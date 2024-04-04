Meet Mrs. Burbank

You may have never heard her name but she was Luther Burbank’s capable assistant, companion and support, and after his death she devoted herself to preserving his legacy.

Elizabeth Waters Burbank helped her husband chronicle his horticultural work throughout their marriage and was the go-to expert on his research for decades after he died in 1926.

A new exhibit chronicling the life and accomplishments of Burbank’s widow has opened at the Luther Burbank Home & Gardens, ushering in a new season at the historical landmark.

Elizabeth Waters reportedly assisted in editing a collection of Burbank’s field notes, a project that grew into a 12-book series called “Luther Burbank His Methods and Discoveries and Their Practical Application.”

The experience sparked a camaraderie that eventually resulted in their marriage in 1916. He was 67; she was 28.

After her husband died, Elizabeth Burbank remodeled their cottage, went on speaking tours, and worked in the community, including helping to found the local chapter of the Humane Society. She also collected tiles, stained glass and bottles and was an avid and informed investor - reading the Wall Street Journal and discussing stocks with close family friends.

The exhibit will be available for viewing through October, when the site typically closes for the winter. The Luther Burbank Home and Gardeners are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays. The gardens are open daily from 8 a.m. to dusk.

Drop-in Docent-led tours of the gardens, home and greenhouse are $10 or $8.50 for seniors and students. Children under 12 are free.

Healdsburg

Succulent swap

Gather up your best succulent cuttings and bring them to the Healdsburg Regional Library April 13, for a swap meet with a botanical twist. The Succulent Swap hosted by the Sonoma County Master Gardeners is a chance to exchange cuttings with fellow gardeners to add to your collection. 10 a.m. to noon. 139 Piper Street, Healdsburg. For more information, visit sonomamg.ucanr.edu.

Glen Ellen

Whimsical frogs invade Sonoma Botanical Garden

Some 22 larger-than-life frogs have taken residence at Sonoma Botanical Garden, part of a family-friendly exhibit that will making visiting the garden even more fun for kids and adults.

The playful sculptures by artist Andy Cobb are placed in vignettes throughout the Garden, each with their own name and story to discover. They include Zenny meditating on a leaf on the Garden’s Pond, Bentley and his tortoise friend Tortuga ambling along the California Oaks Trail, dapper Floyd and his elegant partner Grace cutting the rug among the flowers. Cobb is a Wilmington, N.C. based metal sculptor whose traveling Ribbit Exhibit has visited public gardens across the country.

A roster of activities from guided tours and live music to scavenger hunts and family fundays are planned for the duration of the exhibit, which runs through the end of August. Admission to the garden is $12 for adults, $10 ages 65 and up, $8 for teens, active members of the military and students and free for kids 12 and under. SNAP EBT cardholders pay only $3 with valid I.D. Open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily except Tuesdays. 12841 Sonoma Highway, Glen Ellen. Sonomabg.org.

Occidental

Mother Garden Nursery reopens

It’s time to refresh your landscape with new plants and few places can match the intriguing selection at the Occidental Arts and Ecology Center. The center’s nursery, devoted to organic, sustainable gardening and protecting biodiversity, reopens for the season this weekend.

The nursery will feature twice as many California natives as last year, with an emphasis on native food crops, medicinal and culinary herbs and plants known to attract beneficial insects that also were selected for their striking appearance, fragrance and drought tolerance.

The Occidental Arts and Ecology Center is a non-profit community and ecological reserve in the hills above Occidental. For more than 50 years it has been growing unusual crops, many from other parts of the world, in its certified organic gardens.

They selected plants that will thrive in the Bay Area or have a potential to fulfill local needs as the climate changes.

Proceeds from the nursery support projects and partnerships of OAEC, including its Mother Garden Biodiversity Program.

The nursery will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October. Tours of the garden are held on the first and third Sundays of the month at 1 p.m. For a list of plants available at different points throughout the season visit oaec.org or follow in Instgram @oaec_nursery. 15290 Coleman Valley Road, Occidental.

Petaluma

Foliage Funk Fest supports garden project

The non-profit Neighborhood Garden Project is throwing a benefit dance party April 12 at The Phoenix Theater with live music, pizza and ice cream sundaes and plants for sale.

Erika Ambrin and the Eclectic Soul Project will headline the party, which gets underway at 7 p.m.

Admission is $12. The Neighborhood Garden Project is nonprofit dedicated to fostering a greener, more sustainable future. Their goal is to see that every home has a garden and to teach the importance of food security through home gardening. For more information and a link to tickets visit eventbrite.com.

