Make this multi-flavored biryani for a multi-layered chardonnay

Davis Bynum, 2018 River West Vineyard Chardonnay ($25), our wine of the week, is lush and rich, with layers of flavor. On first sip, you’ll notice a pleasing burst of lemon, followed by baked apple, crème brûlée and buttery cinnamon toast. It is round and full in the mouth, with a bright finish that delights the palate with sassy acidity.

This is an excellent wine for fall, as its richness echoes the lush harvest, especially winter squashes and root vegetables. Winter squash risotto, roasted root vegetables in a silken beurre blanc, roasted cauliflower fonduta and cornbread-pear stuffing all flatter this wine. Salmon, scallops, mussels, Spanish tortilla, buttery sauces and triple-cream cheeses are delightful companions, too.

For today’s recipe, I’m suggesting you roll up your sleeves and spend some time in the kitchen. The recipe is not at all difficult, but there are a lot of ingredients and gathering them together in advance is crucial. Once you have everything assembled, preparation goes smoothly. The match is a delight, with myriad flavors in the biryani mirroring the layers of flavor in the wine.

Chicken Biryani with Dried Apricots

Makes 4 to 6 servings

4 chicken thighs, deboned

Kosher salt

5 tablespoons clarified butter

1 large onion, diced

3 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

½ teaspoon ground cayenne

1 tablespoon coriander seeds, crushed

2 cardamom pods, lightly crushed

Black pepper in a mill

1 14-ounce can coconut milk, to taste

2 tablespoons coconut cream

2 carrots, peeled and cut into ¼-inch dice

3 cups cooked basmati rice (from about 1 cup raw), cooled

½ cup raisins

¼ cup diced dried apricots

¼ cup slivered almonds, lightly toasted

½ cup chicken stock, preferably homemade

2 tablespoons fresh mint, very thinly sliced

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves, chopped

1 cup plain whole milk yogurt

Homemade or store-bought chutney, not too spicy

Season the chicken all over with salt.

Heat 3 tablespoons of the clarified butter in a heavy saute pan set over medium-high heat. Add the chicken thighs skin side down and saute until the skin begins to turn golden, about four to five minutes. Turn the chicken over and cook five minutes more. Use tongs to transfer to a plate to cool.

Add the onion, reduce the heat and saute until soft and fragrant, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and saute two minutes more. Season lightly with salt; stir in the ginger, cayenne, coriander and cardamom pods and add several generous turns of black pepper.

When the chicken is just cool enough to handle, remove the skin (and enjoy it), slice the meat into thin strips and add it, along with any juices that collected in the plate, to the onions and garlic.

Stir in the coconut milk, cover the pan and simmer gently for 15 minutes, until the chicken is cooked through and the coconut milk has thickened. If it has not thickened, simmer uncovered over high heat for three to five minutes. Stir in the coconut cream, remove from the heat and set aside.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

Put the remaining clarified butter into a clean saute pan set over medium heat, add the diced carrots and cook until they just barely soften, about five minutes. Season with salt and remove from the heat.

Put the rice in a large bowl and use a fork to fluff it. Add the cooked carrots, raisins, dried apricots and almonds and toss gently but thoroughly.

Gently fold in the chicken and all the juices. Spread the mixture in a baking dish and drizzle the chicken stock over it. Cover the dish tightly with aluminum foil and bake until it is sizzling hot, about 20 to 30 minutes.

To serve, divide among individual plates and garnish with mint and cilantro. Enjoy right away, with yogurt and chutney alongside.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The Good Cook’s Book of Salt & Pepper.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.