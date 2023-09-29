Healdsburg

Free rose-planting demonstrations

Jan Tolmasoff, co-owner of Russian River Rose Co., will take shovel in hand to show gardeners how they can get their roses off to the best start during a free demonstration Saturday, Oct. 7.

Tolmasoff will go over how big to dig the hole, soil amendment ratio, fertilizer and gypsum addition, proper placement in the hole, watering in and future irrigation.

The demonstration will be at 10 a.m. in the nursery’s large display garden. It will be repeated on Nov. 4. 1685 Magnolia Drive, Healdsburg. 707-433-7455; russian-river-rose.com

Healdsburg

Take a closer look at moths, monarchs

As their once-abundant population continues to fluctuate and decline, monarch butterflies need all the help they can get from home gardeners. Suzanne Clarke, a Sonoma County Master Gardener and a Western Monarch counter for the Xerces Society, will share the story of the monarch’s migration and the importance of ongoing conservation efforts to recover their population during a free presentation Saturday, Oct. 7. The talk will be from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Healdsburg Regional Library, 139 Piper St., Healdsburg.

Although the talk is free, registration is required at bit.ly/3EDwgCM or sonomamg.ucanr.edu. After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about attending the library talk.

Sonoma

Garden club holds fall plant sale

The Valley of the Moon Garden Club of Sonoma will offer lots of plants for sale Saturday, Oct. 7, including winter veggie starts, herbs, flowering annuals that overwinter and perennials that will bloom in spring.

They also will have succulents, bulbs and starts from club members’ gardens, all at reduced prices. Cash or checks are accepted.

9 a.m. to noon at Altimira Middle School, 17805 Arnold Drive, just north of Boyes Boulevard, in Sonoma. Proceeds from the sale benefit all of Sonoma Valley’s school gardens, the Monarch Pollinator Garden in Sonoma, a high-school scholarship and public presentations on gardening and related topics.

Sonoma

Get the skinny on biochar

Are you interested in a way to help reduce watering and fight climate change? Biochar is a soil amendment that helps soil hold on to nutrients, improves water infiltration and serves as an excellent habitat for microbes and fungi critical to healthy living soils.

You can learn all about biochar and how to use it from expert Eric Mayer during the Friday, Oct. 5, meeting of the Valley of the Moon Garden Club. Mayer has a doctorate degree from Stanford University in environmental engineering and has published research on how to improve global climate simulations. He initially focused his career on carbon-reduction strategies and worked for a Florida-based company developing an algal bioreactor to capture carbon. He then shifted his focus to his Sonoma-based company, Napachar, and its biochar product, convinced it held a more immediate promise of carbon capture and storage. Mayer will give a hands-on demonstration of how to apply biochar as part of his presentation.

The meeting is in Burlingame Hall at the First Congregation Church, 252 W. Spain St., Sonoma. The meeting starts with a meet-and-greet session at 6:30 p.m. followed by the presentation at 7 p.m. Non-members are invited for a $5 donation, which can be applied to a $25 annual membership.

