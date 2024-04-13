Keeper of the flame: Elizabeth Burbank tended Luther’s legacy and Sonoma County gardens for 50 years

Elizabeth Burbank’s legacy is being honored in a new exhibit at The Luther Burbank Home & Gardens.|
MEG MCCONAHEY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

If you go

What: Luther Burbank Home & Gardens Spring Plant Sale & Exhibit

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4

Featuring: Veggie and flower starts and some Luther Burbank creations including the spineless cactus and white blackberry.

Additional Highlights: House tours, gift shop, free cookies and lemonade and new exhibit on the life and work of Elizabeth Burbank.

Cost: $5. Under 12 free.

Where: 204 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa

Information: Lutherburbank.org.

She brought order and renewed vigor to Luther Burbank in the autumn of his life.

When Elizabeth Waters went to work as a proofreader and secretary for the world-renowned horticulturist and plant breeder she was a smart and vibrant young woman in her 20s.

They fell in love and married. She was 28; he was 67.

Unfazed by their 39-year age difference, they had 10 productive and happy years together. So happy, that after Luther Burbank died in 1926, his wife devoted the next 50 years of her life to preserving and burnishing Burbank’s legacy, including finally securing patents for some of his inventions.

Now, Elizabeth Burbank’s life and legacy is being honored in a new exhibit at The Luther Burbank Home & Gardens.

Luther Burbank’s widow would live out her life there in the Victorian cottage where she and her husband had lived together, tending the home and property and gardens, entertaining friends and the famous, as well as engaging in the community.

Elizabeth left the property to the city as an historical landmark after her death in 1977, an enduring legacy where people can go and learn about Burbank and his extraordinary plant experiments, or simply stroll through the gardens that serve as a peaceful refuge in Santa Rosa’s city center.

This is the first new exhibit in the Carriage House since the one on Luther Burbank, himself, prior to the COVID pandemic.

A good time to check it out will be on May 4, when The Luther Burbank Home and Gardens holds its spring plant sale.

People can pick up vegetable starts, flowers and other plants for their spring gardens, including some that Burbank, himself, created such as, the spineless cactus and white blackberries, both of which are in the garden now.

They also will be able to see the bottom-floor living area of the house, which is very much as Elizabeth Burbank left it. There will also be a number of items for sale — Mother’s Day is around the corner — from the gift shop.

“We decided Luther got all the glory the last time and his wife was remarkable,” said Joann Feldman, a volunteer and head of the Exhibits Committee. “We didn’t even know all the facts until we did research about all the things she accomplished, especially after Luther Burbank died.

”Even though they were very far apart in age they were very well-suited to each other,“ Feldman said of the Burbanks.

Volunteers dug deep for interesting tidbits, revelations and memorabilia, including Elizabeth’s fancy, beaded purses. She liked to look well turned out and loved upscale clothier I Magnin.

Visitors to the exhibit, which will remain up for probably two years, will learn that Elizabeth was a big booster of the local Humane Society.

And they will discover the real story about Bonita, the famous fox terrier-whippet mutt who, legend has it, escaped from the circus.

But according a story in Elizabeth’s own words, which is included as a handout in the exhibit, the dog that came to be so closely associated with the Burbanks and their famous property, just showed up on the sidewalk one day in front of Luther.

He tried to push the dog along but she followed him home and refused his orders to “skedaddle.”

Despite Elizabeth’s warnings that the dog would soon be “romping over his flower beds and tearing up his carpet slippers,” Luther looked at her sheepishly and admitted “this little dog has adopted me.”

Bonita, as the dog was named, would grow to love riding with Luther and was, Elizabeth said, Luther’s “closest friend and companion till the day of his going.”

Volunteers had access to a vast trove of some 1,700 photos, now archived in the Sonoma County Library. Among those pulled for the exhibit is a wedding photo of the unlikely, but happy couple.

Elizabeth Waters was born in Hastings, Michigan and attended Olivet College. She worked as an editor for a large publishing house before coming west in 1912 to join her sister, Margaret Chryst, who lived in Berkeley.

“Her sister’s husband was coming to Santa Rosa on business,” said Carol Skold, a member of the board of the Luther Burbank Home and Gardens Association. “The ladies came along with him and found out Luther was interviewing for a new secretary. So she got hired and worked as his secretary for two years before they were married.”

One of her most important contributions was helping him organize and put on record his rough field notes, with illustrations of his experiments. The result was a 12-volume set of books “Luther Burbank: His Methods and Discoveries and Their Practical Application.” A copy of the set is on display.

Their close collaboration led to a greater affection that eventually resulted in their marriage in 1916.

“He was a very personable man and she knew he needed help to further what he was doing,” Skold said.

In addition to many photos are intriguing objects, such as the red, white and blue beribboned Champagne bottle (really filled with rocks) that Elizabeth cracked to christen the SS Luther Burbank Liberty Ship in 1943. There is also Elizabeth’s very own shovel, The Lady Burbank, that was smaller sized and marketed a century ago under a licensing agreement with the Burbanks. And there is a little black notebook with thoughts about Luther that she carried with her on her numerous speaking engagements.

“After Luther Burbank died she traveled around giving speeches about Luther, and what he was doing and why he should be remembered and she put them all in this notebook,” Skold said.

The original was donated to the exhibit by Peggy Rogers of Sebastopol, whose mother Georgina Stewart was almost like a surrogate daughter to Elizabeth, who Rogers called “Aunt Betty.”

“I was halfway raised in her house. That home was like a second home to me. My mother and Aunt Betty were like two peas in a pod,” said Rogers, 83.

Elizabeth named Stewart executor of her estate and she wound up with many personal items, many of which they have donated.

The Burbanks took a shine to Stewart when she was a little girl. They had met her at a dance class where her Irish immigrant mother, struggling to support her family, played the piano. The couple took her under their wing and at one point even offered to adopt her. Elizabeth supported the girl in through college and Stewart was married in the then private Burbank home gardens in the 1930s.

Rogers remembers Aunt Betty as a petite women of maybe 5 feet 2 inches tall, with long black hair streaked with gray that she coiled into two buns on either side of her head. She often wore a formal hat with a hat pin. Stewart frequently rode in the Rose Parade with her friend Betty, who remained a town fixture; she helped found The Human Society and donated property to the fledgling organization. She loved collecting stained, etched and beveled glass, as well as decorative tiles, which she incorporated throughout the home and grounds. She was known to scavenge secondhand stores and salvage yards for tiles from famous potteries like Mintons, Rookwood and Malibu.

Rogers recalled that Elizabeth was also an avid investor in the stock market and often read financial news in the family room by the fire.

She was committed to preserving his (Luther’s) legacy period,“ Rogers recalled. ”That was her life challenge: advocacy. The one thing she wanted to do was preserve everything he had,“ she said.

Another major contribution to Burbank’s legacy was her work with The Stark Brothers Nurseries, advocating for legislation to allow patents for plant introductions. Burbank had long been frustrated by his inability to legally protect his work. Patent protections were finally extended to plants in 1930 and Elizabeth was able to secure patents for 16 of his discoveries, including six roses, six plums, three peaches and a cherry tree.

Visitors who come to the plant sale can see some of Burbank’s own creations in the garden or even take some home to plant in their own yards in homage to the man they called “The Plant Wizard.”

Chris Butler, the new garden coordinator, has been busy tending seeds and seedlings in the historic greenhouse that Burbank himself built, laying the bricks with a mortar recipe he picked up from his father.

She sources some for seed companies but many plants are propagated from seeds or cuttings collected from the garden. All of the roses that will be available for sale were grown from cuttings.

People will finds Burbank’s Quality Wheat, Burbank Slicer Tomatoes, his beloved Shasta Daisies, edible spineless cactus and his delicious white blackberries, along with other veggies and flowers from lobelia to zinnias.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.

If you go

What: Luther Burbank Home & Gardens Spring Plant Sale & Exhibit

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4

Featuring: Veggie and flower starts and some Luther Burbank creations including the spineless cactus and white blackberry.

Additional Highlights: House tours, gift shop, free cookies and lemonade and new exhibit on the life and work of Elizabeth Burbank.

Cost: $5. Under 12 free.

Where: 204 Santa Rosa Ave., Santa Rosa

Information: Lutherburbank.org.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor