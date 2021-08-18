Live wine auction coming in September

SONOMA COUNTY

Live wine auction coming in September

Sonoma County Vintners Foundation has announced the Alumni Honorary Chairs for this year’s Sonoma County Wine Auction Sept. 16-18, including the Jackson family of Jackson Family Wines; George F. Hamel, Jr., and the Hamel family of Hamel Family Wines; and Dan Kosta of AldenAlli Winery.

The top charitable wine auction of Sonoma County will bring winemakers and growers together with collectors and bidders for a gala weekend. The weekend kicks off with the Best Party Ever celebration on Sept. 16 and continues with vintner dinners on Sept. 17 and the auction on Sept. 18 at the La Crema Estate at Saralee’s Vineyard.

Tickets for the weekend package are $2,500 per person. To register, go to sonomacountywineauction.com. Details about the 2021 Sonoma County Wine Auction lots will be available soon.

WINDSOR

Whole Hog pop-up dinner at MARLA

MARLA’s Craft Bakery and Catering will host a Whole Hog Dinner at 6:30 p.m., Sept. 19 at MARLA Bakery, 399 Business Park Court, No. 404.

The dinner includes a Whole Hog roasted in a Caja China box with all the accoutrements. Beverages will be available.

The MARLA team consists of Amy Brown, co-owner and baker; and Joe Wolf, co-owner, pickler and general manager. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, the bakery holds a Weekend Roll-up event and serves fresh bread, pastries and hot breakfasts.

Tickets to the dinner are $130. To reserve, go to marlabakery.com and click on Sunday Supper Series.

FORESTVILLE

Brunch continues at Enriquez Estate

Enriquez Estate Wines will hold a Brunch in the Vineyard from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 29 and Sept. 26 with live music.

On Aug. 29, the brunch will be provided by SoCo Paella and the band will be Complicated Animals. On Sept. 26, the food will come from Perkins Catering Co. and the music will be provided by Jason Wright.

Tickets are $50, including brunch, wine and music. To reserve, go to enriquezwines.com and click on Events. 5960 Eastside Road.

GEYSERVILLE

Trione Winery to hold a winemaker dinner

Join the Trione family and Winemaker Scot Covington at 5 p.m. Saturday for a winemaker dinner at Trione Winery.

The event includes new wines and a three-course dinner prepared by Chef Tim Vallery of Peloton Culinary.

Cost is $200, including food, wine and tip. To reserve, go to trionewinery.com and click on visit/upcoming events or call 707-814-8100. 19550 Geyserville Ave.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56