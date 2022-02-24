Make a prehistoric garden with these ‘living fossils’

What if you could devote a portion of your garden or landscape to plants that scientists had long classified as extinct but that in recent years had been found alive in some forgotten corner of the world?

Imagine the fun of introducing a child or a friend to these living fossils as you walk among them! It’s possible. You can create a mini Jurassic Park in your backyard with some of the mysterious plants from prehistoric times but no dinosaurs to terrorize you.

Let’s start with a tree that will need some elbow room: the dawn redwood (Metasequoia glyptostroboides). Before 1946, it was only known from the fossil record across Europe and North America, and it was thought to have gone extinct millions of years ago.

During WWII, a scientist doing research in China’s central Hubei province found a stand of unusual trees he didn’t recognize. By 1946, Chinese botanists announced that live dawn redwoods had been found.

The tree is a conifer, and in leaf it looks somewhat like one of our coast redwoods. But it’s deciduous, and in fall, it turns a striking coppery bronze color before dropping its leaves. It grows quickly when it’s young — 4 to 6 feet a year in California, reaching 50 feet at maturity. It needs full sun, some summer water and doesn’t like salt, so it isn’t a tree for the oceanfront. It’s planted successfully in parks around the Bay Area, including at Strybing Arboretum in San Francisco. To order one online, visit plantsexpress.com.

Dinosaurs devoured ginkgo

Ginkgo biloba, with its flat-bladed, fan-shaped deciduous leaves, was known only as a fossil from the Permian era 270 million years ago.

For millions of years, it fed dinosaurs as big as houses, until glaciations seemingly wiped it out. But then in 1691, a few trees were found growing in a Buddhist garden in Nagasaki, Japan, and now it’s sold around the world.

Plant males only; the fruits are messy and stinky. You can find them in Fulton at Urban Tree Farm (online at bit.ly/3BPrv79). Dwarf and semi-dwarf varieties are available.

Remember Quarryhill Botanical Garden in Glen Ellen, whose director was Bill McNamara?

It’s now the Sonoma Botanical Garden and McNamara has retired, but over many years he and fellow botanists traveled to remote regions of China on rare-plant-hunting expeditions.

On a small plot of wild land in western China, his party found a slender, beautiful maple, Acer pentaphyllum, the five-leaved maple. He gathered seed and brought it back to Glen Ellen, where it grows happily along the trails that lead through the gardens.

On subsequent visits to China, he searched for more specimens, but development and habitat destruction made them even more rare. In fact, they may even be extinct in the wild by this time. But they are not completely extinct thanks to McNamara’s work, and Sonoma County is one of the few places in the world where people can visit them and enjoy their gorgeous compound leaves that look like brushwork in a Chinese painting.

They are deciduous and late to leaf out. Seedlings have been on sale at the botanical garden in the past. Check for availability now by calling the Sonoma Botanical Garden at 707-996-3166.

A tree named for Ben Franklin

In 1765, botanist John Bartram of Philadelphia, traveling in Georgia, ran across a 3-acre piece of land bordering a river.

On this land were a few specimens of a delightful small tree or large shrub with gorgeous, fragrant, pure white flowers with a clutch of golden stamens in their centers.

Oddly, they bloomed in the fall, just when the leathery leaves were turning a rich, oxblood-to-burgundy color, making a dazzling display. Bartram named them after his friend from Philadelphia, Benjamin Franklin, calling them Franklinia alatamaha.

Some years later he and his son revisited the site and collected a few seeds from these trees. He took the seeds back to Philadelphia and planted them in his garden, where their descendants still grow today. It’s good that he did, because they soon went extinct in the wild. The last wild specimen was spotted and recorded in 1790. None has been seen in the wild since.

But the offspring of Bartram’s trees are still being sold. Without Bartram and the many gardeners and landscapers who have planted Franklin trees, this beautiful plant would have been lost.

Franklinia is offered online, but you can ask Sonoma Mission Gardens in Sonoma to order one for you. Call 707-938-5775 to place a request.

Another example of a plant that would have been lost forever if it weren’t for a botanist and amateur plant lovers is the golden fuchsia (Deppea splendens). This cloud forest treasure was collected as seed in 1981 in the mountains of Chiapas, Mexico, by Dennis Breedlove, curator of the California Academy of Sciences.