Madrona cocktail program balances past and future

The cocktail and beverage lineup at the renewed Madrona embodies the British Aesthetic-inspired vision of co-owner and interior designer Jay Jeffers through a series of meticulously crafted cocktails and vintage spirits.

Jeffers drew inspiration for The Madrona’s redesign from the 19th century British Aesthetic Movement, which embraced beauty, art and the exotic. And the cocktail menu at Hannah’s Bar and the restaurant follow suit, with classic drinks enhanced with an air of seasonality, a hint of the culinary garden and a refreshing element of surprise.

Developed by WestBev, a Bay Area beverage consultancy, the menu highlights many ingredients growing throughout the property, such as the nasturtiums, which are transformed into a bright, peppery nasturtium oil that glistens on the surface of the Estate Martini ($18).

Here the martini is an ultra-balanced version of the classic drink, with Sipsmith VJOP juniper-heavy gin and Aviation gin, a dose of vibrant verjus (freshly pressed green grape juice) and dry vermouth.

“The nasturtium oil gives the drink a hint of creaminess and a slight vegetative note,” said Nora Furst, a consultant with WestBev. For Furst, who likens the nasturtium leaves to piquant arugula, the key to a brilliant martini is making sure the liquid stays ice-cold. As a result, half the Estate Martini is served in a chilled glass and the rest is reserved sidecar-style, in a small vessel filled with ice.

“Sometimes it can take at least 30 minutes to drink a martini, so it gets warmer and warmer over time,” she said. “With the sidecar, we keep a portion of your drink very cold so it doesn’t compromise the character.”

When designing The Madrona’s beverage program, Furst said, it was important for WestBev to stay true to the vision of owners Jeffers and Cory Schisler.

“We spent a lot of time on the property beforehand, and that was a huge inspiration for us,” Furst said. “It’s such a moving place to be. So we decided to create cocktails rooted in history and bring in local ingredients and the abundance of things growing in the garden.”

The Guava Sour ($18), a not-too-sweet rendition of the classic sour, highlights St. George citrus vodka, guava nectar, Lillet Blanc and The Madrona’s estate-grown oranges, used to make oleo saccharum, a golden citrus syrup infused with the heady aroma of fresh oranges.

One of the bar’s most popular cocktails is La Sirena ($18), WestBev’s innovative take on the margarita. Intense flavors of mezcal, blanco tequila, cucumber syrup and melon-like aloe liqueur combine in this refreshing drink, along with a pungent tincture made from estate-grown bay laurel leaves. The result is smoky and vegetal, with a deep line of salinity.

Furst’s favorite on the menu is a twist on the classic old fashioned. This version ($18) is imbued with the spicy earthiness of chai and demerara sugar and garnished with a hoshigaki, a traditional gently massaged persimmon from Japan.

The Paxton Menu

One of the most distinctive and intriguing aspects of The Madrona’s beverage program is the Paxton Menu, a list of highly coveted vintage spirits available for sipping, like Zucca Rabarbaro amaro from the 1970s, Four Roses bourbon from the 1980s and Plymouth gin circa the 1960s.

There are also several vintage cocktails available that are “very true to the original,” according to Furst. Expect a vintage daiquiri ($70) with Park House rum from the 1960s and a sazerac ($100) made with Denis-Mounié Gold Leaf cognac from the 1940s.

“We want to pay homage to the vintage spirit and the history that surrounds it. So the spirit will be fully present in these cocktails,” Furst said.

Looking forward, the Madrona plans to add additional cocktails, including some that are nonalcoholic, and introduce a rolling martini cart.

“At the Madrona, there is an element of classic hospitality, but also a layer of surprise and delight,” Furst said. “Everything goes a step beyond your expectations. That’s how we want our cocktail program to be.”

