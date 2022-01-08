Mark Maltas pioneered sustainable gardening on the North Coast

Visiting tasting rooms, their gardens and local farms, which are often organic, is a delight we all can savor. And some of these agricultural businesses want to offer more than a transaction. They want to create lasting experiences for visitors and connect them with the bounty of life and food of our region.

Forty years ago, these experiences were largely new and few and far between. Ideas we now take for granted — the importance of soil health for growing healthy plants, water conservation, gardens for beneficial insects and seeking vegetable varieties with rich flavor — were not widely understood in the early 1980s. The benefits of gardens and farms for our psyches, their ability to conjure small paradises and places of real or imagined nostalgia, weren’t often discussed. Early practitioners who promoted these principles frequently were not taken seriously. And it’s useful to look to their trailblazing as we move into unknown territory with climate change.

One of these early practitioners was Michael Maltas, the first garden director at the pioneering and internationally recognized organic 6-acre public garden at Fetzer Vineyard’s (now former) Valley Oaks Ranch in Hopland in Mendocino County.

Through the garden, the wine tasting room blossomed into a food and wine center, creating a foundation many others have built on. The development of the garden, with the support and interest of the Fetzer family and the UC Cooperative Extension, also helped make organic viticulture principles mainstream in the area’s commercial farming. As they say, it all began in a garden.

“The organic switch we were part of is now everywhere. Not sure that I am still relevant,” Maltas recently told me. “It was a long time ago. But making places beautiful never gets old. Maybe I wanted to make a Garden of Eden. ... We didn’t sit down much.”

In 1985, Maltas was named Organic Gardening Magazine’s Organic Gardener of the Year for his efforts homesteading and farming 5 acres in Missouri. The award brought him to the attention of Jim Fetzer of the Fetzer family, who were in the initial stages of plans to greatly expand the family winery and vineyards and develop a garden at the newly acquired Valley Oaks Ranch in Hopland. Jim and Mary Fetzer offered Maltas a job — which he turned down.

“I had a bluntness and didn’t care what people thought,” Maltas remembered. “I was not impressed by their knowledge of horticulture (at that time), and their idea about what the garden should be was vague. But Jimmy had an intuition that a garden could lead somewhere.”

Maltas finally accepted the job offer and moved to Hopland with his then-wife Suni, young son, Madrone, and baby daughter, Joanna.

Without much direction in the first year, he decided to recreate what he had done on his farm in Missouri and designed a highly managed, 6-acre showcase organic garden of vegetables, herbs and fruits with strictly measured rows of raised beds set up for maximum efficiency and with drip irrigation, a relatively new concept in the area at the time.

He initiated a regime of cover cropping and making compost for soil health and used Biodynamic practices. The garden project was filled with a changing profusion of edible plants and flowers in an economically used space. He emphasized production, minimized water use, was weedless and in essence constituted a redefinition of the standard idea of what an organic garden should be, propelling it into the modern world.

Early influences in South Africa

Maltas described the incredible landscape of Salisbury, Southern Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), where he grew up as filled with wildlife and birds, flamboyant with tropical trees like jacaranda and with traditional British plants like lavender, all growing wildly in the benign climate and rich red soil.

Though his mother always had a garden around the house and he raised parrots in aviaries he planted with native plants, farming and horticulture didn’t grab him until after he graduated from the University of Cape Town with a bachelor’s degree in geography, geology and psychology. From there he headed off to England.

After a privileged upbringing, he found himself essentially penniless, with no connections, no prestigious school to reference and no country to go back to because of the civil war in his home country. His early years in England were as a struggling immigrant.

“I had to work harder than anyone so as not to be an unskilled laborer for the rest of my life,” he remembered. Later, he apprenticed on a 600-acre organic farm in Buckinghamshire. There he had an “insatiable drive to learn things.” He was constantly ”peppering the farmers with questions.”

A chance meeting introduced him to a foundation year course of study in the humanities at Emerson College in Sussex.

“For the first time, I was interested in everything,” he remembered. “I wanted to be a doctor, teacher, farmer.” A lot of Americans were at the college at that time, and they invited him to America, where he went for a “gap year” to work while deciding what to concentrate on in the second college year.

Pivotal introduction to Biodynamics

At that time in the U.S., there was a burgeoning back-to-the-land movement. Maltas hitchhiked from farm to farm with experiences running the gamut from scientific to spiritual to “horrific.” Back at Emerson College, he focused on the Biodynamic agricultural course and learned about organic principles and ecology in farming, farm input-output dynamics, self-sustainability, animal husbandry and Biodynamic principles. His background in Biodynamics put him in high demand when he landed in the U.S., and he took a job at a Waldorf School in Sacramento, where he managed the garden and taught gardening.

In 1981, he and his wife decided to homestead in Missouri, looking forward to farming and growing most of their own food.

Instead, he recalled, “plagues of grasshoppers devoured the laundry on the clothesline and ate the bark of the young fruit trees. There were plagues upon plagues.”

With brutal temperature extremes, tornadoes and plant diseases suddenly decimating harvest-ready crops, farming in Missouri was a real challenge.

“Nature (or the Midwest) swiftly trashed my beliefs in a benign force that should happily support naive (Biodynamic)/organic practitioners,“ he said.

Even so, Maltas brought those ideas with him to California, where his work influenced many in the field, including me.

