but they’re already sold-out — a testament to the popularity of the downsized tree.

Tips for living trees

Some people may be reluctant to buy a living tree — one with its roots intact — because of the effort required to replant it appropriately after the holidays. But there are many small, potted living trees that are easier to manage.

Buying a small living tree is a lot less work. No constant crawling under the tree to pour water into its stand. No needles falling to the floor until the dead, dry tree is finally dragged away. And no cleanup.

To invite a living evergreen tree into your home requires some specialized knowledge if it’s to survive and thrive once the holidays are over.

Most potted small evergreens are grown in plastic pots that are set into decorative outer containers. Some, however, may have recently been dug out of nurseries and put into plastic pots. Those grown in their pots have developed both main and fibrous roots that support their chance of living through the sojourn in the house. Those recently dug up have had their roots cut and are much more prone to struggle or even die. Check with the store to see which they are selling. You can also pull the plant up from its inner container and examine the roots. Avoid trees with roots circling the entire surface of the rootball. You want to see fibrous roots, but not a dense mat of them. And avoid plants with only larger roots and no fibrous roots at all.

Buy your potted miniature tree about a week before Christmas, and accustom it to indoor temperatures over two or three days by bringing it in for three hours the first day, six hours the second and for the whole day after that. Don’t keep the tree in the house for more than 10 to 12 days, or the warmth will break its dormancy and it will become too tender to survive frosty nights. Accustom it to outdoor temperatures again over three days — three hours outside the first day, six hours the second day and then in a cold storage shed or unheated garage until you’re ready to plant it outside.

When it’s in the house, set it up on a pedestal covered with a holiday cloth so it’s easily visible. Keep the soil evenly moist. Remove any wrapping that prevents water from draining. Make sure outer and inner containers have adequate drain holes. Set the plant on a saucer or plastic bottom that can hold drainage water, in which you’ve placed a layer of gravel. That will allow positive drainage and moisten the air around the tree.

Every few days, unplug any electrical lights on the tree, take the plant and its inner container to the sink and flood it with water, let it drain and return it to the pedestal. Check daily to make sure the soil is moist.