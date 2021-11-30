Subscribe

This holiday charcuterie board is for both vegans and carnivores

DIANE PETERSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 30, 2021, 3:13PM
Charcuterie and grazing boards emerged as a hot commodity before the pandemic, but the Instagram-driven trend took a nose dive during the last few years, when sharing food from the same platter presented a risk few wanted to take.

This holiday season, however, holiday parties have gotten a shot in the arm from the relative protection of vaccines. Once again, family and friends are planning to gather, and many will be grazing from a wooden board full of tasty bites, from olives and nuts to roasted veggies and cured meats.

It’s not just about survival this year, as it was in December 2020. After months of intermittent lockdowns, most of us are ready to celebrate the holidays with something comforting to eat, whether it’s a tasty vegan spread or a decadent triple-cream cheese.

To help our readers prepare for the holiday entertaining season, we spoke with a plant-based food entrepreneur and a longtime catering chef for suggestions on how to entertain with charcuterie boards through Hanukkah, Christmas, Kwanzaa and other winter celebrations.

Food issues led to J.E.S. (Just Eat Some)

Jes Lyons, who grew up in Marin County and lives in Santa Rosa, started making plant-based dips and spreads a few years ago when she found dairy products and meats did not agree with her stomach.

“If it was rich and creamy, I wanted to dip some bread in it or slather it on some veggies,” she said. “As time went on … my digestive system took issue with my creamy dairy habit. It became increasingly obvious that I was going to have to back away from the Colby Jack and find another way to satisfy my cravings.”

Unfortunately, the vegan foods with the right taste and texture were full of chemicals and starch, she said. And those that provided proper nutrition fell short in flavor.

“I wanted a natural product that tasted good,” she said. So she developed her first dip, the Nacho Sauce, from cashew cream, nutritional yeast and other spices.

That spicy sauce, which can be used in a vegan macaroni and cheese, led to more experimentation to replace some of her other favorites: a plant-based French Onion Dip for potato chips; a Sriracha Sauce to slather on burritos; and The Fancy Pants, an Italian-style spread made with cashew goat cheese, vegan pesto and sun-dried tomatoes.

“That one is good to use for a pasta sauce,” she said. “I mix the pesto in with the cashew goat cheese and add a layer of sun-dried tomatoes on top.”

Lyons sells her J.E.S. (Just Eat Some, jes-plantbased.com) line of plant-based foods at the Santa Rosa Original Certified Farmers Market on Saturdays and the Sebastopol Farmers Market on Sundays, often with help from her daughter Hannah, 16.

“Most of my customers aren’t vegan or planted-based eaters,” Lyons said. “But they want to incorporate more of that.”

On a recent Sunday afternoon, Lyons was selling out of some of her seasonal dips and spreads, including the protein-packed Walnut Pate made with walnuts and spices; and the Blissful Butternut made with miso, sage, butternut squash, pumpkin and caramelized onions.

“This is perfect for my Thanksgiving dinner. … I wanted something that is from Sonoma County,” said Sebastopol resident Jonathan Greenberg, who bought four different spreads for his 10 guests to enjoy. “My only question is whether there will be enough left over for my Hanukkah dinner Sunday.”

Here are a few essentials for a grazing board with all plant-based ingredients, as suggested by Lyons:

  • Roasted nuts, such as pecans and walnuts, for crunch and salt
  • Dried fruit such as cranberries and apricots, for a nice combination of sweet and tart
  • Marinated White Beans (see recipe below) and the J.E. S. Walnut Pate, to add protein
  • Quick pickled veggies, such as with carrots, peppers and cucumbers. “It’s really not that difficult to do,” she said. (see recipe below)
  • The vehicle for the dips would include some crostini (French bread rubbed in olive oil and toasted), pita chips or homemade focaccia. “You can add one of my dips to the top and bake it into it,” she said of the Italian flatbread she loves to bake.
  • Fresh fruit, like berries or grapes, and Opal apples sliced thinly into fruit chips. “They naturally don’t brown,” she said.

The J.E. S. sauces can be frozen for up to two weeks, then thawed. Lyons recommends stirring them to make them smooth again before serving.

If you’re planning on cooking one of her cashew-based spreads as a sauce for pasta, Lyons suggested heating it up low and slow. “It gets thicker as it warms rather than thinner, like dairy does, ” she said.

How to build the charcuterie board

Bruce Riezenman, a longtime Sonoma County chef who co-owns Park Avenue Catering with Ari Weiswasser of the Glen Ellen Star, often uses a big redwood board to serve small nibbles and bites for parties.

After being on hiatus, charcuterie boards are back for Park Avenue clients who order the Holiday Cocktail Party menu of small bites. Riezenman recommends building your own board with purchased meats, cheese and lots of veggies, then adding homemade touches like sauces and chutneys.

“In a way, you can do anything you want with a board,” he said. “We’ve been adding a nice roasted carrot from the farmers market with a seasoning like vadouvan curry and a little sauce. Those are the things that make a really big difference.”

Other vegetables you could use include roasted delicata squash, broccolini and cauliflower. Next to the cheese, he sometimes serves roasted maitake mushrooms.

Charcuterie is the French term for prepared meat products such as bacon, ham, sausage, terrines, pâtés and confit, made primarily from pork, so Riezenman started there with his suggestions:

  • His personal favorite is the salumi from the Journeyman Meat Co. Salumeria and Butcher Shop in Healdsburg, which is owned by Pete Seghesio. “They are made well, slowly aged and have great flavor,” he said. The chef likes to serve up a spicy one, such as the Journeyman Calabrian Italian Salame made with chardonnay and herbs, and a selection of more mild salame, such as Finocchiona, made with chardonnay and fennel. People also like prosciutto, also a cured salumi but from a whole muscle so it has a different texture and flavor profile. Riezenman suggests buying a domestic product like the Hobbs’ Rustica Prosciutto (available at Big John’s Market in Healdsburg and Oliver’s markets, among others) or the prosciutto products from La Quercia.
  • If you’re a cheese lover (and who isn’t?) serve three types. “Something hard, the middle range of semi-hard that people love and something creamy,” Riezenman said. Start with the blooming rind cheeses we all know and love, such as a Brie or Camembert. Locally, you could go with the Mt. Tam or Red Hawk from Cowgirl Creamery or a cheese from Bohemian Creamery in Sebastopol or Andante Diary in Petaluma. For something new, there is La Tur from the Piedmont region of Italy, a soft-ripened, three-milk cheese with a creamy texture and flavor. For a semi-firm cheese, there are many choices: Point Reyes Farmstead’s Toma, Carmody from Bellwether Farm, Valley Ford’s Highway 1 or Estero Gold and the Daisy Cheddar from Vella of Sonoma. The real cheese aficionados will appreciate something dry and aged, such as the William Cofield McKinley Extra Aged Cheddar. Achadinha Cheese Co. of Petaluma makes an interesting cow and goat’s milk cheese called Cowpricious. “It’s intense, but it’s a nice cheese,” he said.
  • For seasonal fruit, go with fresh or dried slices of Fuyu persimmons, figs, apples and pears. “They’re a darker fruit as far at the flavor profiles, and they go better with cheese,” he said. To bump it up a notch, he also likes to serve a Zinfandel Fig Jam, made from the overly ripe fruit he buys at the end of the season. You could make it from scratch (see recipe below) or cheat by simply reducing some zinfandel and adding store-bought fig jam.
  • Honey is another condiment that elevates the board, especially when served with cheese. One of his favorite combinations is the Highway 1 cheese from Valley Ford Cheese Co. paired with chestnut honey from Italy.
  • With nuts, try to stay local and in season. This time of year, that means walnuts, toasted or glazed to add sweetness. For something more flavorful, you could serve Rosemary Brown Sugar Cashews (see recipe below).
  • The bread and crackers are key, and there are a lot of options in Sonoma County. “I’m a big fan of Goguette’s (in Santa Rosa), and they have some nice rustic breads, like the levain, that you can slice up nicely,” Riezenman said. He also recommended the dense loaves from Revolution Breads, available at farmers markets and Green String Farm in Petaluma. For something with a crunchy texture, crisp up some lavosh in the oven or seek out your favorite cracker.

Whatever foods you choose, just make sure you have your phone ready to document the return of the charcuterie board on Instagram. All your friends will be drooling.

You can use the following four recipes, from Jes Lyons of J.E.S. (Just Eat Some), for a plant-based grazing board. If you make extra, give them away as hostess gifts.

This recipe requires two pint-size glass canning jars.

Spicy Agave Quick Pickled Green Beans

Makes 2 pint jars

1 ½ cups (approximately ½ pound) green beans

8 - 10 radishes

6 - 8 cloves garlic

1 teaspoon mustard seeds

½ teaspoon coriander seeds

½ teaspoon celery seeds

½ teaspoon whole or coarse ground multicolor peppercorns

½ teaspoon chopped chives

2 - 4 sprigs fresh dill, thyme or other favorite herbs

For brine:

2 cups water

¾ - 1 cup white vinegar

¼ cup white wine vinegar

1 - 2 teaspoons dried red chile pepper flakes

1 ½ tablespoons kosher salt

4 teaspoons sugar

2 tablespoons agave nectar

Remove the green bean stems and cut beans to the height of the jars. Thinly slice the radishes depending on desired crispness (the thicker the slice, the crunchier it will be). Place the green beans and radish slices in a bowl of ice water.

For the brine: Add all the ingredients to a medium-size saucepan and cook over medium-high heat. Stir the brine gently throughout the heating process until the liquid is boiling.

Meanwhile, slice the garlic cloves into thin discs and place them evenly along the bottom of the two jars. Add the mustard, coriander, celery seeds, peppercorn and chives evenly to each jar. Remove the beans and radishes from the ice water and place them evenly in both jars, layering the green beans vertically with the radish slices and fresh herb sprigs.

Once the brine has boiled, pour the mixture carefully into each jar so the vegetables and herbs are covered. Place lids on each jar and let stand at room temperature for approximately 20 minutes. Then, gently turn the jars over for a minute so the spices at the bottom stir around a bit, then place the jars right side up in the fridge. Let the pickles do their magic for at least four hours, but preferably 24 - 48 hours.

_____

Tangy Marinated White Beans

Makes about 4 cups

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon agave nectar

⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 large cloves chopped garlic

2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

3 tablespoons other fresh chopped herb (tarragon, thyme, oregano, basil)

¼ teaspoon red chile pepper flakes

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon fine-ground black pepper

1 - 2 teaspoons nutritional yeast

¼ - ½ cup chopped sun-dried tomatoes

2 15-ounce cans of cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

Mix together all ingredients except for beans in a medium-size bowl until well blended. Slowly and gently mix in the beans, stirring together well. Cover and refrigerate for at least two hours, then serve.

_____

This recipe for a plant-based cashew cheese will satisfy vegans with creamy cravings.

Herbed Cashew Cheese Spread

Makes 2 - 3 cups

2 cups raw cashew pieces (not whole)

¼ cup nutritional yeast

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

2 teaspoons white wine vinegar

2 teaspoons raw apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons white miso paste

½ teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ - 1 teaspoon kosher salt

½ teaspoon fine-ground black pepper

2 tablespoons water (as needed)

4 - 5 teaspoons freshly chopped herbs

Soak the cashew pieces overnight in water, then drain. Add all the ingredients except the fresh herbs to a high-speed blender or food processor. Pulse the until the mixture begins to blend together, then increase the speed. Pour the mixture into small ramekins or a 4-inch-wide springform pan. Refrigerate for at least four hours.

Remove the mixture from the ramekins or springform pan and flip the cheese upside down. Sprinkle the cheese with the chopped fresh herbs and serve.

_____

Roasted seasonal vegetables can add flavor and texture to a grazing board.

Sweet and Savory Brussels Sprouts

Makes about 3 cups

1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 teaspoons kosher salt

2 large cloves chopped fresh garlic

2 - 3 tablespoons maple syrup

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 tablespoon agave nectar

1 tablespoon white miso paste

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Clean any unwanted leaves off the Brussels sprout halves. Mix the remaining ingredients in a bowl until well blended. Add the Brussels sprouts to the bowl and stir until they are coated evenly.

Place them on a foil-lined baking sheet and loosely cover with foil. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove the foil cover, stir and return them to the oven for 15 - 20 minutes more. The Brussels sprouts should be lightly brown, slightly crispy and chewy on the outside and tender on the inside.

Lightly sprinkle with Maldon or another flake salt and serve hot or refrigerate and serve cold.

_____

The following recipes are from Bruce Riezenman.

You can make the relish in a food processor, but Riezenman prefers the clean-cut texture of chopping by hand.

Since it will last for weeks, it’s worth making more than you need and keeping it in in the refrigerator, he said. “Use this sweet and salty relish as part of an hors d’oeuvre, either placed on a Belgian endive and topped with crumbled goat or blue cheese or served on a cracker. It makes a great spread for your favorite roast beef or turkey sandwich.”

Fig, Zinfandel and Walnut Relish

Makes 2 cups

2 cups zinfandel

2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

1 ½ cups dried Mission figs, chopped

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

2 tablespoons capers, rinsed and chopped fine

1 tablespoon Italian parsley, chopped

¼ cup extra-virgin olive oil

¼ cup walnuts, toasted and coarsely chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

Combine zinfandel and balsamic vinegar in a saucepan and reduce over medium-high heat to 2 tablespoons. Let mixture cool.

Combine all the rest of the ingredients with the zinfandel mixture and season with salt and pepper.

_____

If you vacuum-seal these, the flavors will infuse better into the nuts.

Rosemary Cashews

Makes about 2 cups

5 tablespoons fresh rosemary, chopped fine

½ teaspoon (scant) cayenne pepper

5 teaspoons golden brown sugar

1 ⅔ teaspoons kosher salt

1 ounce butter, unsalted, melted

1 ¼ pounds cashews, raw, unsalted

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Make butter slurry by combining the first five ingredients. Let “age” for at least two hours at room temperature.

Toast cashews lightly in the oven until they are light-brown, about 10 minutes. Toss with butter while still warm. Return to oven and toast for another few minutes. Allow to cool, then store.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56

Diane Peterson

Features, The Press Democrat

I’m interested in the home kitchen, from sheet-pan suppers to the latest food trends. Food encompasses the world, its many cultures, languages and history. It is both essential and sensual. I also have my fingers on the pulse of classical music in Sonoma County, from student mariachi bands to jazz crossover and symphonic sounds. It’s all a rich gumbo, redolent of the many cultures that make up our country and the world.

