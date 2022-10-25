SONOMA

Mezcal tasting and dinner at Kina’s Kitchen

If you’ve not made the acquaintance of mezcal, a close relative of tequila, a dinner at Kina’s Kitchen and co-hosted by La Luna Mezcal 6 to 8 p.m. Friday is the ideal time to do so. Salvador Chavez, founder and producer of La Luna Mezcal and husband of Kina’s Kitchen owner Kina Chavez, will tell diners about mezcal’s history and production methods while they sip a cocktail made with the popular spirit. A four-course dinner that includes mole taquitos and pozole verde is included in the $99 per-person ticket cost. Tickets are available at kinaskitchenbar.com. 19101 Sonoma Highway in the Maxwell Village Shopping Center.

SONOMA

Spirited Halloween celebration at Hanson Distillery

Creepy cocktails and a costume contest are on the menu at Hanson of Sonoma Distillery 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Live music will fill the air in the distillery’s spirits garden, which is decked out for Halloween. Dress in costume for a chance to win a vodka and caviar tasting. Tickets are $35 per person and include two complimentary cocktails. 22985 Burndale Road. Reservations are recommended and available at exploretock.com/hansonofsonomadistillery.

HEALDSBURG

Farmers’ Market celebrates all things pumpkin

Head to the Healdsburg Farmers’ Market Saturday for a trio of contests and plenty of homegrown Halloween fun. The pumpkin festival features competitions in pumpkin carving and decorated pumpkins on wheels (they must be able to roll) and a costume competition in which creativity is key. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. with pumpkin-car judging at 9:30 a.m., followed by the race. Registration ends for the pumpkin carving and costume contests at 10:30 a.m. Contests are open to all ages and will have three age divisions: 7 and under, ages 8 to 15 and 16 and older. Prizes donated by local businesses will be awarded to all winners. See healdsburgfarmersmarket.org for more information.

GEYSERVILLE

Halloween carnival returns to Coppola Winery

Francis Ford Coppola Winery’s popular kids Halloween Carnival returns 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. Bring kids in costume for trick-or-treating, games and photo stations. There also will be a fortune teller and a reptile petting zoo. Tickets are $15 per child ages 2 to 13 and free for parents. Lunch and beverages will be available for purchase. Make reservations at thefamilycoppola.com. Coppola Winery, 300 Via Archimedes.

NOVATO

Taste Spain with “Plates & Places” TV chef Joanne Weir

TV chef and James Beard award-winning cookbook author Joanne Weir will celebrate the flavors of Spain in a cooking demonstration and dinner 6:30 to 9 p.m. Nov. 2 to benefit Homeward Bound of Marin. Guests will enjoy a three-course menu that includes endive salad with oranges and Marcona almonds, paella and Spanish almond cake while Weir demonstrates recipes and shares stories about her cooking and culinary adventures from her “Plates & Places” TV series on PBS. Tickets cost $100, including dinner. For more information and reservations, visit thekeyroom.com/event-detail or call 415-382-3363, ext. 243. The event takes place in the showcase kitchen at The Key Room, 1385 N. Hamilton Parkway.

You can reach staff writer Jennifer Graue at jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com