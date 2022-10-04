Making the most of chicken thighs

We all know food prices have risen dramatically. Lately, I’ve been watching sales and paying more attention to cost than ever before. Many foods that have been my staples for decades now seem like luxuries. Bye-bye rib-eye; hello ground beef.

So, for the last few weeks, I’ve been cooking with boneless, skinless chicken thighs. I can’t resist the price — $3.99 a pound — even though I prefer chicken with skin on and bones intact.

One of my favorite ways to prepare chicken thighs is a dish from New Orleans, Chicken Pontalba. It’s said the dish was created by Dutch chef Paul Blange in the 1950s at Brennan’s, one of New Orleans’ best-known restaurants. It’s named for Baroness Micaela Pontalba, who supervised the construction of the Pontalba buildings on Jackson Square and the beautification of the square itself in 1848.

There are many versions. All involve a hash of onions, potatoes, mushrooms and meat topped with chicken and Bernaise sauce. Most versions use ham, but I prefer andouille sausage. Most recipes suggest white or cremini mushrooms. I use specialty mushrooms from Mycopia in Sebastopol because we are so lucky to have this option in Sonoma County. My most recent version used gray oyster mushrooms, which were perfect. When I can get them, I use maitakes.

Mycopia Gourmet Mushrooms is currently selling 3-pound bags of mushrooms at wholesale prices from 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays. They’re located at 2901 Gravenstein Highway N., Sebastopol. Check their Facebook page for current details about which mushrooms are available.

Feel free to use diced ham instead of diced andouille if you prefer it. I do not recommend preparing this dish on a weeknight. But if you do, share cooking duties, with one person making the hash, a second working on the chicken and a third on the sauce and final presentation.

Chicken Pontalba

Makes 4 servings

For the hash

Kosher salt

1 pound new red potatoes, scrubbed and cut into ⅓-inch dice

6 tablespoons butter

2 yellow onions, diced

10 ounces mushrooms of choice, cut or broken into small pieces, see Note

1 pound andouille sausage, cut into ⅓-inch dice

6 garlic cloves, crushed and minced

¾ cup dry white wine

2 tablespoons olive oil

For the chicken

4 chicken thighs, boned, skinned and trimmed

¾ cup all-purpose flour

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 tablespoons minced Italian parsley

Bernaise Sauce (recipe follows)

First, make the hash. You can make it a day or several hours beforehand, refrigerate it and finish the dish before you’re ready to serve. Fill a medium saucepan half full with water, add a tablespoon of kosher salt and the diced potatoes and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat and boil until the potatoes are almost but not quite tender, 7 to 8 minutes.

Drain the potatoes and spread them on a baking sheet to cool completely.

Meanwhile, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a large saute pan set over medium heat, add the onions and saute until tender and fragrant, about 10 minutes. Do not let the onions brown. Season with salt, add the mushrooms and saute until they give up their liquid and most of it has evaporated. Add the andouille and saute 5 minutes more. Add the garlic, saute 2 minutes, increase the heat to high and add the wine. Cook until the wine is nearly completely evaporated.

Transfer the mixture to a bowl and keep hot. Return the pan to medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of the remaining butter and the olive oil. When it is sizzlingly hot, add the potatoes. Saute, turning gently with a metal spatula, until they are evenly browned. Season with salt and gently fold into the sausage mixture.

To complete the dish, preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Remove the hash from the refrigerator if you made it in advance.

Set a large rectangle of parchment paper on a sturdy work surface. Set two thighs on one half of the paper and not too close together. Fold the parchment up and over the chicken. Use a wooden mallet or a French rolling pin to pound the chicken so it flattens and spreads out a bit. Repeat with the two remaining pieces of chicken.

Put the flour in a wide shallow bowl, such as a soup plate, and season generously with salt, black pepper and cayenne. Press each chicken thigh into the mixture, coating it thoroughly. Shake off excess flour and repeat until all chicken thighs have been dredged.

Return the saute pan to medium heat, add the remaining butter and olive oil and when the mixture is hot, add the chicken, skin side down. Saute for 5 minutes, turn and saute 5 minutes more. Transfer the chicken (in the pan) to the oven for 10 minutes.

Working quickly, make the Bernaise Sauce.