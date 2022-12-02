Many people in Wine Country have never heard of mole verde pipián, nor tasted it. The team at El Milagro in Cloverdale hopes to change that.

Since opening their colorful restaurant almost three years ago, chef-owners Alan Valverde, Julio Velazquez and Marco Zamora have been crafting this labor-intensive but deeply rewarding pumpkin seed mole to showcase the many delicious yet lesser-known dishes that make Mexico a sparkling culinary mecca.

“Mexico is a huge melting pot,” said Valverde, who hails from Mexico City. “This makes the country such a diverse area of deliciousness. Here in the U.S., people are only exposed to a tiny percentage of what we actually have to offer.”

Velazquez is from Hidalgo, and Zamora is from Morelos, both in the heart of Mexico. Each contributes specialties from their region.

For example, the most famous version of mole verde pipián comes from Oaxaca in southern Mexico. Every household has its version of the dish noted for its nutty flavor spiked with pumpkin, cumin and sesame seeds.

I’ve made this and other moles in cooking classes in Puebla, and the task takes hours and dozens of ingredients, from various roasted chiles to spices to toasted nuts to foraged herbs. Instead, I’ll happily make the trek to Cloverdale for El Milagro’s sumptuous version, presented as a guisado (slow-braised stew) of chicken leg and thigh (or you can get breast meat; but, trust me, the dark meat is more savory). The hearty meal is served with sides of Spanish rice, creamy Mayocoba heirloom beans and piping-hot tortillas (a bargain at $21).

Nearly all dishes are fashioned with flair. An appetizer plate of delicately crispy flautas is stuffed with the expected shredded chicken and cheese but dunked in spicy-sweet jalapeño-pineapple jelly ($12). Esquites showcase the popular snack of fresh corn kernels sauteed in zesty spiced butter sauce and sprinkled in queso fresco, but also a finishing flutter of epazote, a Latin American herb brimming with pungent notes of oregano, anise, citrus and mint ($11).

Traditional slow-roasted pork ribs in green tomatillo sauce are tender, tangy and earthy, thanks to the addition of nopales ($21). For extra impact, I like to add a side of nopales enchiladas bathed in mild guajillo sauce ($8.50).

“Cactus is such a staple in Mexican cuisine that we are puzzled as to why it’s not offered more often in restaurants here,” Valverde said. “They are not only nutritious but add a complex tartness that cuts through the richness of the ribs.”

Some of the most exciting dishes are daily specials. The three owners research recipes and often transform classic ideas with modernized presentations. I love the Mexican flag colors of the recently offered enchiladas bandera, with red tomato-imbued sauce atop chicken, white cream sauce atop cheese and tomatillo green sauce atop more chicken, all crowned in bright cilantro, sliced tomato and queso fresco.

The comforting richness of an enchiladas Suizas special becomes the perfect winter indulgence. It reminds me that part of the fun of dining here comes in the history lessons from happy, chatty staff. The dish originated at a Sanborns department store cafe in Mexico City in 1950, my server said, in an odd nod to the Swiss-style preference for tons of opulent dairy.

The chicken-stuffed flour tortillas nearly drown in a cream-based tomatillo sauce blanketed in bubbly, tangy, salty Chihuahua cheese. The outsize flavors go a long way for even the largest appetite, but I devoured every last bite.

I learned that Tacos Gobernador is said to have been invented in Sinaloa a few decades ago, when the then-governor of the Pacific coastal state, Francisco Labastida, visited a Los Arcos restaurant. A cross between a shrimp taco and a quesadilla, the tortillas are usually packed with seared shrimp, roasted poblanos and various veggies, topped with Oaxacan cheese, then griddled until the molten cheese smooshes out the ends.

For an elegant El Milagro twist, the chefs favor blue corn tortillas, aioli and roasted pineapple with their shrimp.

With all this ambition, opening El Milagro hasn’t been the easiest journey. Valverde, Velazquez and Zamora are friends who have been working together for 20 years, starting from the bottom and eventually managing and becoming head chefs at restaurants in San Francisco.

Opening three months before the pandemic hit was crippling, too, especially in a small town like Cloverdale, where customer traffic is already quiet.

“A niece lives in Cloverdale and would often come visit,” Valverde said. “We saw this opportunity and saw how nice this town is to raise our families, so we took a chance and moved up here.”

The team also took on a property needing some TLC — the historic Owl building, which, according to a plaque outside, was rumored to have been a roadhouse stop enjoyed by stagecoach robber Black Bart, then a spot to acquire “pain relaxants” during Prohibition. Today, it’s more of banquet-style dining rooms with a long wood bar — nothing fancy but quite welcoming.

It can be challenging for restaurants to reliably offer treasured ingredients like the huitlacoche I was so delighted to find tucked into a quesadilla for an early November special. The highly prized delicacy imported from Mexico City is also known as corn smut, occurring when a weird fungus infects corn and turns the ear blue-black. It’s like a truffle, craved for its funky charm.

Yet as word has gotten out, diners in the know have become loyal fans of this unique spot.

“It was tough to get people to try new plates, very tough,” Valverde said. “People are used to what Mexican food has come to be in the United States. Slowly but surely, our customers came around. Now, some guests order the daily special before we even tell them what it is because they have come to trust that it will be fresh and delicious.”

