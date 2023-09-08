Make wreaths for fall at upcoming workshop

Santa Rosa

Pretty up your garden by planting irises

The year’s second planting season has arrived. That means it’s time to plant irises for spring color. The Santa Rosa Iris Society will have many varieties of rhizomes for sale on Saturday, Sept. 9, at bargain prices. The sale starts at 9 a.m. and goes until all the rhizomes are sold. The best ones go early. It is held at the Luther Burbank Art and Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa.

Petaluma

Learn to sheet mulch while building habitat

Daily Acts is partnering with McKinley School in Petaluma on a series of programs to help build habitat and conserve water on the campus. Members of the public are invited to help with the process while also learning how to sheet mulch and install a pollinator habitat landscape.

The first work day is Sept. 16. The day will be devoted to sheet mulching, a low-cost, low-impact way to prepare the landscape for planting and irrigation, reduce weeds and retain water, all while using recycled material — cardboard, mulch and compost.

When complete, the habitat garden at McKinley will capture 8,000 gallons of water annually with newly installed rain tanks and a rain garden.

Participants will be able to learn more about a sheet mulching process that can be applied to any size garden. Leaders will share details about benefits and rebates available to offset costs.

Space is limited for the work day, so registration is required, at dailyacts.org.

Petaluma

Succulent sale on Sunday

The Sonoma County Master Gardeners have propagated and potted a bunch of succulents for sale Sunday, Sept. 10, at Petaluma Bounty Farm.

Prices are $5 for 4-inch pots and $9 for 1-gallon pots. Larger specimens will be individually priced. Master Gardeners will be on hand to assist shoppers with plant selection and care, and to answer any questions. They accept cash and checks only. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 55 Shasta Ave., Petaluma.

Sonoma

Make a dried flower wreath for fall

It’s time to freshen your home for fall, and what is more cheerful than a dried flower wreath?

Experts from R&R Apothecary Bouquet Bar are holding a workshop Sept. 24 at Cornerstone Sonoma, walking participants through the step-by-step process of making a wreath and offering tricks and tips along the way. R&R Apothecary handpicks and dries most of their flowers.

The class is recommended for ages 12 and older and is good for beginners and experienced crafters. 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $75. Space is limited. Register at cornerstonesonoma.com/events/event/dried-flower-wreath-making.

After the class, participants may join Cornerstone’s annual Harvest Party happening the same day until 3 p.m. 23570 Arnold Drive, Sonoma. Direct questions to Kjensen@sonomasbesthg.com.

Send home and garden news to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.