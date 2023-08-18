Matanzas Creek Winery celebrates International Dog Day

Tickets: $40 at matanzascreek.com . Ticket sales support the Paws for Love Foundation, a resource for shelters and rescue organizations in the Western States, pawsforlove.info .

What: Dog Day at Matanzas Creek Winery in celebration of International Dog Day. The event features a wine tasting, live music and treats for humans from the Black Piglet food truck with treats for dogs from Love Charlie Biscuit.

International Dog Day is Aug. 26, and Matanzas Creek Winery is celebrating the unbreakable bond between wine lovers and their four-legged friends with an event Saturday.

Winemaker Marcia Torres-Forno will be pouring new releases and library wines, while Black Piglet food truck will serve BLT sandwiches and other chef-inspired fare. Meanwhile, dogs will be pampered with highbrow dog treats from Love Charlie Biscuit.

Perhaps it’s not surprising, here in Wine Country, that the worlds of wine tasting and dog ownership increasingly overlap. Consider, for example, all the pet adoptions that took place during the pandemic.

“There’s definitely been a trend over the last couple of years, perhaps with the higher adoption rates (during) COVID, with our hospitality industry recognizing guests want to take their best friends with them to enjoy a meal or activity like wine tasting,” said Wenonah Maddox, wine club manager for Matanzas Creek Winery. “It’s a shift in lifestyle that shows folks are even closer to their pets. It’s only smart to open up the experiences to include the ‘whole family’ in a relaxed, friendly environment.”

Of course, organizers expect dogs at the event to behave, with guests helping to patrol their pets.

“We do ask that dog owners be aware of other pets and people that interact with your dog at all times, and please do not leave them unattended,” Maddox said. “We ask that if your dog appears nervous, anxious or afraid, to please remove him or her from the situation.”

There will be water stations set up throughout the property and baggies available so people can pick up after their pooches.

Organizers aren’t anticipating any scuffles because they know many of the dogs are regulars at the winery.

“We have such a dog-loving fan base,” Maddox said. “The property at Matanzas Creek is an incredible oasis tucked in the tree-lined hills of Bennett Valley. ... Dog lovers share a similar mindset with their dogs. Like dogs, being outside allows the senses to revive, enliven and renew.”

Studies, Maddox said, have shown that dog lovers tend to be outdoor enthusiasts and extroverted.

“They enjoy being around other people and participate in events,” she said. “That’s a wine lover in my book.”

Wine enthusiast Kathleen Daly is a tasting room associate at Matanzas Creek Winery, and she has four rescue dogs.

“Everyone who’s ever loved a dog knows how special it is to share leisure time with their best friends,” Daly said. “What dog lovers and wine lovers have in common is great taste. Dogs have been cherished by nobles and rulers for thousands of years. Fine wines and dogs have been celebrated by many ancient civilizations, and some things never change.”

Tickets are $40 and a portion of the sales will be donated to the Paws for Love Foundation (pawsforlove.info), a resource for shelters and rescue organizations in the Western states.

