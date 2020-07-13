Jewelry designer Peggy Li raises money for Redwood Empire Food Bank with Santa Rosa-inspired necklace

A Santa Rosa-raised, Los Angeles jewelry designer is donating part of the proceeds from one of her necklaces to the Redwood Empire Food Bank during the pandemic, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Peggy Li is donating 25% of her Rosette necklace sales through September to the Santa Rosa organization during the pandemic.

Li designed the piece, named after her hometown, after the Tubbs fire in 2017 as a fundraiser for the food bank and raised $2,000 through the effort, according to her website.

Prices range from $49 for a sterling silver version to $59 for one that is 14K gold-filled.

“With the current pandemic and so many people facing job insecurity and food insecurity, I am once again happy to support the food bank in my hometown to help families in need,” she told the Times.

Li founded Peggy Li Creations nearly 20 years ago, and her pieces have appeared in shows such as “Riverdale,” “Little Fires Everywhere” and “Buffy the Vampire Slayer.”

She told the Times that she is inspired by the “natural beauty” of the West Coast.

“California inspires my designs to be simple, colorful and ever-changing,” she said.

The Rosette necklace is sold online, along with other pieces, at peggyli.com.