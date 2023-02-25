It can be both tacky and classy, kitschy and cool. The post World War II design movement that came to be called mid-century modern, shows up in pink flamingo lawn ornaments and in the masterfully hand-milled furniture of woodworker George Nakashima.

It’s reflected in an iconic molded plywood and leather Eames chair by Herman Miller and in a turquoise sectional couch from the Sears catalog.

Tall tiki glasses with tinkling ice, Fiestaware pottery in tropical colors, fancy ashtrays and starburst wall clocks were all emblematic of the lifestyle and look of the Atomic Age. The period still has its fans, hundreds of whom are expected to gather at Santa Rosa’s historic Flamingo Resort next week for Resort-O-Rama. The four-day event offers a trip back in time, celebrating the food, fashions, architecture, entertainment and interior design styles of the late 1940s through the 1960s.

Promoters Otto and Baby Doe von Stroheim are taking over the entire property, including all 170 rooms, from Thursday evening though Sunday March 5. That will enable them to offer an immersive experience of daytime seminars followed by nighttime entertainment, all with a distinctly cool mid-century vibe. Period fashion is welcome but not required, and that could be anything from poodle skirts to slinky sheaths and pillbox hats.

After spending the day immersed in the history and legacy of mid-century design, convention goers can relive the era at evening events like a Supperclub Dinner and dancing until the wee hours at the “Space-O-Rama with Otto von Stroheim serving as guest DJ and mixologist.

The von Stroheims for years have produced playful period conventions such as the Tiki Oasis in Arizona and San Diego to celebrate the mid-century Aloha culture of caftans and tropical cocktails. They are also behind Tease-O-Rama for fans of burlesque.

Baby Doe also heads up The Devil-Ettes, a San Francisco Dance Troupe dedicated to preserving Go Go, a popular club scene style of the mid 1960s. Think miniskirted twentysomethings in white ankle boots gyrating to the The Frug.

The recently renovated Flamingo Resort, built in 1957 by Santa Rosa developer Hugh Codding, offered the right look and amenities for a new event devoted to her favorite period, said Baby Doe von Stroheim. (For the record, Baby Doe is not a stage name. It’s her real name, a shortening of her given name Dorinda and recognition that she was the baby in the family.)

“They did a great job of retaining and preserving the historical elements of the Flamingo, which we loved,” she said. “Otto and I are historic preservationists and we want these places of the past to be around for the next generation to enjoy. The Flamingo is the perfect hotel for the kind of event we want to do. It’s a mid-century marvel, a gem with a great vibe.”

While people are coming in from all over, including out of state, staying at the resort and purchasing all inclusive passes, locals can buy “a la carte” tickets to specific events starting at $20 for seminars covering everything from “The History of The Little Black Dress” to “Pitching Potent Potables: Mid-Century Spirits and Cocktails Advertisements.” On Sunday the event opens to all with a free Mid-Century Marketplace where collectors can shop for vintage furniture, fashions and décor from 30 vendors.

The Treasure House Consignment Store, which resells quality used items and donates the proceeds to local charities, is excited to be one of the vendors. Wendy Davies, a volunteer in the Santa Rosa shop and president of its board of directors, has been squirreling away quality mid-century donations especially for the marketplace, including a working 1960s console stereo that people have been lusting after ever since it was brought into the shop.

It’s a centerpiece of the store display, she said, water ring stains and all. The wood stereos also were centerpieces in 1960s homes, a place not only for records and turntable but display space on top for big lamps and glass vases overflowing with plastic grapes. Many hipsters who grew up with CDs and streaming, are loving their vinyl.

“What we’ve found,” she said, “is mid-century modern is hip again.”

Fans of mid-century design and décor also are going for vintage kitchenware, Davies said, like old Pyrex, particularly with the slick starburst patterns popularized by the dawn of The Space Age in the 1950s.

Resort-O-Rama offers a range of seminars, some fluffy and strictly for fun like “Fondue: Cheesy Journey from Switzerland to Sears” with Carrie Swin, or a deep dive into “Forgotten Bars & Restaurants” as seen through vintage cocktail napkins. Every aspect of the fun side of life in the Mad Men era is examined from the bold Lilly Pulitzer print dress to “The Weird and Wonderful World of Roadside Attractions” to “The Intoxicating History of Pre-Mixed Cocktails.”