Linguini Vongole complements this springtime wine

One way to think of our Wine of the Week, Lang & Reed, 2019 Mendocino Chenin Blanc ($30), is as springtime in a bottle.

It’s lively and refreshing, with a cool foundation of mineral and citrus flavors. Yet its aromas are warm, sweet and floral, like a spring morning in an orchard warmed by the sun. On the palate, those evocative aromas express themselves as honeydew melon, white peach, white nectarine and not-quite-ripe kiwi. The finish lingers, with bright notes of lemon tickling the palate until your next sip.

The suggestions of sweetness — the wine is actually dry — are key to successful pairings. Certain foods, especially raw garlic and spicy ingredients, can turn the wine bitter. Avoid such ingredients, and the wine’s citrus elements will blossom gracefully.

You’ll enjoy the wine with spring’s harvest: fresh fava beans, stinging nettles, early zucchini and English peas all engage the wine beautifully. Cheeses such as feta and ricotta salata also flatter the wine, which is an ideal match with seafood, especially white-fleshed fish and shellfish such as clams, crab and scallops.

Today’s recipe is a favorite traditional dish to which I’ve added a bit of butter, which enhances the connection with the wine.

Linguine Vongole

Serves 2

Kosher salt

6 ounces dried linguine

2 pounds fresh cockles, Manila clams or littleneck clams, rinsed and scrubbed (see note below)

3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

1 shallot, minced

2 garlic cloves, minced

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes

Zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lemon

¾ cup dry white wine

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons chopped fresh Italian parsley

Black pepper in a mill

8 slices Italian-style hearth bread, toasted

Fill a large saucepan two-thirds full with water, add a generous tablespoon of salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water reaches a rolling boil, add the linguine and stir until the water returns to a boil. Cook, according to package directions, until the pasta is just done. Drain but do not rinse.

Meanwhile, sort through the rinsed clams, discarding any that are light for their size or that don’t close when you press on them.

Pour the olive oil into a wide, deep skillet set over medium-low heat, add the shallot and sauté for 4 to 5 minutes; add the garlic and sauté 2 minutes more. Season with salt and add the red pepper flakes, lemon zest, lemon juice and white wine.

Increase the heat to high and when the liquid boils, add the clams. Cook, shaking the pan gently, for 2 to 3 minutes, during which time the shellfish should pop open. Cover the pan, cook 1 minute more and remove from the heat.

Divide the cooked pasta among warmed bowls. Use a slotted spoon to top the pasta with clams; discard any clams that don’t open.

Working quickly, set the skillet with the cooking juices over high heat, stir in the butter and parsley, season with black pepper, taste and correct for salt. Pour sauce over the clams and pasta and enjoy right away, with the bread alongside for sopping up the yummy juices.

Note: This dish is best made with cockles, which you can get from Santa Rosa Seafood. They must be ordered in advance, by Tuesday for a Thursday pickup. If you can’t get cockles, use the smallest clams you can find.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.