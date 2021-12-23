Mary’s Pizza Shack remains closed in downtown Santa Rosa due to staffing shortage

Editor’s Note: This story earlier reported a lack of staff has temporarily shuttered Mary’s Pizza Shack in downtown Santa Rosa. On Wednesday, public records reviewed by The Press Democrat revealed Sonoma County health officials ordered the closure of the restaurant because of an “imminent health hazard” discovered at the restaurant by health inspectors. That information was not shared by restaurant officials in our initial reporting of the story. A company official Wednesday acknowledged the health department’s immediate closure order of Nov. 16, but also said a lack of staff has contributed to its inability to reopen. The Press Democrat will continue to monitor this story.

"We resolved it and were given a green light to reopen. It is our responsibility to stay on top of these things," said CEO Vince Albano in a subsequent interview.

A critical lack of staff has temporarily shuttered Mary's Pizza Shack in downtown Santa Rosa, where owners said they hoped to reopen in February, three months after doors closed on Nov. 16 due to an “imminent health hazard,” as noted by the county health department.

All 31 remaining staff members were offered employment at other Mary's Pizza Shack locations.

"This is just what's happening right now, unfortunately. Everyone is struggling with labor. We have high standards for our staff and want great service at our restaurants, so we want to hire high caliber crew members and not disappoint our guests," said Vince Albano, the grandson of founder Mary Fazio.

Most of the employees at the downtown location, he said, did choose to stay with the company.

Ironically, Albano said business has never slowed as record numbers of diners opt for delivery and pick-up orders from their favorite restaurants.

"We are fortunate to have two other locations that are still open in Santa Rosa," he said, referring to Mary's Pizza Shack restaurants on Marlow and Summerfield roads in Santa Rosa. All other locations in Sonoma County remain open.

The news of restaurants’ struggles with staffing has become a frustrating refrain during the pandemic. Proximity to guests and other kitchen staff have made it an especially dangerous job in the past two years, especially when healthcare and other benefits are rare for the historically low-paid workers. Verbal abuse by unmasked or impatient diners has added to the mass exodus of hospitality workers nationwide.

In October, the owner of Windsor's Creperie Chez Solange, closed his doors after spending six months trying to run his restaurant single-handedly. No one, said Philippe Colasse, had even bothered to answer his repeated help-wanted ads.

Though unemployment is down in Sonoma County, a 2021 report by the County Economic Development Board found that 42% of businesses face hiring difficulties, and 78% had significant concerns about affordable housing and living costs for employees.

Albano said the downtown Santa Rosa closure was not related to any COVID cases at the restaurant and he was hopeful that the new year would bring more employees.

"Nobody has a crystal ball, but we hope it will get better," he said.