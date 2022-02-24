Marin show offers one-of-a-kind art for the home

Decorate your world with art and handcrafted objects that spark joy with a shopping spree at the Marin Arts & Crafts Show Friday through Sunday, March 4-6, in San Rafael.

The show features a wide range of objects for the home from textiles and stained glass to furniture, ceramics, paintings, sculpture and recovered architectural pieces. Admission is free. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. The event will be held in the ballroom at the Embassy Suites, 101 McInnis Parkway, San Rafael. Free tickets can be reserved online or picked up at the door. For more information, go to artsandcraftsshow.com.

Class offers tips for fire damaged soil

It may not be obvious to the naked eye, but fire does affect soil. Soil heating affects microorganisms, organic matter and plant nutrients. Learn all about fire and soil and what you can do for contaminated soil during a talk hosted by the Santa Rosa Garden Club on Monday.

Retired high school chemistry teacher and Master Gardener Leslie Hart, who has gardened in Sonoma County for more than 25 years, is the guest speaker. The meeting is at 1:30 p.m. at the Luther Burbank Art & Garden Center, 2050 Yulupa Ave., Santa Rosa. For more information, visit santarosagardenclub.com.

Don’t let weeds get the better of you

The city of Santa Rosa wants you to think before you reach for the weed killer. Learn what you can do now to keep weeds down in an eco-friendly way throughout the coming growing season during a free webinar at 10 a.m. March 5.

The city-sponsored online workshop will cover organic techniques for safe weed management. It will be led by Suzanne Bontempo, an environmental educator and advocate of integrated pest management, which promotes the use of organic solutions to manage garden insects. To learn more about Bontempo, visit plantharmony.org. To sign up for the free webinar, visit bit.ly/3sTHdd4.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204. Please submit time-sensitive home and garden items at least three weeks in advance to meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com.