For the first 47 years of his life, Charles White III ate what he wanted, He had a penchant for fast-food burgers and convenience-store nacho cheese.

Then he opened a vegan restaurant.

Maybe the words “vegan restaurant” bring to mind a burger-less, burrito-less hellscape. But for almost three years, Cozy Plum Bistro on Mendocino Avenue in Santa Rosa has offered diners a paradigm shift to the possibilities of plant-based eating.

In that time, it has faced seemingly insurmountable odds. White, along with his best friend and business partner, Lisa Le Donne, were rookie restaurant owners and opened just days before the pandemic lockdown. Yet Cozy Plum survived and continues to grow.

“My pledge was to come up with a menu where I wanted to eat everything on the menu,” White said. “(I want to) offer options for people in any kind of a mood.”

For those in the mood for a plant-based breakfast, Cozy Plum recently started offering grab-and-go breakfast options which include bacon, egg and cheese sandwiches; burritos; and a hearty, veggie-packed frittata — all of it plant-based.

His journey to become the owner of Santa Rosa’s plant-based eatery of record is a long, strange trip. Buckle up — it’s a heck of a ride.

A life changing turnaround

Less than a decade ago, White was morbidly obese, tipping the scales at 394 pounds. He had heart problems, diabetes and high blood pressure.

A typical dinner for him consisted of a large pan-fried steak, a tub of macaroni salad and a 2-liter bottle of root beer. At times, he drank a gallon of milk a day.

In 2015, he started making small, incremental dietary changes. He eventually shed 150 pounds.

“Getting rid of milk, getting rid of soda, getting rid of fast food, starting to lessen portions, starting to eat local, staring to eat fruits and vegetables — and it was just little by little,” White said. “That progression walked me right into plant-based (eating).”

The changes didn’t stop there. He gave up his car-detailing business, which he had operated for 20 years, for a job that offered consistent income and benefits. He became an exterminator. It was during his 18 months in this job that he made another life-altering decision.

On Father’s Day 2017, this father of a son and two stepchildren went meat-free forever.

He did it, first and foremost, for his health. Then, about a month into plant-based eating, he had what he calls an epiphany.

“I couldn’t be exterminating as a vegan,” he said with a laugh. “I started educating people on integrative pest control so I wouldn’t have to use poison. But there were times when I was having to do things I didn’t want to do anymore.”

At home, he was constantly tinkering with recipes, trying to come up with plant-based versions of his favorite foods. He made and shared videos of his kitchen experiments. Friends told him he should open a restaurant.

Opportunity knocked when Gaia’s Garden, a vegetarian restaurant, went up for sale. The Mendocino Avenue spot was affordable, and White opened the door to a new career.

He’d never been a chef.

White picked up a side hustle as a driver for Uber and Lyft. Wherever those rides took him, he’d check out restaurants in the area with plant-based menus.

“What I discovered, at every restaurant in the Bay Area, there was one or two things on the menu that I loved, but ultimately I was craving something else,” he said.

Plant-based comfort

The menu at Cozy Plum is full of foods you actually hanker for — like burgers, nachos or macaroni and cheese. They just happen to be plant-based.

“A lot of the foods I’ve created are quietly mimicking fast food, but nobody knows it,” White said. “The queso was an effort to mimic the cheese sauce at 7-11 when I was a drunken 21-year-old.”

The BBQ bacon cheddar burger is White’s homage to the Western Bacon burger at Carl’s Jr.

“We didn’t have onion rings, so I put on mushrooms instead,” he said.

Cozy Plum’s new breakfast sandwiches help fill the niche of another love he left behind: the Breakfast Jack at Jack in the Box.

To create some dishes, White uses what he calls “transitional” products that are plant-based, like Just Egg or Impossible grounds that he enhances with other ingredients to get them to his liking.

Some would argue these products are highly processed and unhealthy. White doesn’t dispute that.

“Vegan does not equal health,” White said. “We’re not claiming to be a health-food restaurant. We’re no-animals.”

But Cozy Plum’s comfort-food niche may help devoted omnivores give up some of their carnivorous delights. White said many of his most ardent supporters are meat eaters.