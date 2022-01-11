Mark your calendars for food and wine events returning in 2022

PENNGROVE

Drive-thru crab feed at JavAmore Café

Dungeness crab lovers can enjoy a drive-thru crab feed on Jan. 22 of fresh crab, pasta salad, bread, Thousand Island dressing and dessert.

You can pick up your order from 4:30- 7 p.m. at the JavAmore Café, 10101 Main St., Suite A (the corner of Old Redwood Highway and Main Street in the Grove Plaza).

Cost is $65 per person. To reserve tickets, call JavAmore Café at 707-794-1516. Place orders by Tuesday, Jan. 18. Tickets available ahead of time only. A representative confirmed Tuesday that the drive-thru event is going ahead as planned, following the county’s latest health restrictions.

SONOMA COUNTY

Barrel Tasting back for long weekend in March

Wine Road, Northern Sonoma County will bring back its annual Barrel Tasting event on March 3 -6.

During the Barrel Tasting, wine lovers can visit winery cellars to taste wines directly from the barrels and buy futures.

Tasting is by reservation only at each winery, with shorter time slots than previously to limit the number of visitors at any given time. Reservation times are available at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. All reservations are 45 minutes for tasting and 15 minutes to drive to the next winery.

Everyone in the party needs a reservation, including the designated driver.

The list of participating wineries will be posted online by Jan. 27, and tickets will go on sale at 9 a.m. Feb. 3. Cost is $200 for a four-day ticket (March 3-6); $75 for March 3 only or March 6 only. Designated drivers are $10 for four days and $5 for Thursday or Sunday only. There are no Friday-only or Saturday-only tickets.

To reserve and for more information, go to wineroad.com.

HEALDSBURG

Passport weekend returning to Dry Creek in April

Passport to Dry Creek Valley, one of the premier wine and food events in Sonoma County, will return on April 22-24 with sumptuous food and wine pairings at 40-plus wineries in the Dry Creek Valley.

Over one weekend, you can enjoy premium wine, gourmet food and entertainment at the wineries; take vineyard tours; sample exclusive vintages; and meet the winemakers and grape growers behind Dry Creek Valley wineries.

Each winery will have a unique Passport theme. The two-day and Sunday-only tickets for Passport 2022 are already sold out. Designated driver tickets and boutique event tickets will be available by February.

For more information, go to drycreekvalley.org and click on Passport.

HEALDSBURG

Retrospective food and wine tasting at Copain

Copain Wines will host a retrospective food and wine tasting event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 15, of its acclaimed 2012 vintage. A representative confirmed Tuesday that the event is going ahead as planned.

Situated on a hillside overlooking the Russian River Valley, Copain is known for making site-specific pinot noir, chardonnay and syrah from cool-climate vineyards in Mendocino County, the Anderson Valley and the Sonoma Coast.

To complement the wine flight, the winery will serve a classic winter pairing: boeuf bourguignon.

Tasting slots are filling up quickly. Tickets are $65 per person and can be reserved at exploretock.com/copainwines.

Staff Writer Diane Peterson can be reached at 707-521-5287 or diane.peterson@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @dianepete56