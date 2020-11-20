Make your own holiday wreath at a Pepperwood workshop

Petaluma designer shows how to use common natural materials at Santa Rosa preserve for your creation

Petaluma designer Heather Jennings, whose work has been featured in Design*Sponge, House Beautiful, Better Homes and Gardens and Martha Stewart Living, will lead a workshop on making a holiday wreath on Dec. 5 at Pepperwood Preserve.

The workshop will be held in person, outside, following safe social distancing guidelines, with participants set up at separate tables. Jennings will help participants create a holiday wreath using local natural materials such as evergreen boughs, fir cones and red winter berries. All necessary supplies will be provided, although participants are encouraged to bring their own pruning shears and/or scissors if they have them. $35 per person, $30 for Pepperwood members. Ages 8 and up. 1:30-3:30 p.m. at the Dwight Center at the preserve. The class size is limited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Register at pepperwoodpreserve.org. For information contact Holland Gistelli, education specialist, at hgistelli@pepperwoodpreserve.org. 2130 Pepperwood Preserve Road (off Franz Valley Road), Santa Rosa.

Plant sale offers succulent pumpkins and seasonal baskets

The Healdsburg Garden Club is offering another Pop Up Plant Sale on Saturday with things to brighten the garden and Thanksgiving table.

Club members are offering seasonal baskets, pumpkins planted with succulents, succulents in containers and perennials for fall planting. Proceeds provide scholarships for local students studying horticulture. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 345 Healdsburg Ave., in front of the former Bear Republic Brew Pub.

