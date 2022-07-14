Meet the recipients of Sonoma County’s inaugural Arts and Cultural Equity Fellowship Program

Six up-and-coming Sonoma County artists who work within, on behalf of or in support of local communities of color have been named as the recipients of Sonoma County’s inaugural Arts and Cultural Equity Fellowship.

The fellowship program is a collaboration of Creative Sonoma, the local arts limb of the county’s economic development board, and local arts and equity consulting group Kimzin Creative.

According to Creative Sonoma, the six fellows were selected through a multitiered, peer-reviewed process. Each will receive a $5,000 grant and an additional $1,250 training stipend. They’ll also meet with each other and with outside advisers for customized training as they develop their fellowship projects.

The fellows are Santa Rosa artist and event organizer Melissa Andrade; Boyes Hot Springs metal artist Jesús Bravo; Santa Rosa visual artist Ron Carter; Petaluma playwright and performing artist Dianna L. Grayer; Santa Rosa dance and performing artist Skylaer Palacios; and Santa Rosa painter and muralist Féven Zewdi.

For Bravo, the fellowship is a chance to share his art and his native culture with Sonoma County.

“It’s great to get the help to push my business forward,” Bravo said.

Bravo crafts furniture, fabrications and metal sculptures at his Sonoma Valley studio. He also creates art that is representative of his hometowns of Tenancingo and Malinalco, Mexico.

“It’s vital, especially with the Hispanic community, to see our culture empowered by artists, which is what I’m all about. And it’s a great thing to get this opportunity when that is sometimes a little harder to get as an independent artist,” Bravo said. “Sometimes that’s all it takes, a little help like this, for people to really get going.”

Bravo said he will use the funds to invest in a TIG (tungsten inert gas) welder to expand his material options to include bronze, aluminum and copper, and to attend cultural events as a vendor or collaborator in the Bay Area.

Other fellows plan to use the funds to improve their studios, create new work, facilitate arts events and classes for the community and increase their web presence.

“This fellowship recognizes the remarkable diversity of practitioners in our creative and cultural communities, and (addresses) the challenges that they have historically had in accessing funds for their work,” said Sonoma County Supervisor James Gore in a statement. “Providing a pathway of resources to establish new arts and cultural leaders will provide great benefits to Sonoma County.”