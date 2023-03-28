SONOMA

Microwineries featured at Garagiste Festival

The Garagiste Wine Festival is back, giving wine lovers a chance to talk and taste with small-production winemakers. More than 40 wineries will be represented from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 29, at Sonoma Veterans Memorial Hall. Most winemakers pouring at the Garagiste Festival don’t have brick-and-mortar tasting rooms, so this is a rare opportunity to try their wines and learn about their winemaking styles. Tickets are $75 for 2 to 5 p.m. or $100 for VIP, which includes early access beginning at 1 p.m. Cheese and charcuterie are included with both tickets, which can be purchased at eventbrite.com bit.ly/3JZX3ww. 126 First St. W.

SANTA ROSA

Wine month bargains include bubbles

April is Sonoma County Wine month, and Inman Family Wines is celebrating with bubbly. Through the entire month, with each pre-booked $30 regular tasting, Inman is offering a complimentary flight of sparkling wine, normally a $25 add-on charge. Inman Family Wines, in the Russian River Valley appellation, specializes in pinot noir, pinot blanc and chardonnay and uses those grapes to make sparkling wines, including a critically acclaimed brut rosé. Book tastings online at inmanfamilywines.com/celebrate-sonoma-county-wine-month and write “Sonoma County Wine Month” in the booking notes. 3900 Piner Road.

SANTA ROSA

Celebrate Kentucky Derby at Kendall-Jackson

Make plans now to spend Derby Day in the lush Kendall-Jackson Estate Gardens for a food-and-wine-filled viewing party from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Saturday, May 6. Watch the races at Churchill Downs on giant screens while enjoying food from local restaurants, mint juleps and live music. There also will be a hat milliner, caricature artist and photo booth to add to the fun. $150 tickets include food and three drinks and are available at exploretock.com/kj. Additional beverages will be available to buy. Proceeds benefit Farm to Pantry, a nonprofit that provides food for people in need. 5007 Fulton Road.

WINDSOR

Italian feast at Slow Food fundraiser

Join Slow Food Sonoma County North for an evening of Italian food, wine and culture at the Barn at Foss Vineyard, 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15. The biannual Tastes and Tales of Terra Madre is a chance to learn about Terra Madre, the premier slow-food event held every other year in Turin, Italy, and is a fundraiser to send Sonoma County delegates to the 2024 Terra Madre. The evening begins with shared appetizers, followed by a meal of osso buco and seasonal sides made by Donna del Rey from Relish Culinary Adventures. There’s also a silent auction and a presentation from last year’s Terra Madre delegates. Tickets are $150, or $125 for Slow Food Sonoma County North members. Buy tickets at Eventbrite.com bit.ly/3K2K0L6. 6475 Starr Road

SEBASTOPOL

Wine to geaux with gumbo

Region, the wine bar at The Barlow, will be filled with Big Easy vibes during a wine and gumbo happy hour with Flambeaux Wines from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 5. Award-winning winemaker Ryan Prichard will be there to highlight three of the winery’s top pours, while winery owners, the Murray family, will dish up bowls of their famous homemade gumbo. $33 tickets include wine flight, gumbo and live music and are available at exploretock.com/regionsonoma. Then, from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 8, Art Murray will lead a wine and chocolate pairing with Flambeaux wines and Fleur Sauvage chocolates. Tickets for that event are also $33 and are available at the door. 180 Morris St., Suite 170.