A Santa Rosa ice rink is the best spot in the United States and Canada to lace up your skates and take a spin, according to Yelp.

Snoopy’s Home Ice at the Redwood Empire Ice Arena claimed the No. 1 spot on a list of 25 rinks, 23 of which were in the United States and two in Canada.

The ranking, published by the reviews website Nov. 7, considered skating rinks in the U.S. and Canada and ranked them according to factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

“All of the employees are so welcoming and friendly. We went during public skating and a lot of locals were there. It truly felt like one big family. I saw kids helping other kids out with the buckets, other adults started chatting with me, etc. I felt like I went back in time,” Yelper Connie W wrote about the Santa Rosa rink.

The rink, built by “Peanuts” creator Charles Schulz as a gift to Santa Rosa in 1969, offers public skating sessions, hockey lessons and tournaments, figure skating lessons and a cafe.

With a total of 106 reviews on Yelp, the rink sits at about four and half stars, almost a perfect five-star rating.

Glowing reviews discussing the iconic “Peanuts“ memorabilia decorating the arena, the cafe, the friendliness of the staff and cleanliness of amenities and lounge areas fill the rink’s Yelp page.

Six other California rinks made the list. The San Diego Ice Arena in San Diego ranked No. 3 on the list, South Tahoe Ice Arena in South Lake Tahoe ranked No. 4, Skatetown Ice Arena in Roseville ranked No. 10, Winter Lodge in Palo Alto came in at No. 14, and Solar4America Ice at San Jose was ranked No. 16.

To see which other rinks made the list, go to bit.ly/3h2ZHGe.