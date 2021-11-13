Modern Makers Festival moves to Santa Rosa

Handmade goods at Makers Festival

Instead of worrying about the slowdown in the supply chain, shop for one-of-a-kind gifts and handmade items at the Patchwork Modern Makers Festival Nov. 20 and 21 in downtown Santa Rosa.

The free event will fill Old Courthouse Square with handmade goods from local independent artists and craftspeople. There also will be hands-on DIY craft stations, live music, food and Patchwork Junior booths, showcasing handmade goods made by young entrepreneurs under the age of 18.

Artisans in the festival are selected through a jury process and present a variety of handmade goods, including clothing, jewelry, art, ceramics, home goods, apothecary items and more.

“We are so excited to be returning to our regular show schedule. The response to our summer events was enthusiastic, and we’re looking forward to bringing the handmade, shop-small movement back to the community for the holidays,“ said Nicole Stevenson, CEO of Dear Handmade Life, the events company behind the festival in Santa Rosa and makers festivals in San Francisco, Long Beach and Tustin.

The Patchwork festival began in 2007 with only 25 vendors in Santa Ana’s museum district, eventually growing to a bi-annual makers festival, with each show featuring more than 100 makers and drawing thousands of visitors.

The event will run from 10 am. to 4 p.m. both days.

Create your dream garden

We may be deep into autumn, but it’s not too early to plan for a perfect garden next spring.

Daily Acts of Petaluma is hosting a webinar Thursday, Nov. 18, to help you bring your dream landscape to life. Specialists will offer design tips for creating a resilient landscape, without a thirsty lawn, that offers beauty and a biodiverse habitat for all kinds of critters that together make a healthy environment.

Learn how to create a plan that works for your specific property, how to choose the right plants and incorporate them into your design and how to conserve water and grow food.

The live webinar will be 5:30 - 7 p.m., led by Daily Acts’ program coordinators Corey Vignola and Connor DeVane. To register for a link, visit dailyacts.org. Moreinfo@dailyacts.org or 707-789-9664

