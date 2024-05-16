Mark Hanson, co-founder and CEO of Windsor winery Bricoleur Vineyards, has been accused of sexually assaulting his sister, according to a lawsuit she filed in San Francisco County Superior Court.

Hilary McKean claims Hanson sexually abused her in the 1970s. She is seeking civil damages for the alleged actions causing her depression, PTSD, anxiety as well as physical scars.

Hanson is denying the allegations.

The case was first reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

Who is Mark Hanson?

A Santa Rosa native, Hanson worked in Silicon Valley’s tech industry for 25 years before co-founding Bricoleur Vineyards in Windsor with his wife, Elizabeth Hanson, in 2020.

Hanson, attended Santa Clara University where he majored in marketing before earning his MBA from Golden Gate University in San Francisco. In Silicon Valley, Hanson held executive-level positions at numerous software companies, including Visigenic Software, Sybase and Macromedia.

Currently, Hanson, 63, serves as a member of the Strategic Advisory Board at Genstar Capital, a San Francisco-based private equity firm that “invests in leading middle-market companies,” according to its website.

After purchasing a 40-acre property in Windsor in 2013, the Hansons launched the Bricoleur Vineyards brand in 2017 before opening the doors to its 10,000 square-foot tasting room in 2020.

What does the lawsuit allege?

In the lawsuit, filed in San Francisco County Superior Court, Hilary McKean accused Mark Hanson of childhood sexual abuse, including assault, choking, forced masturbation and other crimes over a six-year period in the 1970s.

McKean filed the lawsuit in March, but Hanson’s name stayed sealed until last month.

McKean alleges the abuse started when she was eight years old and the family moved into a new home where her bedroom and her brother’s were set away from their parents and younger sister. She accused Hanson of entering her room at night to abuse her over the next six years.

What is Hanson’s response to the allegations?

Hanson is denying the allegations in the lawsuit.

“Hilary has fabricated and invented details with the sole intention of portraying me in the most damaging way in an attempt to extort significant money from me,” he said in a statement provided by a spokesperson, Sam Singer.

About Bricoleur Vineyards

Bricoleur Vineyards produces pinot noir, zinfandel, chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon. The winemaking program is overseen by Bob Cabral, Wine Enthusiast magazine’s Winemaker of the Year in 2011; Cary Gott, fourth-generation winemaker; and Tom Pierson, who studied at U.C. Davis.

Bricoleur’s culinary program is led by culinary director Thomas Bellec and executive chef Todd Knoll, with chef Charlie Palmer serving as culinary advisor. Bellec spent several years as a chef with Four Seasons resorts before moving to Sonoma County to helm Bricoleur’s culinary program. Knoll was previously the chef at Healdsburg’s Jordan Winery for more than 18 years.

The 40-acre Windsor estate features an extensive culinary garden managed by Michael de Paolo, known as “Farmer Mikey,” who works closely with the chefs to grow ingredients for their pairing menus.

Bricoleur’s culinary garden was recently awarded a Snail of Approval from Sonoma County’s Slow Food organizations. That award recognizes farms, restaurants and producers that make significant contributions to improving the food system by ensuring that it’s good for the environment, animals and workers.

Sarah Hanson Citron, Mark and Elizabeth Hanson’s daughter, currently serves as Bricoleur’s chief operating officer. After being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, she established Bricoleur Vineyards’ Sip with Purpose campaign, which raises money for cancer research funded by the V Foundation.

Bricoleur Vineyards has been featured on The TODAY Show and honored by USA Today as one of the 10 Best New Wineries in the country.

Staff Writers Andrew Graham and Jennifer Graue contributed to this article.

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com. Follow Sarah on Instagram at @whiskymuse.