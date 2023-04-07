Kate’s Garden: Kate Frey

In an earlier column, I wrote about armchair garden travel, including through the online series “Sissinghurst Through the Seasons,” hosted by the legendary British garden’s manager, Troy Scott Smith.

It was one of the more excellent webinars I have seen, offering a comprehensive look at what is widely regarded as one of the most important gardens in the United Kingdom. It examines not just the history of the property but the garden’s evolution and what goes in to maintaining its well-known collections, all while accommodating 200,000 visitors every year. (The next episode is June 8, on roses in the garden. To register, go to bit.ly/43bLw4O. Conveniently, recordings are sent after the airing.)

Located in Kent, in southeast England, Sissinghurst Castle Garden was created in the 1930s by diplomat Harold Nicholson and poet and novelist Vita Sackville-West. The estate was built in the 16th century as a palace to entertain the first Queen Elizabeth. After its early prominence, it was neglected over the centuries and ended up as a working farm. Only fragments of the original buildings were left when Vita and Harold bought it. Vita’s grandson, Adam Nicholson says, “The broken romanticism of its condition was one of the things that drew her there.” Vita called it “Sleeping Beauty’s castle.”

Harold and Vita did not set out to make a public garden, but to plant favorite plants like roses, clematis and honeysuckle. Vita desired abundance and romanticism, Harold straight lines and strong frameworks. Today, the garden is a series of garden rooms with different planting schemes, all with a soft and enveloping profusion of flowering plants.

The romanticism of Sissinghurst, with its billowing old-fashioned roses and cottage flowers greatly appealed to my mother, who lived in a slightly chaotic state herself. Her connection with the place for many years was through Vita’s writings about her rather unconventional life and the people who populated it like Virginia Wolff.

My mother came from a small town in northern Minnesota. She was raised in an Italian family, who she said was only slightly removed from the Victorians in terms of their behavior and dress. Her flight from the polar North to the University of New Mexico, where she met my father, to study art and their subsequent move to San Francisco and Berkeley seemed to them an unconventional lifestyle.

I still have my mother’s copy of “V. Sackville-West’s Garden Book,” an anthology of weekly garden articles Vita wrote for The Observer from 1947 to 1961. I see now how several of Vita’s principles of gardening applied to my mother, too. One was an opposition to too much tidiness: “Let self-seeded plants grow where they naturally fell; if roses stray over a path, the visitor must duck.”

My mother’s garden was haphazard, her efforts sporadic. They stopped and started and were never quite finished. Some plants settled in and refused to leave even when not wanted, jumping, creeping and seeding themselves into crevices. Plants like feverfew, chives, jasmine, columbine, erigeron and nasturtium did what they pleased in her garden.

Another shared principle: a discerning use of color and ruthlessness. Vita apparently used to walk around the garden with cut flowers and place the blooms among others to see how the tone or color would go with the rest of the color scheme. My mother had an eye for combining colors, flower form and foliage. The lovely pastel roses she chose from the “Roses of Yesterday” catalog — Paul Neyron, Mrs. John Laing, Coral Dawn, white rugosa and Variegata di Bologna — are still among my favorites.

Delicate or distinctive foliage was another shared theme. Geraniums, roses, nutmeg, feverfew, English columbine and dianthus provided a beautifully detailed understory with the roses. My mother vigorously exercised Vitia’s rule for “never retaining for a second year what displeased you in the first.” Plants would arrive, flourish, then disappear. I used to go home for a visit to find a favorite old rose savagely lopped off at the base. When asked why she did that, my mother would reply she simply no longer liked the color. I still feel sadness at the sudden beheading of the striped Variegata di Bologna rose.

My mother only had the chance to go to England once, in 1978, to visit a friend working there. I met her in London and spent a few days with her sightseeing, visiting museums and eating at Harrod’s. She was the happiest I had ever seen her, constantly laughing and lighthearted as if she had finally connected with her people. She went to Sissinghurst, and to Rye, another point of literary connection. She kept the train and garden entrance tickets for the rest of her life.

Kate Frey's column appears every other week in Sonoma Home.