About 2,600 people passed through the Jewish Community Free Clinic in Santa Rosa in the past year, many without medical records or unable to provide information about their medications or conditions.

Since the clinic was founded in 2001, it has kept track of thousands of people using a woefully outdated paper file system, only adding to the strain of its staff largely comprised of volunteer doctors, nurses and other support personnel.

But, on Saturday, the clinic received a windfall that will help it purchase an electronic record-keeping system that will better serve the individuals who seek care.

The nonprofit clinic was selected to receive a $100,000 grant from Impact 100 Redwood Circle, a philanthropic group of local women who believe there is financial strength in numbers. The award was announced Saturday in a ceremony at the Sally Tomatoes event venue in Rohnert Park.

Each member of Impact 100 pledges $1,000 a year, creating a large charitable fund to allocate grants sizable enough to make a difference for nonprofits perpetually in search of financial support.

The most coveted prize is the $100,000 Impact Grant awarded to one local nonprofit each year. The 260 members of Impact 100 vote by secret ballot for the big winner among three finalists chosen by a selection committee after a lengthy vetting process.

“We want to make sure they have the capacity to handle $100,000,” said Mindi Lewis, president of the local arm of Impact 100, an international network of groups spread across the U.S., the U.K., Australia and New Zealand. California has five chapters, including another local chapter in Sonoma. The group also provides follow-up support to grant recipients.

“We don’t want to just plunk money in their coffers and walk away,” Lewis said.

Donna Waldmann, co-founder and executive director of the clinic, said a new record-keeping system will vastly improve its care.

“We’re probably the only health center in Sonoma County, that I know of, that doesn’t have electronic records,” she said. “We are a volunteer organization so all of our providers and nurses and front desk staff are volunteers. We really did recognize this was an equity issue for our clients.”

The clinic, which serves anyone — regardless of religious affiliation — in the community but primarily low-income individuals, still needs to raise another $100,000 to acquire the $300,000 system.

“We do follow the Jewish tradition of tzedakah (charity) and tikkun olam (repairing the world),” she said.

Impact 100 gave $10,000 merit grants to two runners-up: KBBF Public Radio, the first bilingual nonprofit public radio station in the U.S.; and Vital Immigrant Defense Advocacy Services, which provides low-cost legal help, advocacy and community education for immigrants.

Alicia Sanchez, president of KBBF’s board of directors, sought a grant to create an app to address changes to radio in the digital generation.

Members heard uplifting stories about how past award recipients received help that changed their lives. One was Victor Hughes, 26, who found a career in installing security systems thanks to the LIME Foundation’s NextGen Trades Academy.

Hughes said he grew up in Vallejo, part of a family of three kids with a single mother. He was surrounded by violence, and his family often was homeless and slept in cars. After gaining stability at Hanna Boys Center in Sonoma and finding a rewarding career working in restaurants, he said he again found himself curled up in the back of his car after losing work during the pandemic.

He then discovered the NextGen Trades Academy, supported by the LIME Foundation, the recipient of last year’s $100,000 Impact Grant. The foundation is overseen by Letitia Hanke, who owns ARS Roofing in Santa Rosa and has been open about the challenges she has faced as a Black woman in the trade industry.

She conceived the academy as a way of giving young people who grew up with fewer resources an opportunity to get a leg-up into good-paying jobs.

“I already had an interest in being an electrician and even went down to the local union and scored well on the aptitude test. But I could not break into the industry without the right connections and experience,” Hughes told the roomful of women Saturday. “That is why the NextGen Academy is so powerful — this whole network of amazing people put together a place where we could get in direct contact with the real-life examples of all all different aspects of the trades.”

This year’s three awarded organizations were selected from 29 nonprofits, nominated by members of Impact 100. The number was winnowed to 18, which were then invited to send letters of intention. Of those, seven were invited to submit formal proposals.

Since 2016, Impact 100 Redwood Circle has given out $1.21 million to 47 Sonoma County nonprofits.

“It’s literally a woman’s giving circle, a philanthropic giving circle,” said Gayle Holste, a founding member. “The concept is 100 women donate $1,000 annually and that generates $100,000 for an Impact Grant.”

The organization focuses its philanthropy on nonprofits involved with arts and culture, health and community betterment, education and the environment, and parks and recreation.

Despite setbacks from the pandemic, Holste said, the group has grown well beyond 100 and this year raised $220,000 in grant money, much of it dispersed in May.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.