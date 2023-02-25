Mid-century convention takes over Santa Rosa’s Flamingo

It can be both tacky and classy, kitschy and cool. The post World War II design movement that came to be called mid-century modern, shows up in pink flamingo lawn ornaments and in the masterfully hand-milled furniture of woodworker George Nakashima.

It’s reflected in an iconic molded plywood and leather Eames chair by Herman Miller and in a turquoise sectional couch from the Sears catalog.

Tall tiki glasses with tinkling ice, Fiestaware pottery in tropical colors, fancy ashtrays and starburst wall clocks were all emblematic of the lifestyle and look of the Atomic Age. The period still has its fans, hundreds of whom are expected to gather at Santa Rosa’s historic Flamingo Resort next week for Resort-O-Rama. The four-day event offers a trip back in time, celebrating the food, fashions, architecture, entertainment and interior design styles of the late 1940s through the 1960s.

Promoters Otto and Baby Doe von Stroheim are taking over the entire property, including all 170 rooms, from Thursday evening though Sunday March 5. That will enable them to offer an immersive experience of daytime seminars followed by nighttime entertainment, all with a distinctly cool mid-century vibe. Period fashion is welcome but not required, and that could be anything from poodle skirts to slinky sheaths and pillbox hats.

After spending the day immersed in the history and legacy of mid-century design, convention goers can relive the era at evening events like a Supperclub Dinner and dancing until the wee hours at the “Space-O-Rama with Otto von Stroheim serving as guest DJ and mixologist.

The von Stroheims for years have produced playful period conventions such as the Tiki Oasis in Arizona and San Diego to celebrate the mid-century Aloha culture of caftans and tropical cocktails. They are also behind Tease-O-Rama for fans of burlesque.

Baby Doe also heads up The Devil-Ettes, a San Francisco Dance Troupe dedicated to preserving Go Go, a popular club scene style of the mid 1960s. Think miniskirted twentysomethings in white ankle boots gyrating to the The Frug.

The recently renovated Flamingo Resort, built in 1957 by Santa Rosa developer Hugh Codding, offered the right look and amenities for a new event devoted to her favorite period, said Baby Doe von Stroheim. (For the record, Baby Doe is not a stage name. It’s her real name, a shortening of her given name Dorinda and recognition that she was the baby in the family.)

“They did a great job of retaining and preserving the historical elements of the Flamingo, which we loved,” she said. “Otto and I are historic preservationists and we want these places of the past to be around for the next generation to enjoy. The Flamingo is the perfect hotel for the kind of event we want to do. It’s a mid-century marvel, a gem with a great vibe.”

While people are coming in from all over, including out of state, staying at the resort and purchasing all inclusive passes, locals can buy “a la carte” tickets to specific events starting at $20 for seminars covering everything from “The History of The Little Black Dress” to “Pitching Potent Potables: Mid-Century Spirits and Cocktails Advertisements.” On Sunday the event opens to all with a free Mid-Century Marketplace where collectors can shop for vintage furniture, fashions and décor from 30 vendors.

The Treasure House Consignment Store, which resells quality used items and donates the proceeds to local charities, is excited to be one of the vendors. Wendy Davies, a volunteer in the Santa Rosa shop and president of its board of directors, has been squirreling away quality mid-century donations especially for the marketplace, including a working 1960s console stereo that people have been lusting after ever since it was brought into the shop.

It’s a centerpiece of the store display, she said, water ring stains and all. The wood stereos also were centerpieces in 1960s homes, a place not only for records and turntable but display space on top for big lamps and glass vases overflowing with plastic grapes. Many hipsters who grew up with CDs and streaming, are loving their vinyl.

“What we’ve found,” she said, “is mid-century modern is hip again.”

Fans of mid-century design and décor also are going for vintage kitchenware, Davies said, like old Pyrex, particularly with the slick starburst patterns popularized by the dawn of The Space Age in the 1950s.

Resort-O-Rama offers a range of seminars, some fluffy and strictly for fun like “Fondue: Cheesy Journey from Switzerland to Sears” with Carrie Swin, or a deep dive into “Forgotten Bars & Restaurants” as seen through vintage cocktail napkins. Every aspect of the fun side of life in the Mad Men era is examined from the bold Lilly Pulitzer print dress to “The Weird and Wonderful World of Roadside Attractions” to “The Intoxicating History of Pre-Mixed Cocktails.”

But there will also be serious discussions for scholars of the period and aficionados of the sleek, minimalist design and architecture that came out of the 1950s and 1960s.

Talks will cover Eichler Homes, the revolutionary tract home that took the Bay Area by storm in the early 1960s with their post and beam construction and open floor plans, and a look at Frank Lloyd Wright’s final mid-century modern masterpiece, The Marin Civic Center. Leslie “Dottie” Van Every will share the history of Black-owned resorts in the U.S.

Architectural historian and research consultant John W. Murphey will kick off the weekend on Friday with a seminar digging into the history of The Flamingo and Hugh Codding, the dynamic Santa Rosa developer who built the hotel, along with Montgomery Village and so much else in town.

The Flamingo, Murphey said, remains distinctive for its “hub and spoke” or “wagon wheel” motel design, pioneered by its architect, Homer Rissman. But with The Flamingo, the center of the hub was not a parking lot but a sparkling swimming pool where celebrities like Jayne Mansfield cavorted back in the day.

“It’s exceptional in that there have been a lot of changes to the hotel but the core design with the hub and spoke and a pool in the center has been retained,” said Murphey, who is a consultant based in Santa Rosa.

“What’s interesting about it is it’s the last vestige of the Las Vegas Strip resort placed in what was formerly a prune orchard. Instead of a desert air strip and acres of parking lot, which is what you might find in Las Vegas, it’s placed in this beautiful, naturally landscaped bowl,” he said.

Interior like

Vince Bravo will lead a seminar on the textiles and designs of Alexander Girard, who was the design director for textiles at Herman Miller during the mid-century years. It was Girard’s bold looks, from stripes to black and white checks, that “helped colorize” the home and office of the 1950s, he said.

Girard added pizazz to fabrics that at the time were drab and utilitarian. “People got fainting fits if they saw bright, pure color,” he said at the time. Some of creations like throws and his color wheel ottoman are still manufactured at sold at hermanmiller.com.

“So often designers are known for one thing. But that’s not the case with Girard. He was constantly changing his designs and what he found interesting. He was constantly honing his craft,” Bravo said. The signature Girard look ran the gamut from Atomic Age to what became iconic 1950s amoeba and boomerang shapes.

By day Bravo is a schoolteacher, but outside the classroom he is an avid collector of textiles, graphic design, art and furniture of the 1950s to the 1970s, which he also resells. He’s seriously been collecting the best he could find from the period since the mid 1990s, when it was still regarded as “dated.”

“My grandparents are immigrants from Italy. They had a habit of keeping things, so I grew up with a vintage style. I still have the Art Deco 1940s toaster I think my grandparents got as a wedding present,” he said.

Now a lot of the younger buyers are not so much collectors as beginning nesters looking for something cool and functional to furnish their Bay Area digs, he said.

Von Stroheim said the funny thing about mid-century modern, and the key to its enduring popularity, is that people come in to it from so many different angles, from the fashion to the renaissance in cocktails and vintage barware to the manufactured food of weenies, pimento and aspic that people are recreating from old cookbooks and women’s magazines for the challenge and for laughs.

“There are people who are nostalgic for it and people who don’t know anything about it,” she said. “They just know they like it.”

Resort-O-Rama

What: Conference devoted to mid-century modern design, style and history.

When: March 2-5

Highlights: Daytime seminars and themed evening parties and entertainment in the mid-century style.

Free events March 5: Art show 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mid-Century Marketplace from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Flamingo Resort, 2777 Fourth St., Santa Rosa.

Cost: Premium weekend passes are sold out. But multi-event packages are still available for $350 (includes a Thursday night VIP party) as well as single event tickets ranging from $20-$150.

Information and tickets: resortorama.com.

