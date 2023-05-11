Local youth invited to take part in poetry, rap workshop

Who: Youth ages 14 to 21 and their parents and guardians

When: 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13

What: Poetry, rap and writing workshop for Sonoma County youth, hosted by the Sonoma County Department of Health Services

Does songwriting, rapping or poetry interest your teen?

The Sonoma County Department of Health Services invites local youth to participate in the first Sonoma Decoded Youth Poetry Event on Saturday. It’s a free poetry- and rap-writing workshop for people ages 14 to 21 and for their parents or guardians.

Attendees will learn the process of creating, writing and performing their own spoken-word poetry, TikToks and raps. With the creative writing guidance, the health department seeks to promote mental wellness and healthy coping for teens and youth through the written word and artistic expression.

At the event, local youth can connect with one another and use their voices to make social change, according to the organizers. There will be a resource fair, writing workshop, parent question-and-answer panel, youth mental health and storytelling workshop and TikTok- and film-creation workshop. Free breakfast and lunch will be provided.

Sonoma County Decoded Youth is part of a larger mission, the Cannabis Decoded campaign based out of San Mateo, which focuses on educating teens about the effects of marijuana use. This is the first time they’ve held this poetry workshop in Sonoma County.

Jasmin Flores of The Social Changery nonprofit said the poetry event seeks to address the risks of Sonoma County youth turning to substance abuse in times of darkness and to instead encourage a peer-to-peer model of healing and coping through art.

The Sonoma Decoded Youth Poetry Event takes place from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Santa Rosa’s Saturday Afternoon Club.

Claim free tickets at bit.ly/3psW5Bm.

You can reach intern Lonnie Hayes at lonnie.hayes@pressdemocrat.com.