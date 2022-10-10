About 50 years ago, a customer walked into Fran Fleet’s custom-sandal-making shop holding a baseball glove and asked if Fleet could repair it. She confidently said she could, even though she had no idea how.

Fleet didn’t realize saying yes to that request would lead to the niche business she’s sustained for decades in Cotati — repairing baseball and softball gloves for all sorts of players, from kids in Little League to grown children wanting to restore an heirloom to professional players.

But now it’s time to retire. Thousands of glove repairs later, Fleet closed Sandalady Glove Repair, her tiny shop in downtown Cotati, in April due to a back injury from years of bending over repairs.

“It’s meant everything to me. It was my life. I planned on doing it for the rest of my life before I dropped, but I dropped first,” Fleet, 81, said with a laugh.

As someone who has repaired baseball gloves of all shapes and sizes, it’s not surprising that Fleet is resourceful and has learned more than one trade in her life. She’s worked at a Santa Rosa print shop, once answered calls for a telephone company and cleaned eggs on a chicken ranch for markets in Sebastopol, she said.

Sandalady Glove Repair didn’t start with a baseball glove, or even sandals. It started with a leather purse.

In the late ’60s, Fleet ordered a purse from a leather goods shop at the Inn of the Beginning building, once a popular hippie-era cabaret, in Cotati. She never got the purse, but she became friends with the shop’s staff and eventually moved her at-home candle-making business into one of the building’s vacant spaces.

The candle-making business wasn’t as profitable, but Fleet had a new idea. She asked the leather shop artisans to teach her how to make custom sandals. She started learning, and in 1969 she opened Sandalady.

It was the mid-70s when a woman walked into the sandal-making shop with a baseball glove. She asked if Fleet could fix its broken laces.

“I told her, ‘Yeah I can do that.’ I had no idea how to repair gloves, but that was my general attitude about things: ‘I’ll figure it out,’” Fleet said.

People began trickling in for glove repairs. Fleet changed her business name to Sandalady Glove Repair and started handing out her business card at parades and Little League tournaments. She built a clientele of adult players, too, including major league players.

“Players would come in with their dad’s glove they wanted repaired for a family meeting or annual game,” Fleet said. “I always thought that was neat.”

Her natural curiosity helped when it came to glove repair. Fleet learned how to fix baseball gloves by researching online to re-create a glove’s original condition and lace patterns.

“I learned by doing it,” Fleet said. “I’ve always been able to figure things out. I started looking at other people’s work. I’d take the glove apart and try to bring it back to its original form — taking the broken laces out and putting the new laces in. Then I started learning how to patch, how to do a tuneup, clean and condition the glove.”

For Fleet, who moved from Turlock to Santa Rosa with her family in 1956, the act of untangling the glove’s laces was reminiscent of separating her mother’s tangled necklaces after church.

“I loved untangling her necklaces,” Fleet said. “The processes have the same calming effect. If there’s a problem, I’ll straighten it out. I love solving things.”

Her father was an electrician, but it was Fleet’s older brother, Jim, who really inspired her curiosity. Jim could fix radios and just about everything else that involved electricity, she said.

“He knew how to figure things out,” Fleet said. “If he could do it, then I could, too.”

Over the years, her customers at Sandalady grew, including local baseball and softball players who became regulars, kids, fans of the sport and even customers from as far away as Australia and Austria.

“I’m not a people person, but I’m enthralled with the customers. They thought I was cool,” Fleet said with a laugh. “At the time, I was afraid men wouldn’t bring their gloves to me because I’m a woman, but it turned out they were great — they kept coming.”

She’s learned a thing or two about gloves over the years. On her website, sandalady.com, is a detailed guide on the do’s and don’ts of caring for a baseball glove for a lifetime.

A sample: “Saliva will also result in damaged leather, so DON’T SPIT IN YOUR GLOVE. It’s a pretty good idea to keep your glove away from the dog, too.”

“I don’t have any plans per se,” Fleet said about the future. “I just want to focus on my health and stay off my back.”

The building’s tenant in downtown Cotati is looking for businesses to take over the empty spaces, including Fleet’s old shop, she said.

“I miss everything about it. Everything,” Fleet said. “Every day, I miss it. I love working with leather. I was good at it.”

You can reach Staff Writer Mya Constantino at mya.constantino@pressdemocrat.com. @searchingformya on Twitter.