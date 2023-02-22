Looking to eat more protein, without meat? 4 ways to use walnuts

As so many of us are looking for sources of high-quality protein that is not from animals, tree nuts have become increasingly popular. At the Sebastopol farmers market, you may be able to find elicious red walnuts, which are richer and creamier than the blond/brown ones most of know.

These walnuts are from fall’s harvest, when all California walnuts are harvested. California produces about 99% of the domestic crop, about 300,000 tons. There are more than 5,000 walnut growers, most in the San Joaquin Valley, though there are single trees and small groves here and there, including in the Bay Area. I have one, a volunteer from a former compost pile.

Walnuts taste best when they are lightly toasted, a process that tames the tannins, though red walnuts seem to have less tannin than blond ones. If not stored properly, they can go rancid fairly quickly. It’s best to keep them in the refrigerator and use them quickly. Otherwise, keep them in a double bag in the freezer.

You can use walnut vinaigrette as simple dressing for salads, as you would use any vinaigrette. It’s also delicious tossed with roasted and peeled diced beets, crumbled goat cheese or feta, fresh pomegranate arils and chopped toasted walnuts. It is excellent over sliced potatoes, outstanding with grilled scallops and ideal with wild rice and dried cranberries. Be sure the walnut oil you use is fresh and not rancid. If it’s rancid, there will have an unpleasant sharpness at the front of your tongue. Walnut oil should taste like walnuts.

Walnut Vinaigrette

Makes about 1 cup

1 shallot, minced

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

2 tablespoons red wine

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons toasted and minced walnuts

2 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsley

⅓ cup unrefined walnut oil

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Put the shallot, vinegar and red wine into a small bowl. Season with salt and set aside for 20 minutes.

Season with several generous turns of black pepper and stir in the walnuts and parsley.

Whisk in the walnut oil and olive oil, taste and correct the seasoning. Stir or shake well before using.

The commercial artichoke tapenades I’ve tasted have been disappointing. Most taste like they are made with canned or frozen artichokes. But one of the benefits of living in coastal California is the availability of fresh artichokes during their seasons, one which is starting now (there is a second smaller harvest in the fall).

It’s become difficult to find Green Globe artichokes, once the only commercial variety, as they have been pushed aside by those without thorns. Like watermelons grown to be seedless, these thornless artichokes are almost always disappointing. They are less meaty and they require shorter cooking times — usually but not always — than Green Globes. In years past, Oliver’s Market has had the Green Globe variety; I have seen them at Imwalle’s, too.

Olive, Artichoke and Walnut Tapenade

Makes about 2 ½ cups

1 baguette

3 large artichokes, preferably Green Globe variety (with thorns)

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 garlic cloves

2 or 3 anchovy fillets, drained

2 teaspoons green peppercorns in brine, drained

1 teaspoon minced lemon zest

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup (6 ounces) cracked green olives, pitted and minced

¼ cup (2 ounces) walnut pieces, toasted and minced

1 tablespoon Italian parsley, minced

Black pepper in a mill

Ricotta, for serving

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

While the oven heats, cut the baguette into thin diagonal slices. Arrange the slices on a baking sheet, set in the oven and toast, turning once, until they are golden brown, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool.

Fill a large pot two-thirds full with water, add the salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Using kitchen shears or a very sharp knife, snip off the tips artichoke leaves, about ½ inch from the top. Drizzle a little of the olive oil in the center of each artichoke and carefully set in the pot.

When all 3 artichokes have been added and the water has returned to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer gently until the artichokes are tender, 20 to 40 minutes, depending on their size, age and variety.

Meanwhile, use a suribachi or mortar and pestle to grind the garlic and anchovies together until they form a smooth paste. Use a rubber spatula to fold in the green peppercorn, lemon zest and juice and extra-virgin olive oil, scraping the sides of the bowl as you mix. Set aside.

Transfer the artichokes to a colander or strainer, rinse under cool water, drain thoroughly and let cool. When cool enough to handle, remove all the leaves, reserving them for another use. Use a teaspoon or a small sharp paring knife to cut away the choke in the center of each artichoke heart. Discard the chokes and cut the hearts into ¼-inch dice.