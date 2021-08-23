Meat lovers gather for whole animal cookery at Napa’s Heritage Fire by Cochon555

If you asked for “no goat, please,” you could get the paella vegetarian style. But as Chef Mark Dommen of San Francisco’s One Market Restaurant pointed out, his roasted, juicy goat was really good — even better with a dollop of spicy chorizo aioli. Besides, if you didn’t eat meat, what were you doing here?

Meats of all kinds are the point of Heritage Fire by Cochon555, where two dozen chefs from around the country gather in various cities to perform whole animal cookery over live fires. And it is performance, as the often dramatically tattooed cooks build curious contraptions for flaming heritage and heirloom foods like dry-aged beef, whole pigs, lamb, goat, king salmon, albacore tuna, salt spring mussels, shrimp, rabbit, duck, clams and chicken.

Nearly 900 carnivores gathered for a Saturday event earlier this month on the lawn at Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, shelling out $125 (or $200 for VIPs) to dig into nose-to-tail nibbles such as a Vietnamese-Cajun fusion fideuà of rabbit, assorted seafood and Chinese and andouille sausages.

The Cochon555 concept came from Colombian-born Chef Cesar Zapata of Phuc Yea in Miami and Pho Mo in Miami Beach, and as one guest was overheard saying, it was indeed “dope.”

While there’s theater to be enjoyed with 3,500 pounds of meats on flaming grills, rotisseries and bonfire spits set up next to the grapevines, there’s a purpose, too: educating consumers about sustainable farming and heritage breed animals. Heritage animals usually have much more flavor than overbred, quickly grown animals and often better nutritional value.

As guests admired the two 125-pound whole pigs roasting on a fire-fueled crucible stand, they learned that they were Red Wattle breed, a heritage variety that was severely endangered until about a decade ago when a group of Kansas farmers banded together to enact a breeding plan to save them. In 2006, Napa Valley’s first two Wattles arrived at the 750-acre Long Meadow Ranch in St. Helena, to be the local cornerstone of a new, sustainable herd under Slow Food's mission to preserve America’s small artisan farms.

Unfortunately for the attractive amber-colored animals, they are extra delicious, more like red meat with lean, deeply flavorful dark flesh. Chef Jason Tuley of Knife & Barrel in Los Olivos verjus brined his hogs, then slow roasted them on his homemade metal T-post and rebar spit for 10 hours with the glistening fats dripping into large pans below. Then he hacked them up and plated the succulent meat with grilled peaches, wild arugula and salsa verde.

Over at Chef David Costa’s station nearby, long rows of glittery silver sardines were grilled to tenderness over smoky hot ash as the chef sprinkled liberal amounts of coarse sea salt over their crispy skins. On a slab of country bread with a toss of mixed grilled peppers, the 10-inch fish weren’t easy to eat with one hand (the other hand occupied by a wine glass), but worth the effort.

Normally Costa gets the fish from Portugal for his Michelin-starred Adega Portuguese restaurant in San Jose, but this batch was a special order from Japan, he said.

Ultimately, the only fire-flamed dish not prepared from a whole animal was Chef John Tesa’s swordfish. It was an enticing preparation, roasted moist and meaty, cut in chunks and served with cucumber, heirloom tomatoes, nutty-briny picholine olive relish and mint salsa verde.

He used the center portion of the fish, Tesa explained, since the creatures can reach a size of up 1,165 pounds and 15 feet in the wild. The average size is 400 pounds and 9 feet long, but still, getting that on a grill would be a challenge even the most creative chef probably wouldn’t want to tackle.