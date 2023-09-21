Long live Lisa Frank! Gen Z, 40-year-olds and even babies are channeling a '90s revival

In elementary school, Christina Martin loved the bright colors and whimsical animals of artist-entrepreneur Lisa Frank.

There were leopard prints and animals with big eyes, dolphins jumping out of a teal or purple ocean. As a self-described "weird kid," Martin was drawn to the fantasy of it all. But while her classmates toted binders with the iconic characters, Martin's mother couldn't afford to buy her any. (A friend eventually gave Martin her hand-me-down Lisa Frank things when she got new ones.)

So about 30 years later, when Martin, now 40, saw an ad on her Facebook feed for Lisa Frank Crocs, she knew she had to have them — even though she had vowed she'd never wear those round rubber shoes. Her sister bought them for her as a birthday gift, and she's worn them every day since they arrived.

"It's so silly, they're just shoes but just, the nostalgia bone," Martin, a Rosamond, Calif., resident, said with a laugh. "That's where they get you."

The '90s are back, and brands that millennials loved as children or young adults — Lisa Frank, Paul Frank with the wide-mouthed monkey face, Caboodles plastic cases and more — are now banking on their old customers wanting to relive their childhoods.

In addition to the Crocs partnership and one with BlendJet blenders, Lisa Frank also has a collaboration with Glendale-based children's clothes maker Posh Peanut for highly sought-after onesies, dresses and other products that sell out online in less than an hour. The round-edged Caboodles are marketed for holding grown-ups' makeup. Jelly shoes now come in adult sizes.

Although these brands are trying to capitalize on Gen Z's zeal for all things '90s, they're also clearly trying to re-engage their original customer base — and "growing up" their products to make the buy a little easier to sell.

"It's almost like you get to relive your nostalgia in the present day, whether it's through you or your child," said Danielle Sponder Testa, assistant professor of fashion at Arizona State University. "Who doesn't like a brightly colored kitty cat or puppy dog on their children's items, particularly in times that are stressful?"

Nostalgia marketing isn't new, but the '90s resurgence comes at a particularly tense time in America. The stresses of the pandemic, political strife and economic uncertainty all weigh heavily on consumers and can encourage yearnings for a simpler time, marketing experts say.

"For the past 10 to 15 years, there's been a lot of instability in the world," said Jannine Lasaleta, associate professor at Yeshiva University who studies nostalgia's effect on consumer behavior.

Products that hearken back to childhood "may be really attractive to new parents because it brings this sense of stability and groundedness, authenticity, social connection," she said. "Why wouldn't you want to share these things that bring you these types of feelings with your child?"

Shortly after Lily Rose found out she was pregnant, the 35-year-old mom-to-be started seeing Instagram ads for Posh Peanut's Lisa Frank baby clothes. She was thrilled.

The bright patterns brought her back to her elementary school days, when she, her mom and her two sisters would shop for school supplies at Target and buy binders, stickers, folders and notebooks all emblazoned with Lisa Frank rainbow designs. (Lisa Frank's Tucson-based business empire shrank dramatically from its heyday amid personal and business problems, documented famously in a 2013 Jezebel profile headlined "Inside the rainbow gulag." )

Rose added some of the Lisa Frank baby clothes to her registry but they sold out before anyone could buy her anything. She had even preemptively added a Lisa Frank swimsuit to the list, even though her daughter will be born in December.

"I still check every once in a while to see if anything is back in stock," said Rose, a Woodland Hills resident. "It just reminds me more of a simpler time, like my childhood, and fun times, happy times. Just kind of a way to bring that nostalgia to my little girl is exciting to me."

Those feelings of nostalgia can also drive consumers to pay more for a product than they would normally.

In Lasaleta's research, she found that when people are nostalgic, they care less about money. She experienced her own conclusions firsthand when she took her nieces to Build-A-Bear Workshop, and they picked out My Little Pony stuffed animals, which Lasaleta herself liked as a child.

Not only were the My Little Pony horses expensive, but they also had four legs, which meant she had to buy two pairs of shoes for each one. She bought them anyway.

"I'm a little bit more OK spending money for that than a brand that I had no idea what it is," Lasaleta said.