Our wine of the week, Palmeri, 2021 Daisy’s Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma County, Durell Vineyard ($50), is a beauty. It’s a gorgeous wine in the classic California style — lush, rich and buttery with hints of caramel, butterscotch and toffee. Fruit flavors suggest Granny Smith apple and Bartlett pear. Bright acid on the lingering finish corrals these flavors into a unified expression of the varietal that leaves you longing for your next sip.

At the table, you’ll enjoy this wine with seared scallops and ginger beurre blanc, fresh fava and corn risotto, clams vongole with plenty of good butter, oyster bisque, gulf shrimp with summer chanterelles and creamy polenta with bacon and mushroom ragout. Traditional risotto Milanese, with its delicious burst of saffron, is a stellar match.

As we move toward summer, the possibilities for outstanding matches expand, with roasted sweet peppers and buffalo mozzarella, Blue Lake green beans with butter and toasted hazelnuts and grilled zucchini with olive oil and toasted cumin encouraging the wine to blossom into its full self.

One of the finest matches is wild Pacific king salmon, prepared in almost any way. Today’s dish celebrates the intersection of cherry season and the year’s first corn, joined in a bright relish that pairs gorgeously with both the salmon and the wine.

Slow-Roasted Wild Pacific King Salmon with Cherry and Corn Relish

Makes 4 servings

I like to serve the salmon on a bed of farro, which furthers the match with the wine. If you prefer, serve it on a bed of brown rice or small pasta, such as orzo. If you do not want to use a grain, serve the salmon over delicate greens, such as frisee.

Olive oil

4 wild Pacific king salmon fillets, 4-6 ounces each, deboned

Kosher salt

Black pepper in a mill

Kernels from 1 ear of very fresh white corn, see Note

½ pound fresh cherries, pitted and chopped

1 shallot, trimmed and minced

1 very small serrano, stemmed, seeded and minced

2 teaspoons fresh spearmint, chopped

1 tablespoon Italian parsley, chopped

1 tablespoon best-quality red wine vinegar or sherry vinegar

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more to taste

Black pepper in a mill

Small spearmint sprigs, for garnish

Preheat the oven to 275 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and brush it lightly with olive oil.

Season the salmon all over with salt and pepper and brush it with olive oil. Set it on the baking sheet and place on the middle rack of the preheated oven. Set the timer for 18 minutes.

While the salmon cooks, make the relish. Put the corn, cherries, shallot, serrano, spearmint and parsley into a medium bowl and toss gently. Add the vinegar and a very generous pinch of salt. Stir in the olive oil, taste and correct for salt and acid balance. Add several turns of black pepper, cover and set aside.

Remove the salmon from the oven and let rest for 5 minutes.

Transfer to individual plates, top with a generous portion of the relish, garnish with mint sprigs and enjoy right away.

Note: When you have very fresh corn, you don’t need to cook it for this relish. Simply use a very sharp knife to cut the kernels from the cob, holding it upright and cutting downward. If you are not certain the corn is fresh enough, grill it on a stove-top grill for about 4 minutes, rotating it every minute or so. Let it cool before cutting the kernels from the cob.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.