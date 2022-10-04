Subscribe

Making the most of chicken thighs

MICHELE ANNA JORDAN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
October 4, 2022, 9:44AM
Updated 1 hour ago

We all know food prices have risen dramatically. Lately, I’ve been watching sales and paying more attention to cost than ever before. Many foods that have been my staples for decades now seem like luxuries. Bye-bye rib-eye; hello ground beef.

So, for the last few weeks, I’ve been cooking with boneless, skinless chicken thighs. I can’t resist the price — $3.99 a pound — even though I prefer chicken with skin on and bones intact.

One of my favorite ways to prepare chicken thighs is a dish from New Orleans, Chicken Pontalba. It’s said the dish was created by Dutch chef Paul Blange in the 1950s at Brennan’s, one of New Orleans’ best-known restaurants. It’s named for Baroness Micaela Pontalba, who supervised the construction of the Pontalba buildings on Jackson Square and the beautification of the square itself in 1848.

There are many versions. All involve a hash of onions, potatoes, mushrooms and meat topped with chicken and Bernaise sauce. Most versions use ham, but I prefer andouille sausage. Most recipes suggest white or cremini mushrooms. I use specialty mushrooms from Mycopia in Sebastopol because we are so lucky to have this option in Sonoma County. My most recent version used gray oyster mushrooms, which were perfect. When I can get them, I use maitakes.

Mycopia Gourmet Mushrooms is currently selling 3-pound bags of mushrooms at wholesale prices from 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays. They’re located at 2901 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol. Check their Facebook page for current details about which mushrooms are available.

Feel free to use diced ham instead of diced andouille if you prefer it. I do not recommend preparing this dish on a weeknight. But if you do, share cooking duties, with one person making the hash, a second working on the chicken and a third on the sauce and final presentation.

Chicken Pontalba

Makes 4 servings

For the hash

Kosher salt

1 pound new red potatoes, scrubbed and cut into ⅓-inch dice

6 tablespoons butter

2 yellow onions, diced

10 ounces mushrooms of choice, cut or broken into small pieces, see Note

1 pound andouille sausage, cut into ⅓-inch dice

6 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

¾ cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons olive oil

For the chicken

4 chicken thighs, boned, skinned and trimmed

¾ cup all-purpose flour

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons minced Italian parsley

Bernaise Sauce (recipe follows)

First, make the hash. You can make it a day or several hours beforehand, refrigerate it and finish the dish before you’re ready to serve. Fill a medium saucepan half full with water, add a tablespoon of kosher salt and the diced potatoes and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and boil until the potatoes are almost but not quite tender, 7 to 8 minutes.

Drain the potatoes and spread them on a baking sheet to cool completely.

Meanwhile, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large saute pan set over medium heat, add the onions and saute until tender and fragrant, about 10 minutes. Do not let the onions brown. Season with salt, add the mushrooms and saute until they give up their liquid and most of it has evaporated. Add the andouille and saute 5 minutes more. Add the garlic, saute 2 minutes, increase the heat to high and add the wine. Cook until the wine is nearly completely evaporated.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl and keep hot. Return the pan to medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of the remaining butter and the olive oil. When it is sizzlingly hot, add the potatoes. Saute, turning gently with a metal spatula, until they are evenly browned. Season with salt and gently fold into the sausage mixture.

To complete the dish, preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Remove the hash from the refrigerator if you made it in advance.

Set a large rectangle of parchment paper on a sturdy work surface. Set two thighs on one half of the paper and not too close together. Fold the parchment up and over the chicken. Use a wooden mallet or a French rolling pin to pound the chicken so it flattens and spreads out a bit. Repeat with the two remaining pieces of chicken.

Put the flour in a wide shallow bowl, such as a soup plate, and season generously with salt, black pepper and cayenne. Press each chicken thigh into the mixture, coating it thoroughly. Shake off excess flour and repeat until all chicken thighs have been dredged.

Return the saute pan to medium heat, add the remaining butter and olive oil and when the mixture is hot, add the chicken, skin side down. Saute for 5 minutes, turn and saute 5 minutes more. Transfer the chicken (in the pan) to the oven for 10 minutes.

Working quickly, make the Bernaise Sauce.

Taste the hash, reheat if necessary and correct the seasoning. Divide the hash among warmed plates. Top each portion with a piece of chicken and spoon sauce over the chicken. Sprinkle with minced parsley and enjoy right away.

Note: I like maitake or oyster mushrooms in this dish, but you can use white or crimini mushrooms, if you prefer.

Bernaise Sauce

Makes about ⅔ cup

2 jumbo egg yolks

1 teaspoon Champagne vinegar or tarragon vinegar

3 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

Kosher salt

1 stick unsalted butter, preferably organic, cut into 1-tablespoon slices and chilled

2 teaspoons fresh minced tarragon

Pinch of cayenne

Fill the bottom of a double boiler half full with water and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat so the water simmers very slowly.

Put the egg yolks, vinegar and lemon juice into the top of the double boiler and season with salt. Set over the gently simmering water.

Using a sturdy whisk, beat the eggs for about 5 minutes, during which the eggs should become hot but not too hot or they will form clumps and you will have to discard them and start again.

Gradually, the egg mixture will become thick and creamy and you’ll be able to see the bottom of the saucepan as the whisk moves through the yolks. Begin to add butter, a tablespoon at a time and whisking thoroughly between additions. Continue until you have used all the butter.

Remove the top of the double boiler and fold in the tarragon and cayenne. Use right away or pour into a thermos and use within an hour or 2.

For many years, local figs were ready for harvest in late summer and early fall, which is when I developed this recipe. Now we start seeing figs as early as June, though to me, they’re still a fall treat, as their sweetness resonates with autumn’s rich flavors and dense textures. This dish really is best with bone-in-skin-on chicken. I like to serve it with couscous or farro, which are ideal for sopping up the delicious juices.

Braised Chicken Thighs with Figs, Bacon, Garlic and Honey

Makes 4 servings

4 bacon slices, cut in half crosswise

1 shallot, minced

4 chicken leg-thighs or 8 chicken thighs

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

1 large garlic bulb, cloves separated and peeled

1 tarragon sprig

1 cup Rainwater Madeira

1 cup homemade chicken stock

2 tablespoons butter

4 large ripe figs, cut in half lengthwise

3 tablespoons honey, warmed

Small tarragon sprigs, for garnish

Fry the bacon in a medium saute pan until it gives up most of its fat but is not yet crisp. Transfer the bacon to absorbent paper and pour off all but 3 tablespoons of the fat.

With the pan over medium heat, saute the shallot until it’s soft and fragrant, 7 to 8 minutes.

Push the shallot to the side of the pan, add the chicken, skin side down, and cook for 5 to 6 minutes, until the skin begins to brown. Season the chicken with salt and pepper, turn it over, season the skin side with salt and pepper and cook 3 to 4 minutes more.

Add the garlic, tucking it here and there between the chicken pieces. Add the tarragon. Increase the heat to high, add the Madeira and cook until the liquid is reduced by half, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the chicken stock and again simmer until the liquid is reduced by half, this time for 6 to 7 minutes. Cover the pan, lower the heat and simmer very gently for another 10 to 15 minutes, until the chicken is cooked to your liking.

Meanwhile, preheat an oven broiler and melt the butter in a small saute pan set over low heat. Saute the figs, cut side down, for 3 to 4 minutes, until heated through.

Transfer the figs to a work surface and carefully, so you don’t burn your fingers, wrap each half fig in a piece of bacon, securing the bacon with a toothpick if necessary. Set aside.

When the chicken is ready, use tongs to transfer it, skin side up, to a broiler pan. Set the wrapped figs alongside. Season everything all over with black pepper and cook until the chicken skin and bacon starts to crisp.

Increase the heat under the saute pan to high and reduce the pan juices.

Working quickly, brush the chicken and the wrapped figs with the warm honey and transfer to a serving platter. Use tongs to remove the tarragon sprig from the sauce, pour the sauce over the chicken and figs and garnish with fresh tarragon sprigs. Enjoy right away.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “The New Cook’s Tour of Sonoma.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette