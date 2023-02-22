Looking to eat more protein, without meat? 4 ways to use walnuts

Delicious red walnuts are richer and creamier than the blond ones we're more familiar with.
As so many of us are looking for sources of high-quality protein that is not from animals, tree nuts have become increasingly popular. At the Sebastopol farmers market, you may be able to find elicious red walnuts, which are richer and creamier than the blond/brown ones most of know.

These walnuts are from fall’s harvest, when all California walnuts are harvested. California produces about 99% of the domestic crop, about 300,000 tons. There are more than 5,000 walnut growers, most in the San Joaquin Valley, though there are single trees and small groves here and there, including in the Bay Area. I have one, a volunteer from a former compost pile.

Walnuts taste best when they are lightly toasted, a process that tames the tannins, though red walnuts seem to have less tannin than blond ones. If not stored properly, they can go rancid fairly quickly. It’s best to keep them in the refrigerator and use them quickly. Otherwise, keep them in a double bag in the freezer.

You can use walnut vinaigrette as simple dressing for salads, as you would use any vinaigrette. It’s also delicious tossed with roasted and peeled diced beets, crumbled goat cheese or feta, fresh pomegranate arils and chopped toasted walnuts. It is excellent over sliced potatoes, outstanding with grilled scallops and ideal with wild rice and dried cranberries. Be sure the walnut oil you use is fresh and not rancid. If it’s rancid, there will have an unpleasant sharpness at the front of your tongue. Walnut oil should taste like walnuts.

Walnut Vinaigrette

Makes about 1 cup

1 shallot, minced

2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

2 tablespoons red wine

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

2 tablespoons toasted and minced walnuts

2 tablespoons minced fresh Italian parsley

⅓ cup unrefined walnut oil

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

Put the shallot, vinegar and red wine into a small bowl. Season with salt and set aside for 20 minutes.

Season with several generous turns of black pepper and stir in the walnuts and parsley.

Whisk in the walnut oil and olive oil, taste and correct the seasoning. Stir or shake well before using.

The commercial artichoke tapenades I’ve tasted have been disappointing. Most taste like they are made with canned or frozen artichokes. But one of the benefits of living in coastal California is the availability of fresh artichokes during their seasons, one which is starting now (there is a second smaller harvest in the fall).

It’s become difficult to find Green Globe artichokes, once the only commercial variety, as they have been pushed aside by those without thorns. Like watermelons grown to be seedless, these thornless artichokes are almost always disappointing. They are less meaty and they require shorter cooking times — usually but not always — than Green Globes. In years past, Oliver’s Market has had the Green Globe variety; I have seen them at Imwalle’s, too.

Olive, Artichoke and Walnut Tapenade

Makes about 2 ½ cups

1 baguette

3 large artichokes, preferably Green Globe variety (with thorns)

1 tablespoon olive oil

3 garlic cloves

2 or 3 anchovy fillets, drained

2 teaspoons green peppercorns in brine, drained

1 teaspoon minced lemon zest

1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup (6 ounces) cracked green olives, pitted and minced

¼ cup (2 ounces) walnut pieces, toasted and minced

1 tablespoon Italian parsley, minced

Black pepper in a mill

Ricotta, for serving

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

While the oven heats, cut the baguette into thin diagonal slices. Arrange the slices on a baking sheet, set in the oven and toast, turning once, until they are golden brown, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool.

Fill a large pot two-thirds full with water, add the salt and bring to a boil over high heat. Using kitchen shears or a very sharp knife, snip off the tips artichoke leaves, about ½ inch from the top. Drizzle a little of the olive oil in the center of each artichoke and carefully set in the pot.

When all 3 artichokes have been added and the water has returned to a boil, reduce the heat and simmer gently until the artichokes are tender, 20 to 40 minutes, depending on their size, age and variety.

Meanwhile, use a suribachi or mortar and pestle to grind the garlic and anchovies together until they form a smooth paste. Use a rubber spatula to fold in the green peppercorn, lemon zest and juice and extra-virgin olive oil, scraping the sides of the bowl as you mix. Set aside.

Transfer the artichokes to a colander or strainer, rinse under cool water, drain thoroughly and let cool. When cool enough to handle, remove all the leaves, reserving them for another use. Use a teaspoon or a small sharp paring knife to cut away the choke in the center of each artichoke heart. Discard the chokes and cut the hearts into ¼-inch dice.

In a medium bowl, combine the diced artichoke hearts, olives, walnuts and olive oil mixture. Add the parsley and several turns of black pepper. Taste and season with salt. Let rest 30 minutes before serving.

To serve, spread a little ricotta on each crouton, top with tapenade and serve immediately.

Serving suggestions:

  • Spread crème fraîche or Bellwether ricotta on toasted baguette slices or toasted walnut bread and top with a spoonful of the tapenade.
  • Toss with hot pasta — linguine or spaghettini (thin spaghetti) — and enjoy right away, with or without a generous dollop of crème fraîche on each serving.
  • Cut mozzarella fresca into very thin slices, set on lightly toasted sourdough bread and top with the tapenade.
  • Cut the edible parts of the artichoke leaves crosswise, into medium julienne. Make a simple risotto, fold the julienne into it just before taking it off the stove and add a dollop of tapenade to each serving.

This dish makes a wonderful breakfast but it is delicious any time. If you don’t care for blue cheese, use mozzarella or burrata instead.

Creamy Polenta with Walnuts and Gorgonzola

Makes 4 - 6 servings

1 cup polenta or coarse-grain cornmeal

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

2 tablespoons butter

4 ounces (1 cup) grated St. George, Vella Dry Jack, Estero Gold or Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese

Black pepper in a mill

2 ounces Gorgonzola, Valley Ford Grazin’ Girl or similar blue cheese

2 ounces (½ cup) walnut pieces, preferably red, lightly toasted

Extra-virgin olive oil

Pour 4 cups of cold water into a heavy pot, add the polenta, set over high heat and whisk, always in the same direction, until the mixture begins to boil. Lower the heat to medium and continue stirring as the polenta thickens, about 10 minutes.

Stir in the salt and butter and continue cooking until the polenta is tender and begins to pull away from the sides of the pot. It will take from 15 to 30 more minutes, depending on the size and age of the grain.

Add the grated cheese and stir until it is well-incorporated. Remove from the heat, carefully taste and add more salt, if needed.

At this point, the polenta should be soft and creamy. If it seems a bit stiff, stir in about ½ cup boiling water and simmer for an additional 5 minutes.

Ladle into warmed soup plates or bowls and top each serving with a few turns of black pepper, followed by small chunks of Gorgonzola and a scattering of toasted walnuts. Drizzle with a bit of olive oil and enjoy right away.

Having a well-stocked pantry makes meals, especially weeknight dinners, easy. An ideal pantry includes not just the cupboards and shelves where we store dry goods. It also includes our freezers and our gardens. With walnuts in the freezer, pasta in the cupboard and parsley in the garden or in the fridge, this dish is ready in the time it takes to boil water and cook pasta.

Spaghettini with Walnut and Parsley Sauce

Makes 4 - 6 servings

1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 pound dried spaghettini (thin spaghetti)

3 cups lightly packed Italian parsley leaves

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 cup walnut pieces, preferably red, lightly toasted and chopped

Grated zest of 1 lemon

Juice of 1 lemon

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

Black pepper in a mill

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to taste

1 tablespoon capers

Fill a large pot ⅔ full with water, add the tablespoon of kosher salt and bring to a boil over high heat. When the water boils, add the pasta, stir until the water returns to a boil and cook according to package directions, until it is just done. Reserve ¼ cup of the cooking water, drain the pasta and do not rinse it. Transfer it to a wide shallow bowl that you have warmed.

While the pasta cooks, chop the parsley and put it into a medium bowl. Add the garlic, walnuts, lemon zest, lemon juice and mustard. Toss well, season with salt, add several turns of black pepper and stir in the olive oil and capers. (Alternately, you can put the parsley, garlic, walnuts, lemon zest and juice and mustard into the work bowl of a food processor and pulse until it is evenly minced; transfer to a bowl and continue as directed.)

Stir in the cooking water. Taste and correct for salt, pepper and acid. If it is too tart, add another tablespoon or 2 of olive oil. If it is a bit bland, add a few pinches of salt and a bit more lemon juice.

Working quickly, tip the sauce over the cooked pasta and use 2 forks to lift and drop the strands of pasta until it is all evenly coated. Enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Oil & Vinegar.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

