Ataulfo mangoes are in our stores now.

These choice, sweet, luscious fruits have been grown in Chiapas, Mexico, for many decades, but only gained prominence in the United States in the last 25 years. And for good reason: their creamy-sweet flavor is considered by many to be superior to the larger red and green ‘Tommy Atkins’ variety--the most popular mango here in the States because of its longer shelf life and shipping stability.

Ataulfos are still grown in Chiapas, but orchards are now also planted in Michoacan, Sinaloa, Nayarit, Jalisco, Veracruz, and Mazatlán.

‘Tommy Atkins’ are the familiar one- to two-pound red-and-green mangoes in our markets from March to July. Ataulfos weigh from 10 to 20 ounces, have golden skins when ripe, with a longer season that extends to September. They’re named for Ataulfo Morales Gordillo, a grower in Chiapas whose crosses between several varieties of Philippine-type mangoes (Mangifera indica) resulted in his eponymous fruit. Today Ataulfos represent about 20 percent of the mango market in this country.

One factor that may have held mangoes back from even greater market dominance is that it takes some fine work to eat them, and if mango aficionados are like me, they’re often left feeling like there is more flesh on the large pits to be eaten if only it weren’t so hard to get at.

Long-time mango lovers will know how to get the sweet flesh off the pits, but if you’re new to this fruit, here’s what you do.

Hold the fruit so its slender edge is facing you. Using a sharp knife, slice the flat “cheeks” containing the soft flesh off the left and right sides of the fibrous pit. Place a cheek skin side down on a cutting board and, using the point of the knife, slice the flesh lengthwise in rows about a half-inch or a little more apart without cutting into the skin. Then turn the cheek at a 90-degree angle and make similar rows across the flesh.

Pick up the cheek and hold it with both hands, one on each end with your fingers on the flesh and your thumbs underneath on the skin. Pull down with your fingers and push up with your thumbs, turning the cheek inside out. Your cuts will become little squares attached to the skins. Carefully, without cutting the skins, slice the squares off the cheeks into a bowl. Voila!

You will notice that there appears to be a lot of soft, sweet flesh still attached to the pit on its circumference. Don’t be fooled. You can spend a lot of time for very little result trying to scrape every last bit of flesh off the pit. Kiss the pit goodbye and get on with eating the wonderful fruit that is the mango.

There are many ways in which Asian cultures in tropical lands use mangoes for dessert, chief among them is the dish called Mango Sticky Rice. Plug that into your browser. Epicurious has a good recipe if you’re interested. But be forewarned: It’s a wonderful dessert but a lot of work to prepare.

My love for mangoes coupled with my inherent laziness has led me to a much easier—and just as delicious if not moreso—way to make a dessert from this tropical fruit. It also coincides with the arrival in stores and farmers markets right now with the best ripe strawberries of the season.

It needs no cooking so there’s no actual recipe to follow. But here’s what I do:

Prepare mango cubes as described above, using two or three mangoes to feed two or three people. Procure some good, ripe strawberries and stem, slice, and dice them so you have an amount of strawberry bits equal to your mangoes.

I trialed them three ways:

One, plain. Just mango and strawberry mixed together. One a scale of one to 10, I’d give this a 7.

Two, spritzed with fresh lemon juice, then mixed. The sharp acidity of the lemon asserted itself a bit too strongly for my taste. I gave it a 5.

Three: spritzed with fresh lime juice, then mixed. Oh yeah! These flavors fell together like chocolate and peanut butter. Just right. At least a 9 and maybe a 10 if chilled and the amount of lime juice were adjusted for perfection. Imagine this compote covering a scoop of good vanilla ice cream!

The point is that mango is so texturally sexy and its flavor is so lusciously tropical that you can hardly go wrong no matter how you use it.