March is a great time for garlic

Something about garlic evokes passion. Think of The Stinking Rose restaurant on Columbus Avenue in San Francisco, which proclaims, “We season our garlic with food.” Or the deliriously garlicky July Garlic Festival down in Gilroy. Or Les Blank’s film, “Garlic is as Good as Ten Mothers,” (see it on YouTube) in which garlic is shown to not only be better than your mother, but better than 10 of your mothers.

While garlic is available in all seasons of the year, just like onions, March is a good time to do some serious garlic eating. Its antimicrobial properties protect your winter-weary body, and garlic also tends to sprout quickly as spring approaches. When you see little green sprouts appear at the tips of garlic cloves, it means the garlic is turning harsh and bitter. You better eat it when you get it home, before it sprouts.

Garlic evokes passion in the home kitchen, too. A traditional way to dress pasta in Italy is to take a dozen whole heads of garlic and break them into cloves, then whack them with the flat blade of a butcher knife to release them from their papery skins. Chop the cloves coarsely on a cutting board. Put a good quarter inch of olive oil in your largest skillet and when the oil just reaches medium heat without smoking, add the garlic. It will bubble nicely. Stir it frequently to avoid scorching — garlic turns bitter and acrid when burnt. Remove the pan from the heat when the garlic turns a light golden color and achieves a light chewiness, about 5 minutes. Don’t let it turn brown or it will be scorched.

Time a large pot of pasta to be ready at this point and drain it. Turn it into a large serving bowl, then pour the oil and garlic over the pasta, give it a quick toss and serve it with grated Grana Padano cheese. It is so good.

Don’t be tempted to buy those ready-peeled garlic cloves at the supermarket to make this dish. Ready-peeled cloves lose a lot of their perfumey, pungent goodness. After all, garlic is odorless until you peel the skin. Then enzymes work on the garlic flesh to produce a compound called allicin that gives the cloves their pungency. Over a fairly short period of time — less than an hour — further enzymatic action degrades allicin, reducing its punch. Cooking also reduces the pungency of allicin. The point is to use freshly peeled cloves for the best flavor. Be aware, though, that the more finely you chop or mash garlic, the more allicin is created and the stronger the pungency will be. Garlic presses, therefore, yield the most intense flavor, whereas coarsely chopped cloves yield proportionately less.

Allicin is a major factor in the considerable health benefits of garlic. It thins the blood, is important in preventing heart attack and stroke, dissolves blood clots, raises the level of good (HDL) cholesterol, lowers the level of bad (LDL) cholesterol, lowers triglycerides (fats in the blood), lowers blood pressure and protects against colon cancer. It also kills or stuns bacteria, fungus (especially yeast) and internal parasites.

The wild progenitors of garlic were native to south central Asia and the central Asian steppes. It’s likely the plant made its way west to the Middle East and the Mediterranean on the caravans that plied the Silk Road in antiquity. Garlic seems to have remained unchanged since the days of ancient Egypt, probably because it is vegetatively propagated by planting cloves rather than sexually through seeds.

Immature garlic is easy to peel and has a mild flavor that’s quite nice when sliced and added to salads or soups or baked on a pizza. So you may want to harvest a little early garlic in spring if you’re growing it at home.

Many of the traditional sauces, marinades and rubs for meat and fish in diverse cuisines of the world contain garlic. In Cuba, garlic is combined with lime juice and cumin to make mojo. In the countries of Southeast Asia, it’s combined with lemongrass, ginger, soy sauce, cilantro and hot chiles.

Think of the sauces and dips we find in restaurants everywhere these days, such as the garlicky mayonnaise called aioli. Italians pound basil, garlic, pine nuts, cheese and olive oil together to make pesto. Greeks make the sauce and dip called skordalia from pureed baked potatoes, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, vinegar, parsley and breadcrumbs or ground nuts.

Roast several whole bulbs in a moderate oven (too hot an oven turns the cloves to a brownish, pungent, bitter mush), about 350 degrees. Put about half an inch of water in the bottom of a covered baking pan and set the bulbs upright in it, the way they grew, and cover. Roast for about 30 minutes, then test a clove to see if it’s soft. If it’s soft, it’s done. If still firm, uncover and give the bulbs 5 or 10 more minutes. When done, shear off the tops of the cloves with poultry shears and squeeze the soft, garlicky paste into a bowl. This stuff is a precious ingredient to have on hand. Mix it into mashed potatoes, mix it with olive oil and salt to brush on toast, drop a dollop into soups and stews, spread some on the top of your omelet before folding it over, make soft polenta with mascarpone cheese and whisk in half a cup of the roast garlic — you’ll find plenty of ways to use this stuff.

Garlic really does become nasty if it burns or scorches, and it burns and scorches easily. When adding chopped or minced garlic to cooked dishes, especially fried or sauteed dishes, add it with less than a minute to go in the cooking, the exception being when you rub meat with mashed garlic before roasting.

White, thick-necked heads are less pungent than types with hard, narrow necks and purplish to reddish streaks.

Rub this on a rack, shoulder, shank or leg of lamb; on a rolled boneless pork roast; or on a beef roast before cooking.

Garlic Rub for Meat

Makes about 1 cup

4 garlic cloves

2 teaspoons freshly ground black pepper

4 tablespoons of equal amounts of minced parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme

½ teaspoon kosher or sea salt

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Mash everything together and rub generously over the surface of the meat before roasting.

Jeff Cox is a Kenwood-based food and garden writer. Reach him at jeffcox@sonic.net.