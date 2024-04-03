There's no shortage of scenic drives to take in the United States. According to the National Scenic Byway Foundation, there are 184 designated byway routes with beautiful vistas, as well as historic and cultural sites across the country. That means, no matter where you are in the U.S., a stunning drive isn't too far away.

Some drives have reached celebrity status, one of the most well known being Historic Route 66, which stretches from downtown Chicago to Santa Monica Pier in California. For nearly 100 years, travelers have been hitting the 2,448-mile road that has more than 250 sites listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Other famous drives include the Pacific Coast Highway in California, which hugs 650 miles of the state's coast; the Natchez Trace Parkway, a historic 444-mile route from Tennessee to Alabama and Mississippi; and the highest fully paved road in North America, Colorado's Mount Blue Sky Scenic Byway, which sits at a cool 14,264 feet at its peak.

Of course, there are plenty more drives that may not be as famous but are just as alluring. The Highland Scenic Highway in West Virginia gives riders a picturesque view through the Monongahela National Forest. Make a pit stop in the Cranberry Glades for an unusual site: bogs full of carnivorous plants. Further north, the Kancamagus Scenic Byway in New Hampshire is a particularly beautiful drive as the leaves turn in the fall and won't take you too long to drive—it's on the shorter side at only 34.5 miles long.

For those looking to take to the open road, Stacker compiled a list of the best scenic drives in California using data from Tripadvisor as of March 2024. Note that Tripadvisor ranks attractions using a combination of metrics, including overall rating, reviews, and number of page views. As a result, a drive with a 5/5 overall rating might rank lower than one with a 4/5.

Once you locate the closest scenic drive near you, gather your favorite passengers, turn on an epic playlist, and take in the beauty that California has to offer.

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and are not of the specific drives listed.

#30. Donner Pass

- Rating: 5/5 (44 reviews)

#29. Rim of the World Highway

- Rating: 4.5/5 (41 reviews)

#28. June Lake Loop

- Rating: 4.5/5 (121 reviews)

#27. Lost Coast Scenic Drive

- Rating: 4.5/5 (161 reviews)

#26. Big Morongo Canyon Preserve

- Rating: 4.5/5 (135 reviews)

#25. Colorado Boulevard

- Rating: 4.5/5 (255 reviews)

#24. Newton B Drury Parkway

- Rating: 5/5 (189 reviews)

#23. Old Coast Road

- Rating: 4.5/5 (114 reviews)

#22. Santa Barbara Scenic Drive

- Rating: 4.5/5 (329 reviews)

#21. Kings Canyon Scenic Byway

- Rating: 4.5/5 (345 reviews)

#20. Palms to Pines Scenic Byway

- Rating: 4.5/5 (395 reviews)

#19. Highway 1 Road Trip

- Rating: 5/5 (172 reviews)

#18. Scenic 49 Mile Drive

- Rating: 4.5/5 (467 reviews)

#17. Tioga Road

- Rating: 5/5 (376 reviews)

#16. Generals Highway

- Rating: 4.5/5 (441 reviews)

#15. Chandelier Drive-Through Tree

- Rating: 4/5 (635 reviews)

#14. Howland Hill Road

- Rating: 4.5/5 (455 reviews)

#13. Inspiration Point Vista

- Rating: 4.5/5 (361 reviews)

#12. Moonstone Drive

- Rating: 5/5 (781 reviews)

#11. Mulholland Drive

- Rating: 4.5/5 (883 reviews)

#10. Humboldt Redwoods State Park

- Rating: 5/5 (527 reviews)

#9. Mendocino Coast

- Rating: 5/5 (768 reviews)

#8. State Street Underpass

- Rating: 4.5/5 (2,396 reviews)

#7. Redwood Highway

- Rating: 5/5 (851 reviews)

#6. Tioga Pass

- Rating: 5/5 (1,179 reviews)

#5. Artist's Drive

- Rating: 4.5/5 (1,798 reviews)

#4. West Cliff Drive

- Rating: 4.5/5 (1,343 reviews)

#3. Avenue of the Giants

- Rating: 5/5 (1,002 reviews)

#2. Pacific Coast Highway

- Rating: 5/5 (1,676 reviews)

#1. 17-Mile Drive

- Rating: 4.5/5 (12,704 reviews)

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Sheeka Sanahori, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 46 states.