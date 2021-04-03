Monarch butterfly webinar among upcoming garden events

Can the monarch butterfly be saved?

By last count this year, there were fewer than 19,000 monarchs overwintering on the California coast. The plunge in numbers is precipitous for this important pollinator and beautiful garden creature. Learn what you can do to help during a free webinar April 10 on Zoom hosted by the Sonoma County Master Gardeners. 10:30 a.m. to noon. sonomamg.ucanr.edu

Stop storm drain water pollution at home

Daily actions we take at home can impact the flow of pollution into our waterways. Learn what steps you can take to stop polluting during a free webinar April 6 through Daily Acts. Experts from Recology and the city of Petaluma will talk about how our household choices impact our watershed and what you can do about it. 4-6:30 p.m. for the first in a two-part series. To register, visit dailyacts.org

Beauty in the dry season workshop

We’re facing a bone-dry spring and summer but drought doesn’t mean you have to forsake beauty in the garden.

The Sonoma Garden Park is holding an in-person Water Wise and Pollinator Plants workshop April 3 from 10 a.m. to noon, offering a wealth of information on native drought-tolerant plants and plants that attract pollinators.

The vast array of pollinator plants can provide visual interest, blooms and a rainbow of color as well as habitat for garden visitors. The workshop will cover the basics of garden design with sketches of water-wise in-earth and container gardens. The workshop is free and led by Julia Megna, an educator with the Sonoma Ecology Center and owner of Hundred Acre Greenery, and Bonnie Walner, a board member of Sonoma Ecology Center, which oversees the Sonoma Garden Park. She is the owner of Sonoma Gardens Design.

The garden park also has a plant nursery on site with many of the plants featured in the workshop available to buy. Suggested donation is $10 for the workshop. 707-996-4883 or garden@sonomaecologycenter.org. 19996 7th St. E., Sonoma.

You can reach Staff Writer Meg McConahey at 707-521-5204 or meg.mcconahey@pressdemocrat.com. OnTwitter @megmcconahey.