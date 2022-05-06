Meet JoAnn Augustine, the ‘Jill of all trades’ at Jack London Park in Glen Ellen

The North Bay Spirit Award was developed in partnership with The Press Democrat and Comcast NBCU to celebrate people who make a difference in our communities. In addition to highlighting remarkable individuals, the North Bay Spirit program aims to encourage volunteerism, raise visibility of nonprofit organizations and create a spirit of giving. Read about a new North Bay Spirit recipient every month in the Sonoma Life section.

Where in the world of Jack London State Historic Park is JoAnn Augustine?

On any given day you might encounter this English major in the House of Happy Walls bookstore, prepared to offer advice on which of London’s 50 volumes might be the best fit for your reading tastes. She made a vow to read them all and so far is about 4/5 of the way toward her goal.

You could find Augustine, the MBA, taking money and directing visitors from the kiosk at the entrance to the park. Or you might spot Augustine, the attorney, behind the wheel of a golf cart, tooling visitors around the 1,400-acre Sonoma Mountain spread, crisscrossed by 26 miles of trails.

Then again, you could run into Augustine, the retired teacher, answering questions in the cottage where London, a prolific John Grisham of his day who pounded out a mind blowing range of work and was an international celebrity, both lived and worked — and died — in 1916.

The 74-year-old Sonoman also heads up The Green Team, a group of volunteers, like herself, that maintains a recycling program to recoup and redeem cans and bottles to cover the park’s garbage bill.

Augustine is an uber-volunteer, a superstar among an impressive crew of some 280 outstanding volunteers who bring passion and years of expertise to keeping the beloved park open to visitors.

It is not hyperbole when paid staff with Jack London Park Partners, who run the park under an 11-year-old agreement with the state, say they could not do it without highly competent volunteers like Augustine.

Since retiring several years ago, she logs in some 500 hours a year in a dizzying array of roles. One of them is serving on the park’s 13-member Volunteer Council, which advises and suggests ideas for park operations, said Susan St. Marie, the director of program and volunteer management for the park.

“The fantastic thing about Joann is that she is just very consistent, very responsible and smart, so she learns things quickly. She takes charge,” St. Marie said.

In the nearly 10 years that Augustine has been pitching in at the park, she has clocked about 3,000 hours. Only one other volunteer, an equestrian who lives next to the park and serves on the board, has put in more time, St. Marie added.

For her unflagging devotion to Jack London park and its visitors, Augustine has been selected for the North Bay Spirit Award. A collaboration between The Press Democrat and Comcast, the award singles out remarkable volunteers who go all-in for a cause that benefits the community.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/S6YQE5J8zAQ">Click here to view this embed</a>.

A way of understanding people

Among the many hats she wears is serving as a docent in the cottage, London’s home and office for five years. She has a remarkable way of “reading” her guests, said Kylie Cronin, manager of guest services for the park.

“You can tell she cares. She can read their interest level and steer people to something they’ll be more interested in,” she said. “She’s really adaptable with the script. We do have certain things you should say and information you should give. But she has a real understanding of people and their attention spans.”

That way of intuiting people with varying backgrounds, interests and abilities comes after years serving as a public school teacher. Augustine taught at Vintage High School in Napa and in what she calls “a revolutionary new program” at a public school in American Canyon that integrated disciplines. She team-taught English and humanities with another teacher, sharing a class of 60 students. Augustine’s task was to bring in literary texts that supported the humanities, and with that she turned to Jack London, who not only wrote adventure stories but also books grappling with a wide range of social issues, political philosophies and futurism.

Augustine first showed up 11 years ago at Jack London State Park . After years working high-powered jobs — before teaching she worked 25 years as a reporter, writer and editor on legal issues for Commerce Clearing House, a publishing company that tracks, explains and analyzes tax and related law — Augustine found herself, as she put it, feeling that she wanted a life that went beyond lesson planning, teaching and grading. While she had been living in Sonoma for six years at the time, she spent most of her time in Napa County.

“I wanted to get to know something about Sonoma and make a community here,” she said.

At that time the park was in turmoil and then transition. After a state budgetary crisis in 2012 targeted some state parks like Jack London for closure, a local citizens group stepped up to take over management to keep it open. That eventually became the Jack London Park Partners, which operates the park with a small paid staff and crack volunteers like Augustine.