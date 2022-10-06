How the 2017 firestorm inspired ‘Fire Country,’ new CBS show starring Max Thieriot

Deep into the night of Oct. 9, 2017, Max Thieriot got a call from his mother. She pleaded with him to come home ASAP.

Thieriot was by then an established TV star, having just completed a four-year run playing Norman Bates’ brother, Dylan Massett, on the “Psycho” prequel “Bates Motel.” He’d recently started what would become a long-running gig on the CBS action hit “SEAL Team.”

But duty called for this small-town boy from Occidental. However high his star rises, his heart remains in Sonoma County.

“My mom and my sister and my brother live in Occidental, and my mom was calling me in the middle of the night to hop on a truck and come up from LA and help load up horse trailers and move animals and livestock and go around the county and pick up animals,” Thieriot said.

The 33-year-old actor was speaking by phone from Vancouver, where he is filming “Fire Country,” a new series premiering at 9 p.m. Friday on CBS. The one-hour drama, only coincidentally debuting on the eve of the fifth anniversary of the Tubbs and Nuns fires, focuses on the men and women who fight the wildfires that have in recent years become a constant threat in Sonoma County and throughout the state.

It was Thieriot himself, drawing on his own experiences and those of people he knows back home in Sonoma County, who came up with the concept, collaborated on a pilot script with Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, and pitched the idea to network brass.

As it was for anyone in Napa and Sonoma counties who lived through that traumatic time, the dueling Tubbs and Nuns Canyon fires that ripped through Santa Rosa and the upper Sonoma Valley left an indelible impression on him.

“It was chaos. It was so surreal and unbelievable that this fire was spreading where it was,” he recalled. “People just couldn’t imagine this ever happening. And after it was all over, I was driving around, and it was just hard to digest … all over Mark West, and then to drive past and see (Cardinal) Newman (High School) and Coffey Park. My gosh, the devastation.”

In “Fire Country,” Thieriot plays Bode Donovan, a convict recruited to serve in one of the state’s rural penal firefighting camps. California has been using prison labor to help fight wildfires since World War II. For Bode, it’s a chance to get out of a cell, earn a little money (very little, as prisoners make just $2 to $5 a day) and get time shaved off his sentence.

But to his dismay, he’s assigned to a camp in his hometown of Edgewater, a fictional Northern California village slightly bigger than, but not unlike, Occidental. As the first two episodes unfold, it becomes clear that Bode, a onetime golden boy and baseball player whose life fell to pieces, has demons he doesn’t want to face.

The personal experience Thieriot brings to the show “can’t be beat,” said Tia Napolitano, showrunner and executive producer for “Fire Country.”

“He has so many small-town stories, so many Northern California stories, so many firefighting stories,” Napolitano said. “We’re not just inventing the authenticity he brings to the table, whether it’s wardrobe or music. We’re really transporting the audience to a small town in Northern California.”

Thieriot said he had long dreamed of filming the show in Sonoma, Lake and Napa counties, perhaps working out of a soundstage at Mare Island, to “really visually capture” the landscape of the North Coast. His wife, Lexi, however, warned him that wouldn’t happen. And she was right. As it turned out, cost and other roadblocks pushed the filming location north to Canada.

“It’s the reality of California these days. … It’s just too expensive. And it’s so unfortunate because it’s obviously a great place to film,” Thieriot said. “And yet, it’s hard to justify spending all that extra money to be there.”

They instead looked for locations in British Columbia that evoked Humboldt County, where Thieriot places his fictional Edgewater, described as “200 miles north of San Francisco.”

Nonetheless, local place names are dropped into the dialogue: Bodega Highway, Highway 101 and Glen Ellen (where Cal Fire maintains a station).

“Fire Country” uses the Cal Fire name and dramatizes interactions between state and inmate firefighters. After viewing a trailer for the show last spring, Cal Fire and the union that represents its rank-and-file firefighters issued a statement disavowing any involvement with the series and criticizing its depiction of firefighters.

Thieriot maintains that the story is based on expert input from firefighters he knows in Sonoma County.