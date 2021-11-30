This holiday charcuterie board is for both vegans and carnivores

Charcuterie and grazing boards emerged as a hot commodity before the pandemic, but the Instagram-driven trend took a nose dive during the last few years, when sharing food from the same platter presented a risk few wanted to take.

This holiday season, however, holiday parties have gotten a shot in the arm from the relative protection of vaccines. Once again, family and friends are planning to gather, and many will be grazing from a wooden board full of tasty bites, from olives and nuts to roasted veggies and cured meats.

It’s not just about survival this year, as it was in December 2020. After months of intermittent lockdowns, most of us are ready to celebrate the holidays with something comforting to eat, whether it’s a tasty vegan spread or a decadent triple-cream cheese.

To help our readers prepare for the holiday entertaining season, we spoke with a plant-based food entrepreneur and a longtime catering chef for suggestions on how to entertain with charcuterie boards through Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and other winter celebrations.

Food issues led to J.E.S. (Just Eat Some)

Jes Lyons, who grew up in Marin County and lives in Santa Rosa, started making plant-based dips and spreads a few years ago when she found dairy products and meats did not agree with her stomach.

“If it was rich and creamy, I wanted to dip some bread in it or slather it on some veggies,” she said. “As time went on … my digestive system took issue with my creamy dairy habit. It became increasingly obvious that I was going to have to back away from the Colby Jack and find another way to satisfy my cravings.”

Unfortunately, the vegan foods with the right taste and texture were full of chemicals and starch, she said. And those that provided proper nutrition fell short in flavor.

“I wanted a natural product that tasted good,” she said. So she developed her first dip, the Nacho Sauce, from cashew cream, nutritional yeast and other spices.

That spicy sauce, which can be used in a vegan macaroni and cheese, led to more experimentation to replace some of her other favorites: a plant-based French Onion Dip for potato chips; a Sriracha Sauce to slather on burritos; and The Fancy Pants, an Italian-style spread made with cashew goat cheese, vegan pesto and sun-dried tomatoes.

“That one is good to use for a pasta sauce,” she said. “I mix the pesto in with the cashew goat cheese and add a layer of sun-dried tomatoes on top.”

Lyons sells her J.E.S. (Just Eat Some, jes-plantbased.com) line of plant-based foods at the Santa Rosa Original Certified Farmers Market on Saturdays and the Sebastopol Farmers Market on Sundays, often with help from her daughter Hannah, 16.

“Most of my customers aren’t vegan or planted-based eaters,” Lyons said. “But they want to incorporate more of that.”

On a recent Sunday afternoon, Lyons was selling out of some of her seasonal dips and spreads, including the protein-packed Walnut Pate made with walnuts and spices; and the Blissful Butternut made with miso, sage, butternut squash, pumpkin and caramelized onions.

“This is perfect for my Thanksgiving dinner. … I wanted something that is from Sonoma County,” said Sebastopol resident Jonathan Greenberg, who bought four different spreads for his 10 guests to enjoy. “My only question is whether there will be enough left over for my Hanukkah dinner Sunday.”

Here are a few essentials for a grazing board with all plant-based ingredients, as suggested by Lyons:

Roasted nuts, such as pecans and walnuts, for crunch and salt

Dried fruit such as cranberries and apricots, for a nice combination of sweet and tart

Marinated White Beans (see recipe below) and the J.E. S. Walnut Pate, to add protein

Quick pickled veggies, such as with carrots, peppers and cucumbers. “It’s really not that difficult to do,” she said. (see recipe below)

The vehicle for the dips would include some crostini (French bread rubbed in olive oil and toasted), pita chips or homemade focaccia. “You can add one of my dips to the top and bake it into it,” she said of the Italian flatbread she loves to bake.

Fresh fruit, like berries or grapes, and Opal apples sliced thinly into fruit chips. “They naturally don’t brown,” she said.

The J.E. S. sauces can be frozen for up to two weeks, then thawed. Lyons recommends stirring them to make them smooth again before serving.

If you’re planning on cooking one of her cashew-based spreads as a sauce for pasta, Lyons suggested heating it up low and slow. “It gets thicker as it warms rather than thinner, like dairy does, ” she said.

How to build the charcuterie board

Bruce Riezenman, a longtime Sonoma County chef who co-owns Park Avenue Catering with Ari Weiswasser of the Glen Ellen Star, often uses a big redwood board to serve small nibbles and bites for parties.