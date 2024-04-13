Additional Highlights: House tours, gift shop, free cookies and lemonade and new exhibit on the life and work of Elizabeth Burbank.

She brought order and renewed vigor to Luther Burbank in the autumn of his life.

When Elizabeth Waters went to work as a proofreader and secretary for the world-renowned horticulturist and plant breeder she was a smart and vibrant young woman in her 20s.

They fell in love and married. She was 28; he was 67.

Unfazed by their 39-year age difference, they had 10 productive and happy years together. So happy, that after Luther Burbank died in 1926, his wife devoted the next 50 years of her life to preserving and burnishing Burbank’s legacy, including finally securing patents for some of his inventions.

Now, Elizabeth Burbank’s life and legacy is being honored in a new exhibit at The Luther Burbank Home & Gardens.

Luther Burbank’s widow would live out her life there in the Victorian cottage where she and her husband had lived together, tending the home and property and gardens, entertaining friends and the famous, as well as engaging in the community.

Elizabeth left the property to the city as an historical landmark after her death in 1977, an enduring legacy where people can go and learn about Burbank and his extraordinary plant experiments, or simply stroll through the gardens that serve as a peaceful refuge in Santa Rosa’s city center.

This is the first new exhibit in the Carriage House since the one on Luther Burbank, himself, prior to the COVID pandemic.

A good time to check it out will be on May 4, when The Luther Burbank Home and Gardens holds its spring plant sale.

People can pick up vegetable starts, flowers and other plants for their spring gardens, including some that Burbank, himself, created such as, the spineless cactus and white blackberries, both of which are in the garden now.

They also will be able to see the bottom-floor living area of the house, which is very much as Elizabeth Burbank left it. There will also be a number of items for sale — Mother’s Day is around the corner — from the gift shop.

“We decided Luther got all the glory the last time and his wife was remarkable,” said Joann Feldman, a volunteer and head of the Exhibits Committee. “We didn’t even know all the facts until we did research about all the things she accomplished, especially after Luther Burbank died.

”Even though they were very far apart in age they were very well-suited to each other,“ Feldman said of the Burbanks.

Volunteers dug deep for interesting tidbits, revelations and memorabilia, including Elizabeth’s fancy, beaded purses. She liked to look well turned out and loved upscale clothier I Magnin.

Visitors to the exhibit, which will remain up for probably two years, will learn that Elizabeth was a big booster of the local Humane Society.

And they will discover the real story about Bonita, the famous fox terrier-whippet mutt who, legend has it, escaped from the circus.

But according a story in Elizabeth’s own words, which is included as a handout in the exhibit, the dog that came to be so closely associated with the Burbanks and their famous property, just showed up on the sidewalk one day in front of Luther.

He tried to push the dog along but she followed him home and refused his orders to “skedaddle.”

Despite Elizabeth’s warnings that the dog would soon be “romping over his flower beds and tearing up his carpet slippers,” Luther looked at her sheepishly and admitted “this little dog has adopted me.”

Bonita, as the dog was named, would grow to love riding with Luther and was, Elizabeth said, Luther’s “closest friend and companion till the day of his going.”

Volunteers had access to a vast trove of some 1,700 photos, now archived in the Sonoma County Library. Among those pulled for the exhibit is a wedding photo of the unlikely, but happy couple.

Elizabeth Waters was born in Hastings, Michigan and attended Olivet College. She worked as an editor for a large publishing house before coming west in 1912 to join her sister, Margaret Chryst, who lived in Berkeley.

“Her sister’s husband was coming to Santa Rosa on business,” said Carol Skold, a member of the board of the Luther Burbank Home and Gardens Association. “The ladies came along with him and found out Luther was interviewing for a new secretary. So she got hired and worked as his secretary for two years before they were married.”

One of her most important contributions was helping him organize and put on record his rough field notes, with illustrations of his experiments. The result was a 12-volume set of books “Luther Burbank: His Methods and Discoveries and Their Practical Application.” A copy of the set is on display.

Their close collaboration led to a greater affection that eventually resulted in their marriage in 1916.