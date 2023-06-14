Michelin just added 10 new restaurants to its California guide

In advance of the Michelin Guide's annual update to its best restaurants in California, the international restaurant-scoring publication added 10 new names to the regional list, but what exactly those designations mean is yet to be seen.

The company, best known in the culinary industry for employing anonymous inspectors to award restaurants from one to three stars, also provides accolades known as Bib Gourmands for businesses deemed to offer value and affordability; the guidebook also spotlights noteworthy openings.

This month's 10 additions to the California list are all denoted as "new" but could garner stars or other recognition next month when this year's guide is released.

Six L.A.-area restaurants will be newly included in the guidebook, with an additional four spread across San Diego and Orange County. Playa del Rey's throwback-inspired seafood spot Dear Jane's — sibling restaurant to Dear John's — is new to the guide, as is Cobi's in Santa Monica, which specializes in Southeast Asian curries, grilled meats and snacks such as larb and curry puffs.

Cobi's co-owner Cobi Marsh was at a restaurant in New York when her phone started pinging with notifications. "I was like, 'Maybe it's wrong,'" she said. "Then I started reading more articles and getting into it, and I was like, 'Oh, my God.' I actually did start crying; it was almost like a sigh-of-relief cry after all of the hard work that you put in. [Awards are] not the only way you should feel recognized or satisfied, but it kind of made it all feel very real."

Glassell Park's Dunsmoor, where regional and centuries-old American cooking techniques and recipes take center stage, is another new addition, as is Villa's Tacos in nearby Highland Park. The street stand serving colorful, maximalist tacos from Victor Villa recently opened a bricks-and-mortar restaurant, and is also an L.A. Times 101 Best Restaurants of 2022 honoree. Cento, which also began as a pop-up, now serves its pastas, small plates and grilled meats in a full restaurant in West Adams and is also new to the guide, as is Juliet, a new Parisian-inspired restaurant in Culver City.

Orange County is represented by Anaheim's Poppy & Seed, a Southern-leaning modern-American spot from the team behind L.A.'s Poppy & Rose; Fullerton's Kaori Sushi, which offers omakase in addition to bento, specials such as uni pasta, and a range of sake; and Garden Grove's Taira Sushi & Sake, with its handwritten menu of items such as omakase, stewed fish cheeks, squid with miso vinaigrette, and grilled pork jowls. Artifact at Mingei, the global restaurant located within Balboa Park's Mingei International Museum, is one of San Diego's new showings in the guidebook.

Michelin's 2023 California guide is set to include more than 200 restaurants and chefs, and will be released July 18 at a ceremony in Oakland.

See all the new additions at guide.michelin.com.