Make a Thanksgiving meal with Emeril Lagasse this November

SONOMA COUNTY

Online Thanksgiving class with Emeril

Sur la Table has invited celebrity chef Emeril Lagasse to give an online cooking class at 7 p.m. Nov. 24 for the Thanksgiving holiday on Zoom.

The master of “Bam!” will prepare a Turkey Roulade, Pan Gravy and Butternut Squash Soup. A moderator for Lagasse will field questions.

Participants will get a packet with a shopping list and pre-class prep guide to help them gather and prepare ingredients before the class, which lasts about two hours. They also will receive a session ID and password to Zoom 30 minutes prior to the class.

Cost is $49 per household. To reserve: surlatable.com and click on cooking classes.

SONOMA

Make-ahead holiday meal

Culinary instructors Lisa Lavagetto and Julie Steinfeld will teach a virtual class on a Make-ahead Holiday Meal at 1 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Sonoma Community Center.

Participants will learn how to effortlessly plan and execute a winter holiday menu of Mini Beef Wellingtons with Gorgonzola and Mushrooms, Green Salad with Roasted Beets and Goat Cheese and Gingerbread Roll with Crystallized Ginger Whipped Cream.

Cost is $25 per person. To register: sonomacommunitycenter.org and click on Culinary Arts classes.

GLEN ELLEN

Walk your dog in the vineyard

B. R. Cohn Winery is offering a Vineyard Dog Walk and Tasting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, at the Olive Hill Estate.

Guests will be greeted with a glass of bubbly and served another glass of wine when they return to the winery.

Cost is $25. To reserve: brcohn.com and click on Visit. 15000 Sonoma Hwy.

COTATI

Thanksgiving to-go with Park Avenue

Park Avenue is offering a multi-course Thanksgiving Feast this year for pickup or delivery to your home.

The traditional dishes and all the fixings include a Whole Spatchcock Willie Bird Turkey and Gravy, Chicory Salad, Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes, Sourdough-Mushroom Stuffing, Maple Glazed Cranberry-Orange Sauce, Caramelized Brussels Sprouts and Pumpkin Pie.

Cost is $40 per person, with delivery extra and an eight-person minimum. The meal may be picked up on Nov. 25 or before noon on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26.

To order: parkavecater.com and click on Holiday.

PETALUMA

Bay Laurel Kitchen offers Thanksgiving to go

Bay Laurel Kitchen will offer an a la carte Thanksgiving menu of turkey alternatives and all the traditional fixings for curbside pickup on Nov. 25 at their kitchen, 1370 Industrial Ave., Suite A.

The menu includes a wide range of appetizers, soups, salads, sides and sweets, plus three turkey alternatives: Petit Bistro Filets, Pork Tenderloin or Glazed Nugget Ham.

To order, call 707-981-8100 by Nov. 20.

HEALDSBURG

Thanksgiving menu at Dry Creek Kitchen

Dry Creek Kitchen will offer a three-course prix fixe menu from 2 to 7 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 26, with a wide range of options.

Main courses include Blackened Diver Scallops with roasted honey nut squash, almond-parsnip puree, fermented currants and gooseberry compote; Smoked Country Ham Pork Loin with fennel pollen cauliflower, sunchoke emulsion, hazelnut-chicharron crunch and yuzu-honey glaze and Classic B&N Ranch Turkey with sweet potato shepherd’s pie, traditional stuffing and orange-cranberry chutney.

Cost is $79 per person, $35 for children under 12, not including tax and tip. To reserve: 707-431-0330 or resy.com. For full menu: drycreekkitchen.com. 317 Healdsburg Ave.

HEALDSBURG

Barndiva whips up Thanksgiving for 4 or more

If you’re having a small gathering for Thanksgiving, you can order your entire Thanksgiving feast from Barndiva, which includes a bottle of wine and two Negroni cocktails for the chef.

The courses include a Butternut Squash Soup and roast-yourself Willie Bird Turkey (house-brined) with all the fixings, from gravy and bread stuffing to cranberry jam, creamed green beans and apple cider braised greens. Potato rolls and biscuits, pumpkin pie and a Parsnip Poundcake for the next morning round out the offerings.

The cost of the feast, including the Barndiva Syrah Sonoma Coast 2015, is $100 per person. The meals will be available to pick up from noon to closing Nov. 25 and until noon on Thanksgiving Day.

To order, go to barndiva.com. 231 Center St.

