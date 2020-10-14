Michelin Guide won't publish 2020 California restaurant rankings due to pandemic

In recognition of the devastation the pandemic and wildfires have wrought on California's restaurant industry, the Michelin Guide announced Tuesday that it will not publish a 2020 California Guide.

In a recorded video address, Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of Michelin Guides, said California has been especially hard hit by natural and health disasters and the related downturn in the hospitality industry.

Poullennec said Michelin inspectors have been listening closely to California restaurant owners' concerns this year, and they felt a different approach than awards would best support the industry.

California has led the nation in restaurant closures since the pandemic began. In a national survey published by Yelp in July, 15,770 U.S. restaurants were marked as "permanently closed" between March 1 and July 10.

In place of this year's California guide, Michelin plans to host an online "Family Meal" event at 4 p.m. Oct. 27 that will feature California chefs in a discussion of sustainability, innovation and the future of the industry.

Since there won't be awards this year, a portion of the virtual program will be dedicated to recognizing 20 new restaurant "discoveries" that inspectors found statewide this year, according to a Michelin Guide spokesperson.

Michelin published its first all-California guide in 2019. That move set off a gold rush among chefs and restaurateurs to pivot their menus and service to attract coveted Michelin ratings, which include 1 to 3 stars representing the highest standards of excellence in food and service; Bib Gourmands, which recognize excellent food at moderate prices; and Plates, which represents very good food.

A Michelin Guide spokesperson said official timing for release of its 2021 guides in the U.S. will be announced as the pandemic recovery takes shape.