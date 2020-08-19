MacKerricher State Park named one of the best 16 campsites in the West by Sunset magazine

MacKerricher State Park in Fort Bragg has been declared one of the top 16 campsites in the West by Sunset magazine.

The campsite was recognized for its sunsets, tide pools and whale watching opportunities by the magazine.

"The tent sites are all spacious, and there’s also some great hike-in sites that are cozy and more private,“ Sunset reported.

The park, located on the Mendocino coast, is three miles north of Fort Bragg and near the town of Cleone. It opened in 1952 and is home to a number of wildlife, including seals and more than 90 birds near Cleone Lake.

The campsite is currently open by reservation only due to coronavirus restrictions. Reservations can be made by visiting the park website.

Other destinations that made the list include Kachemak Bay State Park in Alaska, Great Bear Rainforest in British Columbia and Doe Bay, Orcas Island, Washington.

To see the complete list, including the other California spots, go here.