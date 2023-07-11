Our wine of the week, Minus Tide, 2022 Rosé of Carignan, Mendocino County, Feliz Creek Vineyard ($27), is a delicate beauty, as refreshing as river rocks splashed with cool water. This wet-stone quality suggests watermelon rind right before it merges into red fruit. As you bring a glass to your mouth, there’s a sense of being near the sea, with a briny breeze enveloping you in a halo of mist. These beautiful mineral notes are interspersed with flavors of white peach, green honeydew melon and watermelon.

It is delightful and delightfully drinkable. Even the wine’s label, with its oyster shell on a wooden plank, is engaging.

At the table, there are many potential matches, especially as summer unfolds. Watermelon salads, grilled peaches with burrata, shrimp tostadas with radish vinaigrette and a classic shrimp Louis coax even more beautiful notes from the wine than you might detect on first sip. Salmon with just a spritz of lemon is a fabulous match, as is Dungeness crab when it’s in season.

Both ahi poke and ceviche make great companions. Two sandwiches — France’s pan bagnat and Vietnam’s bahn mi — welcome this wine alongside. It’s excellent with seafood soups and stews, especially those made with tomatoes. It is an excellent choice with paella, too, and with certain pastas such as fettuccini with tomato-vodka sauce and shrimp or with cheesy cream sauce and English peas.

For today’s recipe, I’m suggesting a plate of nibbles that require more assembling than cooking. It’s summer, so let’s keep things simple. Why? Because we can, thanks to summer’s easy harvest.

Simple Summer Tapas

Makes 2 servings, easily doubled

4 thin slices cantaloupe or other muskmelon

Black pepper in a mill

2 ounces thinly sliced jamon serrano

2 ounces Manchego cheese, thinly sliced

2 sweet red peppers, charred, seeded and cut into medium julienne

1 teaspoon red wine vinegar

1 teaspoon capers

Extra-virgin olive oil

4 slices sourdough hearth bread

2 garlic cloves, cut in half crosswise

2 small tomatoes, cut in half crosswise

½ Spanish chorizo, thinly sliced

4 ounces Marcona almonds

4 ounces green olives, such as Picholine or Castelvetrano

Maldon sea salt or kosher salt

Set two dinner plates on a clean work surface. Divide the cantaloupe between two plates, season it with a few turns of black pepper and drape the jamon serrano over it. Set cheese alongside.

Put the peppers into a small bowl. Add the vinegar, capers, a splash of olive oil and a few turns of black pepper. Divide it between the plates, setting it next to the cheese.

Toast the bread on both sides until lightly browned. While the bread toasts, divide the garlic, tomatoes, chorizo and almonds between the plates. Set the toasted bread alongside.

To serve, rub a garlic clove into the bread, pressing to release its juice, then discard the clove. Rub tomato onto the bread, pressing firmly so the flesh of the tomato oozes into the bread. Drizzle with a little olive oil, sprinkle a little salt on top and enjoy with the other nibbles, with salt and olive oil alongside.

Michele Anna Jordan is the author of 24 books to date, including “San Francisco Seafood.” Email her at michele@micheleannajordan.com.